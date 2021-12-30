Why Does My Screen Keep Dimming

Mobile phone screen dimming is usually caused by your auto-brightness feature. This feature is supposed to save you power as it regulates brightness levels according to the light source from the outside.

However, if your screen continues to dim even after you’ve turned off the feature, the issue may be more serious.

How to Stop Screen from Dimming on iPhones

To stop the screen from dimming, you must first identify the source of the problem. Many iPhone users have pointed that the brightness is automatically lowered when the device overheats. This is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

So, while you wait for your phone to cool down and see it’s really the culprit, try the following fixes:

Disable Auto Adaptive Brightness Off

Go to the settings app of your iPhone Scroll down to “Accessibility” Select Display & Text Size Scroll down to “Auto-Brightness” and turn it off



Turn off Attention Aware features

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down to the “Face ID & Passcode” section Enter your passcode Scroll down to attention aware features

There will be a toggle option to turn it off

Turn off your True Tone Settings

The true tone is supposed to use advanced sensors to adjust the color and intensity of your display to match the ambient light. If you turn it off, the intensity of the display stays constant

Open the setting of your iPhone Scroll down to the Display & Brightness section You will see an option called Truetone

Toggle it off

Check your Power Mode

Low power mode usually reduces or halts all processes that may be tasking your mobile phone. And the brightness, which does not appear to be resource-intensive, could also be lowered in the process.

Open Settings on your iPhone Go to Battery Switch off low power mode

Check your Dim Lock Screen Section

Go to the Quick settings on your iPhone Scroll down and find do not disturb option and go to lock screen Find the option dim lock screen option and toggle it off

Reset Your iPhone’s Settings

If the above step fails, then try resetting the device. Be sure to back up your data in the cloud before moving forward with this option.

Open the settings option of your iPhone Select General Scroll down and select reset

Select reset all settings Enter your passcodes (both phone and Screen time) Select reset all the settings in the pop-up box The phone should start resetting Turn off auto-brightness, true tone, and attention aware features

How to Stop Screen from Dimming on Andriods

These fixes are somewhat similar to that of the iPhone. But since the UI is a little different, here are a few troubleshooting methods for you to navigate.

Turn Off Adaptive Brightness

Go to the settings of your device Find display Toggle off adaptive brightness

Check if the Device is in Power Saving Mode

Check if your device is in power-saving mode as some of its features dim screens to conserve power.

Depending on your Android device, you can find the option by scrolling down your android quick setting menu from the top of the Screen or bottom.

Reset Your Device

Go to the setting menu of your device Find about phone Select Reset Device

General Things to Consider for iPhones & Android

If none of the above methods work, you may be dealing with faulty hardware or a problem with one of your mobile accessories.

Do Not Use Aftermarket Screens

Suppose you use a phone that has just gotten its Screen replaced with an aftermarket replacement. Then if the Screen keeps dimming and doesn’t get too full brightness, it is a possible issue caused by the quality of the Screen you installed.

Especially for big brands like Samsung and iPhone, many aftermarket options are available. We recommend purchasing original screens only.

Check Your Ambient Light Sensor

This sensor is a component on your device that senses ambient light and adjusts the brightness of the device.

Suppose all fixes have failed for you, then it’s best to take it to a repair center to have this component checked. Dust, blockage usually are the main causes of this sensor malfunctioning.

Check Your Battery Health

Improper battery fluctuations can also cause the Screen to dim. These issues generally come along with short run time after charging the device, phone shutting off suddenly, temperature rising significantly, etc.

Have a repair center check battery if these other issues surface; fixing the battery may solve these issues along with the dimming problem.

Related Questions

How much brightness is good for mobile phones?

Screen brightness is rated in terms of nits. A rating over 400 is decent for environments with sunlight in it.

Anything lower than that may not be that pleasing to you. Screens above 600 nits are considered good. Nowadays we have options of screens that are above 1000 nits.

What color combination is the most comfortable for your eyes on a mobile Screen?

Since White reflects every wavelength in the color spectrum, having black texts on White would be the best combination.

How do we fix zero brightness on Android Phones?

Zero brightness is related to dead LEDs on the device; these LEDs are responsible for generating light on the device. The only fix for this is to replace the screen display panel.