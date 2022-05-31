Fortnite has a large community. The game has millions of active players. With such a high level of distinction among the players, there are inevitably some reservations about the game. Therefore, there is a lot of hatred for this game among the Fortnite gaming community.

Because of the ongoing hate, new players are wondering if the game is actually that bad? Or, Is it even worth playing the game at all?

Taking note of various aspects and gathering the most common information, I have compiled the list of the most common reason why people hate Fortnite.

Why Do People Hate Fortnite?

Since Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in gaming, it is natural that the Epic Games cannot escape the rage and hate. The pretext for hatred varies from person to person. However, I have listed the most common reasons for hate among Fortnite players.

Fortnite Community

The majority of Fortnite players are young children and teenagers. In contrast to other video games, Fortnite has a large and engaged audience of young players. The game’s accessibility and various modes of play have attracted many young players, many of whom have become dedicated fans.

There is a contrast in the playing styles, maturity, and way of conversing in the game among the players. It causes a lot of conflict among the players. The toxic word exchanges and non-cooperative teammates make it very difficult to enjoy the game.

Furthermore, some toxic players mock other players and make fun of them intentionally. They dance in front of the dead bodies of the opponents and emote various mocking emojis through their characters.

Gameplay and Building

The gameplay of Fortnite is getting very repetitive and too monotonous. The addition of the new skins, modes, and weapons is not enough to keep the players engaged. Despite the great effort by the developers, the bugs and the error are also flooding into the games. Significant issues like ‘Texture not loading,’ and game screen shaking are causing various game difficulties.

Likewise, learning to build in Fortnite is complicated. The gameplay is easy to understand, but the building is confusing due to the sheer number of items to make. There is less strategy and more movement and speed. So, news about the epics games removing the building aspects from the competition is also surfacing.

Sexualized Skins

Many parents are complaining about the sexualized nature of the skin. They are complaining about the characters’ outfits and size. So, the parents are not comfortable with their children playing this game. Moreover, some parents have restricted their children from playing the game.

Skilled based Matchmaking

Skill-based matchmaking is a mechanic in a battle royale that matches players based on a similar skill level. It includes finding players who have an equivalent rank and a similar number of builds.

It minimizes the differences in player levels while ensuring that each player is matched with the type of player they most want to play with.

The developer’s intent was very good, but the players were unhappy with this matchmaking system. The players did not appreciate the inclusion of the bots because the mechanism failed to ensure the same level of skill matchmaking, making it a one-sided affair.

Cross-platform Gaming

Fortnite is a cross-platform game, meaning you can play multiplayer with your friends on a different platform. A PC player can match with the PlayStation players and Xbox players.

The dissatisfaction with the matchmaking system is deeply ingrained in the players. A casual console player can compete with an experienced PC player with cross-platform gaming.

Additionally, the PC players are unhappy with the aim-assist on the console. Without the mouse and keyboard precision, the console players have an aim-assist which simplifies the aiming in the game.

Players Are Not Happy With Epic Games

The players have been complaining about many aspects of the game and have been very vocal about the issues. Despite Epic Games’ efforts to fix the issues, players are still unsatisfied with the game fixes.

Some bugs and errors are still prevalent, yet the developers have not addressed them. The players are unhappy that the developers are neglecting the issues that the players and gaming communities are pointing out.

Micro-transactions and in-game Money

Although this Battle Royale is deemed as a free-to-play game, there are various ways the Epic games earn money through the games. Fortnite provides different skins, battle passes, and pickaxes skins.

Skins do not improve the gameplay or gaming aspects of the players but are purely cosmetic. It might be addicting and fun to purchase skins. However, the skins are very expensive and get boring after a while.

There is limited skin in this game so you may buy another from the in-game store. Many skins are also only available for a limited time, encouraging more people to buy them before they’re gone.

Battle Royale’s Issues

The hype of Battle Royale is not as it used to be. It is no longer as fun and exciting for many players. Some serious issues of Matchmaking have flooded the game, so many players have left the battle royale. It’s no fault of Epic Games, but the players are not playing the Battle Royales.

The looting mechanics and the gameplay is tiring for many players in the game. In Fortnite, when the player dies, he has to wait for another player in the lobby before starting the new game. And if you are the only dead player in the game, you have to wait for your friends to either die or win games to play games with them.