Why Do AirPods Hurt My Ears? Here’s How to Fix It

When it comes to wearables, the quality of AirPods is top-tier. But, they can hurt your ears if they are not true to your ear size.

Whereas, sometimes, it’s not the size of the AirPods. Instead, it’s how you wear them. If you shove the AirPods inside your ear canals, your ears are bound to get hurt.

There might be other reasons why your AirPods are making your ears uncomfortable. Find out exactly what’s causing you the pain and fix it with the help of this article.

Why AirPods Are Hurting Your Ears?

A wearable device like AirPods has to be a good fit for the ears. Likewise, since AirPods come into contact with your skin, being sensitive to particular materials can cause a bad reaction as well. More reasons why AirPods are hurting your ears are listed here. Plugging in the AirPods way inside your ears can hurt your ears.

The AirPods tips are not true to your ear size.

Prolonged use of AirPods can affect your ears too.

Unclean AirPods might have caused an ear infection thus, resulting in the pain.

Sensitivity to specific materials can be a source of discomfort to your ears.

How to Fix AirPods Hurting Ears?

If you have recently bought the AirPods, give it some time. Like every new change, it takes time for your ears to get accustomed to plugging in AirPods.

However, if you experience pain in your ears even after a couple of try-outs, you will have to look for other fixes.

Plug in AirPods Properly

When placing AirPods in your ears, don’t thrust them inside your ears roughly. If you’re worried that your AirPods will slip out of the ears, plug them in properly.

When you do so, the AirPods will create a seal. So, they will neither slip out nor hurt your ears. Similarly, plugging in the left AirPod in your right ear or vice versa can discomfort your ears. Here’s how you should plug them in your ears properly.

Find the L and R marks on AirPods. Place them accordingly into each ear. Don’t shove them into the ear canals. Wear the AirPods while gently adjusting them inside the ears.

Get a Suitable Size of Ear Tip

You can opt for another ear tip for your AirPods to prevent them from hurting your ears. To learn which size fit your ears better, you can run the Ear Tip Fit Test.

For AirPods Pro, the ear tips come in three sizes namely, Small, Medium, and Large. The sizes are mentioned inside the ear tip, marked S, M, or L accordingly if you unroll the tips.

If you use AirPods 1st, 2nd, or, 3rd generation, you will have to look for other alternatives because the ear tips designed for AirPods Pro won’t fit them. So, using good-reviewed ear tips from third parties might offer your some comfort.

Clean AirPods

Your AirPods get filled with grime and earwax over time. As you might know, dirty AirPods are known for causing ear infections.

In that case, these AirPods can cause serious issues which might be the reason why your ears are hurting. So, occasional cleaning of AirPods is what we would suggest you. While cleaning AirPods is a must, they need your extra care and attention.

Take Regular Breaks

Your ears need a break too. If you keep your AirPods plugged into the ears for an extended amount of time, your ears may feel discomfort.

Try taking regular breaks from using AirPods. This will provide your ears with a much-needed respite. Especially, if you have to constantly use AirPods for virtual meetings, classes, calls, etc.

Pay a Visit to Doctor

Sometimes, your AirPods hurt your ears if you’re allergic to them. Although Apple prioritizes its customer safety, being sensitive to particular materials can affect your ears.

In case you’re not sure if you have sensitivity to Nickel and Acrylates, visiting a doctor might help you.

In AirPods, it consists of minimal amounts of Nickel and Acrylates. If you’re allergic to them, your ears might face a bad reaction thereby, causing pain.

Two-week Return Window

In case the fixes listed above were to no avail, you can choose to simply return them. But you are only eligible to do so if it hasn’t been longer than two weeks since you bought the AirPods.

To return the AirPods, you should have purchased them directly from Apple, be it, from an Apple retail store or online.

If you bought your AirPods from other retailers, you will have to go by their policy regarding returns and refunds.