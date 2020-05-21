For the past few years, minimalism has been all the rage in design choices. Just look at Google’s updated design language. They’ve ditched Material Design and gone with lots of white space. You too can harness this modern, calming look with a white PC case for your computer.

If you’re a gamer, you might find it odd to deck out your build with a white computer case. But why not ditch the glowing greens of the Alienware rigs that every gamer has and go with something unique? Or, if you need a subtle, mature look for your home office, a white case would do the trick. Best of all, there are plenty to choose from.

We rounded up the nine best white cases that you can buy.

The White PC Case of 2020

Case Weight Dimension Price Corsair Crystal 460X RGB 17.57 pounds 17.32 x 8.66 x 18.27 inches Check Price NZXT H510 Elite 19.89 pounds 16.85 x 8.27 x 18.11 inches Check Price In Win 301 White ATX 14.40 pounds 14.6 x 7.4 x 14.3 inches Check Price MasterCase H500P mesh white ATX 25 pounds 21.42 x 9.53 x 21.34 inches Check Price Phanteks Eclipse P400S 15.4pounds 18.5 x 8.3 x 18.3 inches Check Price Fractal Design Meshify S2 26.40 pounds 21.18 x 9.17 x 18.31 inches Check Price RaidMax Monster II SE 11.02 pounds 17.87 x 8.27 x 21.14 inches Check Price CORSAIR CRYSTAL 280X 15.93 pounds 15.67 x 10.87 x 13.82 inches Check Price Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow /strong> 14.3 pounds 15.55 x 8.27 x 17.72 inches Check Price

Finding a white case for every need took a bit of effort, but you’re sure to find one that suits your needs from our list.

Corsair Crystal 460X RGB

The best white computer case you can buy is the stunning Corsair Crystal 460X RGB. This mid-tower case uses blanched tempered glass held in place by the white metal frame. Three onboard fans keep your computer cool, and red LED fan lights really bring out the build. You can add liquid cooling as well if that’s your thing.

Key Features: Supports 170″ × 170″ (Mini-ITX), 244″ × 244″ (MicroATX) and 305″ × 244″ (ATX )

Supports 2 x 140 mm fan case fans, located at top, front and rear.

Features 2 x 3.5”, and 3 x 2.5” drive bays.

3 pre-installed 120mm CORSAIR SP120 RGB intake fans.

No exhaust fans included.

Maximum: GPU length 370mm, CPU cooler height 170mm, and standard ATX PSU length 200mm.

GPU length 370mm, CPU cooler height 170mm, and standard ATX PSU length 200mm. Comes with a magnetic dust filter at the top to keep the build clean.

Tempered glass on front and side (Pretty side)

7 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out ports.

We found that this beauty looks and feels premium. We wanted to display this case for all to see, that’s how good it looks.

Pros: Premium build quality

Mid-size tower fits a full-size build

Liquid cooling support

Excellent airflow through the case and a quite case Cons: Cable management is lacking

Picks up fingerprints and scuffs easily

The Bottom Line This PC case is our favorite of the year. There are a few problems, with poor cable management being one of them, but all-in-all you won’t find a better-looking white desktop case. Which is why we chose it as the best white case of the year.

NZXT H510 Elite

Next up is the NZXT H510 Elite. This is more of a cube case than a traditional PC case. This is an upgrade to NZXT H500 with a tempered glass panel on the front and the side; it gave us a nice view of its internals.

One thing we loved about this case was modern aesthetics with an RGB fan and clean design. The built-in cooling system will optimize airflow to create the most silent fan configuration it can find.

Key Features:

Supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX

Fans supported: Front: 2x 120/ 2x 140mm Top: 1 x 120mm/ 140mm Rear: 1 x 120mm

Features (2+1) x 2.5”, and (2+1) x 3.5” drive bays.

2x AER RGB 2 140mm at the front, 1x AER F140 at the top, and 1x AER F120 at the back are pre-installed.

Maximum: GPU length 368mm, CPU cooler height 165mm.

For liquid cooling, the case features 2x 120mm/ 140mm and 1x 120mm radiator with pull rear

7 + 2 Expansion slots.

Removable dust filter at the bottom

Front I/O with USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 x 1, USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 x 1and 1 x Audio In/Out ports.

Front Internal I/O USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 x 1, and 1 x Audio In/Out ports.

In addition to the stylish look, there LED light strips inside gives it a subtle glow. In our review, we found this case to be capable and good-looking, and it tops our best list.

Pros:

Unique modern design

Excellent cable management

Runs quiet

PSU shroud has optimal space Cons: Design isn’t for everybody making it less build friendly

A bit costly for it’s performance

GPU placement puts GPU fans against power supply wall

The Bottom Line You’ll want to give the NZXT H510 Elite some serious consideration. It looks, unlike any other computer case we’ve seen, and comes loaded with advanced functionality. This makes it one of the best cases of the year.

In Win 301 White ATX

Third on our list of 2020 is the In Win 301 White ATX. If you want a simpler, no-nonsense case with strong minimalist elements, then this is the case for you. We found the In Win 301 to be a sturdy, functional, and full metal frame.

The In Win has a tempered glass front panel which snaps easily into an all-white metal frame. If you want to use this for gaming or intensive video editing, then you can install up to six fans. We loved that this case mounts the GPU in a special holder above the rest of the build, which reduces vibrations and keeps it away from all other heat sources.

Key Features: Supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX Fans supported: Front: 2 x 120mm/ 120mm radiator Bottom: 2 x 120mm Rear: 1 x 120mm / 120mm radiator

Features 1 x 3.5″/2.5″, and 2 x 2.5″ drive bays.

Maximum: GPU length 330mm, CPU cooler height 158mm, and standard ATX PSU- II length Up to 160mm.

GPU length 330mm, CPU cooler height 158mm, and standard ATX PSU- II length Up to 160mm. Easily removable dust filter at the bottom of the case.

4 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, and 1 x Audio port (HD).

Finally, the addition of a single blue LED strip along the front corner gave this case a touch of modernity.

Pros: Excellent build quality

Pure minimalism design

Up to six fans

Excellent GPU stability Cons: Poor cable management

Plastic feet look cheap

No fans included

Airflow isn’t optimized

The Bottom Line The In Win 301 is an excellent, pure-minimalist case that manages to remain classy yet no-nonsense at the same time. Even with the honeycomb design, we found this had some issues to call it the best airflows of all the cases.

MasterCase H500P mesh white ATX

Next up is the white MasterCase H500P, which we consider a dream case for any hardcore gamer. This beast looks awesome. It reminds us of the set of the first Death Star. White bars and black mesh make up the frame, while a shaded tempered glass panel shows off its internals. And in true Star Wars fashion, two huge LED lights light up the massive 200-millimeter fans in the face.

Key Features: Supports Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, ATX and 12″ × 10.7″ (ETX ) motherboard Fans supported: Front: 3 x 120–140 mm Top: 2 x 120–140 mm Rear: 1 x 120–140 mm

Features 2 x 2.5″ / 3.5″ and 2 x 2.5” SSD drive bays.

2 pre-installed fans. One 2x 200 x 25mm RGB Fan at the front and the next 1x 140 x 25mm fan at the rear.

No exhaust fans included.

Maximum: GPU length 412mm, CPU cooler height 190mm, and standard ATX PSU length 200mm.

GPU length 412mm, CPU cooler height 190mm, and standard ATX PSU length 200mm. Dust Filters at the top, bottom, and rear

Supports liquid cooling of up to 360mm radiator

7 + 2 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out ports (HD support).

We also loved the clean the cable management of this case, thanks to the PSU shroud and included cable covers. You can add up to 360-millimeters of liquid cooling as well.

Pros: Awesome look and build

Massive cooling fans

Great cable management Cons: Plastic components feel cheap

Reduced air flow

Tempered glass gets hot to the touch

The Bottom Line In our review, we found this case was the best choice for gamers. If you’re a Star Wars fan, then this is probably the best computer case of all time.

Phanteks Eclipse P400S

Fifth in our search is the Phanteks PH-EC416PSTG_WT Eclipse P400S Silent PC Case. After a few backlashes on their previous model, Phanteks has finally delivered a worthy competitor. This case is full glossy metal, with removable Matt plastic at the top. There is a single half-panel tempered glass window.

Key Features: Supports ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, and up to 275mm wide (EATX ) motherboard Fans supported: Front: 3 x 120mm / 2x 140mm Top: 2 x 120mm/ 2x 140mm Rear: 1 x 120 mm

Features 6 x 3.5”, and 2 x 2.5” drive bays.

2x Phanteks 120mm pre-installed fans at the front and rear

Maximum: GPU length 395mm, CPU cooler height 160mm, and PSU upto 180mm.

GPU length 395mm, CPU cooler height 160mm, and PSU upto 180mm. Magnetic Dust Filters at the top, bottom, and rear

Supports liquid cooling of up to 360mm* radiator

7 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, Mic, Headphone ports, a LED control(10 lights)and a 3 speed fan controller.

Sound-proofing panels surround this case at the front, top and the sides. Where the case really shines is inside. The SSD pocket has a drop and lock bracket and modular HDD system, making the installation easier with no tools required.

Pros:

Easy to build

Good cable management

Silent Airflow

All-metal construction gives a rich feel

10 config RGB and LED lights with eye pleasing colors Cons: Picks up fingerprints and scuffs easily

Grill design might be a turn of for some

The Bottom Line Compared to the previous model, Phanteks made a far better improvement in design. At this price point, PH-EC416PSTG_WT Eclipse is a real steal. In true Phanteks fashion, the case is made with high-grade materials and has well-thought-out internals.

Fractal Design Meshify S2

The Fractal Design made our list thanks to its unique design and impressive airflow capabilities. It is a larger version of Meshify C and has a higher airflow as well.

While the frame itself is white, and there’s a large tempered glass panel on the side, the rest of the case is multiple shades of black. For instance, there’s a huge two-toned black mesh panel on the front. It’s striking and different.

Key Features: Supports Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, ATX and up to 285mm wide (E-ATX) motherboard Fans supported: Front: 3 x 120–140 mm Top: 3 x 120–140 mm Rear: 1 x 120–140 mm

Features 2 x 2.5″ / 3.5″ and 2 x 2.5” drive bays.

3 pre-installed Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans included.

No exhaust fans included.

Maximum: GPU length 440mm, CPU cooler height 185mm, and standard ATX PSU length 300mm.

GPU length 440mm, CPU cooler height 185mm, and standard ATX PSU length 300mm. Has some removable dust filters

Supports liquid cooling of up to 360 mm radiator in front, 420 mm radiator in the top and 280 mm radiator in the base

7 + 2 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.1 x 1, USB 3.0 x 2 and Audio In/Out ports.

Another feature we loved about this mid-tower case is its liquid cooling support with adjustable reservoir brackets and removable top bracket. This is a case for a GPU-intensive user, but if you are a home office worker, we would recommend Meshify C.

Pros: Stunning two-tone black mesh panel

Great air flow

Lots of interior room

Great for liquid cooling with multiple radiator and fan options Cons: Whites are a little off-color

PSU management is difficult as the case is harder to access

Expensive.

The bottom dust filter is known to rattle

The Bottom Line If it weren’t for that awesome mesh grill, this would be a plain-looking case. That being said, this Fractal Design stands out with a unique look thanks to the two black tones which complement the white frame. It’s definitely a keeper for 2020!

RaidMax Monster II SE

Seventh on our list is the RaidMax Monster II “SE”, or Special Edition. At first glance, you would think this is the most boring white plastic box we could choose for this, but then when you see the tempered glass panel and the stunning blue LED lighting system, you change your mind.

Key Features: Supports Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX and ATX Fans supported: Front: 2×120mm / 140mm Top: 2×120mm / 2×140mm Rear: 1×120mm

Features 5.25″ x 2 external drive bays and 2.25” x 2 H.D, 3.5” x 1 H.D, 2.5” x 2 H.D or 3.5” H.D internal drive bays.

2 pre-installed 140mm transparent LED fans included at the front and back.

Maximum: GPU length 400mm, CPU cooler height 180mm, and standard PSU length 180 – 260mm.

GPU length 400mm, CPU cooler height 180mm, and standard PSU length 180 – 260mm. Comes with a removable dust filter at the bottom and front to keep it clean.

We do not recommend it for liquid cooling.

7 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, 2 x Audio In/Out ports (H.D support).

This PC case comes with a handle. However, the case is not ideal for portability, and the handle is pure aesthetics. In our review, we found the two 140-millimeter fans with LED lights to be the best size for a decent case. Also, there is a fantastic cable management here. RaidMax has doubled the space for your cables, keeping everything neat and clean.

Pros: Excellent cable management

Awesome LED lighting

Great fans

Great tempered glass panel Cons: Case is a little on the boring side

Two USB ports isn’t enough

The Bottom Line Thanks to the glitzy LED lighting and crisp glass panel, this computer case looks stunning. However, we found that the rest of the case was incredibly plain and plasticky-looking.

CORSAIR CRYSTAL 280X Micro-ATX Case

Next is the CORSAIR CRYSTAL 280X Micro-ATX Case. Because not everybody is rocking a full build, we decided to find the best white chasis for micro builds. This is a dual-chamber layout case with the power supply and hard drive is shifted at the back.

Key Features: Supports Micro-ATX and ITX motherboard 2×120mm / 140mm Fans and 240 rad supported at the front, top and bottom.

Features 2x 3.5”, 3x 2.5” drive bays. 2 pre-installed 140mm transparent LED fans included at the front and back.

Maximum: GPU length 300mm, CPU cooler height 150mm, and standard PSU length 180mm.

GPU length 300mm, CPU cooler height 150mm, and standard PSU length 180mm. Dust filter at the top, front and bottom.

7 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, USB 3.5 x 2, 2 x Audio In/Out ports.

There’s a half tempered glass at the front and top panel and a full tempered glass at the side. It is pretty wide compared to other micro-atx cases but it’s unique design makes the system worth it.

Pros: Clean and modern design

Excellent cable management

Easy to build and disassemble the case Cons: No open exhaust fan at the back, restricting air flow

Side panel has no pegs making it less sturdy

The Bottom Line If you’re looking at a micro build, then the CORSAIR CRYSTAL 280X case is possibly the best all-around micro atx case. The dual chamber layout gives a unique vive to your build. For a micro atx case it wins our heart.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow Tempered Glass

Finally, we chose the Corsair iCUE 220T RGB case to round out the year’s best list. During our review, we found some of the best ventilation you can get in a PC case. The case is designed to have the best airflow making it perfect for gamers.

Key Features: Supports Micro-ATX, ATX and ITX Fans supported: Front: 3×120mm / 2x 140mm Rear: 1×120mm Top: 2×120mm/ 2x 140mm

Features 3.5” x 2, 2.5” x 2 internal drive bays.

3 pre-installed SP120 rgb pro fans.

Maximum: GPU length 300mm, CPU cooler height 160mm, and standard PSU length 180mm

GPU length 300mm, CPU cooler height 160mm, and standard PSU length 180mm Full magnetic dust filter at the front and top. And, a semi dust filter at the bottom.

7 Expansion slots.

Front I/O with USB 3.0 x 2, 2 x Audio In/Out ports (H.D support).

This case beats every other cases for airflow. The front panel allows air with it’s uniquely designed ventillation. The built-in RGB in the fans gives a cool lightning effect. It is a close replica of Meshify C.

Pros: Visually stunning with cool frontal design

Decent Airflow

Can support up to six fan Cons: Cable management is not that great

No exhaust fans

Little compact compared to other mid sizes cases in the market

The Bottom Line This case aced visually and truly delivered what it promised when it comes to airflow. The only issue we have is the poor cable management and smaller space.

What You Need To Know

When you’re setting out to buy yourself a white case, you should follow the same buying rules you would for any case. That is, what size is it, does it have enough cooling, and does it match the rest of your build or even your office. Remember, you want a case that you’ll love to show off, but which will also keep your computer running smooth.

What size do I need?

Choose your PC case based on what you’re fitting inside. If you’re gaming, then in most scenarios you’ll want a full case or at least a mid-tower which can accommodate a full-sized motherboard. If you’re going with a basic home office processor, then a mid-tower will do fine.

How much cooling do I need?

Cooling is one of the most important aspects of a PC, especially if you’re going to be gaming or editing graphics and video. In those cases, you’ll want a case with the option to add liquid cooling. For home office, you’ll want something with at least two fans.

What about cables?

One issue we found while we reviewed these cases was that many had poor cable management. You want to make sure that your cables are tucked away, and aren’t blocking airflow. Also, the last thing you want is a cable to snag on a board and yank it out of its slot. Make sure whichever case you choose has decent cable management.

Our Final Thoughts

Hands down, the best white computer case for most people is the Corsair Crystal 460X RGB. However, it does have some drawbacks with cable management, so you may want to consider if that’s an issue for you or not. All in all, the ten cases we chose all have decent cooling, a stunning white design, and most are enough for gamers and home offices. We even found a micro-case, if that’s your thing!

Which case is your favorite? Did we miss one that you prefer? Let us know in the comments!