Why Can’t I Post on Instagram? How to Fix It

If you suddenly can’t make a post on Instagram, it is possible that its server is down. This is especially true if the majority of people are unable to post at the same time. When this happens, the only thing you can do is wait for the problem to get resolved.

Apart from this, the large file size can also be a possible culprit. Instagram has terms and conditions that you have to follow while making a post. Additionally, this problem also arises due to software bugs. Or, if you are using an outdated version of the application, you may be unable to post on Instagram.

Why Can’t I Post on Instagram?

You might not be able to post on your Instagram account for many reasons. In addition to the causes mentioned above, we have listed some of the possible causes down below. Access not granted

Bad internet connection

Account banned from posting

Corrupt cache file

Copyright issue

Violation of terms and conditions

How to Fix “Why Cant I Post on Instagram”?

Before getting into the fixes, ensure you have granted Instagram access to your pictures and videos. You won’t be able to post on Instagram if you haven’t permitted it to upload photos.

You can also try using other devices to post on Instagram. If that doesn’t help either, here’s what you can do to be able to post on your Instagram again.

Go Though Instagram Policy

Instagram users are not allowed to post content that contains self-injury, spam, hate speech, bullying and abuse, illegal content, and graphic violence. Instagram won’t hesitate to down your picture or video if you post such sensitive content. You are only allowed to post the type of content you have the right to post and share.

Sometimes the audio you are using might also have a copyright, possibly preventing you from posting. Check if any songs are playing in the background of your video.

If the users aren’t careful about the community guidelines, not only will the users be unable to post, but their accounts might get disabled as well. So, make sure to go through the guidelines for pictures and videos for Instagram properly and try not to violate them.

Reconnect to the Internet

Whether you are uploading a story or a post, you need internet access to make a post on Instagram. So, make sure you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi or Cellular connection.

You can also check whether your router or modem is working properly or not. Take out all the cables and replug them to the outlet to confirm. Likewise, using a quality ethernet cable is recommended for a better internet connection for PC users.

Update Instagram

If you are facing software issues, updating your Instagram should fix it. When a bug gets detected on an application, developers come up with a new version of the software to rectify the errors. All the bugs and glitches get fixed, and faulty features also get replaced with new ones.

Here’s how to update your Instagram app on your mobile phone.

Launch Play Store/App Store. Search for Instagram on the search bar. Press the Update button beside it.



Adjust the Format and File Size

Instagram has a file size limit of 4 GB, and the video cannot be longer than a minute. If the size of the pictures or the video is too large, Instagram will have difficulty posting it.

However, when you upload a single video as a post, it gets posted as a reel. This reel can be of 90 seconds and should have a minimum frame rate of 30 fps.

Although Instagram supports almost all file formats, sticking to .jpeg and .mp4 formats are much safer. These files support high resolution and have a smaller file size than others. The post having other file formats shouldn’t be a problem. However, it reduces the post’s quality and takes much longer to upload.

You can use online tools or software to change and reduce the size of your files.

Clear Cache Files

Cache files are the temporary files stored on your device. It saves information about sites and applications, which makes the next visit easier. However, when this file gets corrupted, you can face multiple issues within the website or the application.

So, make sure to remove the cache file when you encounter such issues.

On Android

Go to Settings. Select the Apps option.

Search for Instagram and tap it. Tap the Storage Used/Storage & Cache option.

Select the Clear Cache option.



On Web Browser

If you use a web browser to post on Instagram, here’s how to clear your browser’s cache.

Launch your Web Browser. Click on the Three Vertical Dots on the top right. Select the More Tools option and click on Clear Browsing Data.

Select the Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files option. Click the Clear Data button.



Fully used device storage can also prevent you from posting on Instagram. So, make sure to delete unnecessary files and cache of other apps as well.

Check for Action Blocked Notice

If you see the “Try Again Later” error where it says they have restricted you from performing certain activities to protect the community, it means your account is action blocked. You usually get this error when the AI thinks you are suspicious.

Nowadays, multinational companies use Instagram to promote their branding. And to advertise their account and help increase their reach, they hire bots. So, when removing these bots, Instagram AI sometimes confuses you with a bot since they, too, have a normal name, an avatar, and a few posts.

When this happens, you will be temporarily unauthorized from posting as well as making comments, liking following, and so on. Try refreshing your Instagram and reuploading the post. You shouldn’t be getting this error for too long. However, if you still keep on seeing the “Try Again Later” message, continue with the following fixes.

Remove Third-Party Tools and Re-Login

Linking your Instagram account with unprotected third-party software can also prevent you from posting on Instagram. Tools and apps like follower tracker, likes increaser, story analyzer, and so on can corrupt your account. So log out of your Instagram from all this software, delete the tool from your device, and re-login to your Instagram account.

Additionally, when you log out and log back in, your account gets disconnected from the device and connects you once again. Doing so fixes the bugs keeping you from posting and refreshes your Instagram feed.

On Phone

Launch Instagram and go to your Profile. Tap the Three Horizontal Lines in the top right corner.

Select the Settings option.

Scroll to the bottom and press Log Out.

Select your account and press Log Out again. Now, enter your Username and Password on the login page. Tap the Log In button.



On PC

Open Instagram on your web browser. Click on your Profile icon on the top right. Select the Logout option.

Click on the Log In option and enter your Username and Password. Click on the Log In button.



Reinstall Instagram

Despite resizing the file and removing third-party software, if you still can’t post on Instagram, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app.

When you remove an app from your device, all the app data gets deleted. And when you install it back, new data with updated features get installed. Doing so will allow you to post on Instagram again. Here’s how to do it.

Here’re the steps to uninstall Instagram:

Long press the Instagram icon on your home screen. Drag the icon to the bin or press the Remove App option.

Tap the Delete/Uninstall App option on the confirmation box.



Here’re the steps to install the Instagram app: