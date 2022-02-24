Why Is My PS5 Overheating? Causes, Dangers and Fixes

Sony’s latest console is about one-year-old. It’s expensive, new, apparently top-tier, and it features a hefty cooling system. It’s easy to see your question: “Why is my PS5 overheating?“

The PS5 naturally warms up as you play, but it should keep the temperature in check. There’re rare cases where it can’t, though, and the solutions are straightforward. In essence, you can open up the PS5 to clean its fan; you can take it to service, or you can change its setup.

There’s even an official error message: “PS5 is too hot. Turn off your PS5, and wait until the temperature goes down.” Common potential causes include putting the console in closed areas or too much dust on its insides.

Regardless, it’s not good for your PS5 console to overheat. It could hinder its performance and ultimately damage the device until a point of no return.

Why Is My PS5 Overheating?

There’s a general rule: intense usage and no ventilation render any electronic device hot. If you’re not playing under the right conditions, a PS5 overheating is inevitable.

We’re assuming your PS5 arrived at you in perfect conditions, without factory issues. So, following the rule, here’re possibles reasons why your PS5 is overheating:

Your PS5 is on a carpet, a couch, or the floor. Fans can get dirty so very fast. Preferably, put the console on a wooden, a stone, or another cold platform.

You’re closing the console’s vents with other objects, therefore preventing proper airflow. The PS5 needs breathing space, so avoid putting it on closed areas and cramped areas like cabinets.

You’re using the vacuum to clean the vents. It damages the fans by creating an electrical field.

Debris from dust, fur, and lint clogs the air vents and inside the console. You can use a can of compressed air to clean the vents.

You’re playing demanding games for too long. The rise in wattage may raise the console’s temperature.

If your setup is correct and the PS5 still suffers from temperature issues, you’re left with two choices. There’s serious internal hardware damage, or there’s too much dust on its inside.

Why Is My PS5 Overheating? Is It Dangerous?

According to CNET, the PS5 peaks at 35.1 Celsius above room temperature on demanding games. Further tests by GamerNexus showcased the PS5 system runs around 65 and 75 degrees celsius without issues.

However, the PS5’s RAM can reach 92 degrees, dangerously close to the 105C threshold most electronic pieces have.

GamerNexus’ test room is around 22 degrees celsius. Credit: GamerNexus / YouTube

These are still normal conditions, though. But once other components reach the 90C limit, the system may start suffering. Moreover, the RAM will spike its thermals much faster than the rest of the console’s components.

A PS5 overheating is dangerous. Beyond a certain heat threshold, the continuous operation becomes problematic. Extreme heat can damage the CPU chip, the GPU, the RAM, or the SSD storage.

The PS5’s system may throttle the GPU and CPU speed under extreme heat conditions to lower the temperature. As a result, it may cause game crashes, longer loading screens, frame drops, freezes, and similar.

Fame drops in the most common sign of a PS5 overheating. That’s a big issue, as the PS5 (and the X Series X) often struggles to keep up a steady 60FPS in 1080p.

How to Identify a PS5 Overheating?

There’re various signs indicating the PlayStation 5 is overheating. Here’re the warnings:

Your console displays an error message (“Your PS5 is too hot”). Often, after the announcement, the console will shut down by itself. If this is the case, the problem is serious.

The PS5’s fan is too loud, and it sounds like a jet plane taking off. It can also make unusual sounds.

You’re experiencing performance issues while gaming. These include frame drops, slow loading times, screen tears, screen freezes, and audio desyncs.

You’re seeing graphical glitches like black dots, white dots, purple screens, green screens, or black screens.

The console feels very warm when you touch it.

If you see any of these issues, it means the problem has persisted for a while.

Tips to Improve Your PS5’s Temperature

The PS5 included stand requires an additional screw to place the console vertically.

It’s best to prevent overheating issues. It can increase the lifespan of your console and all of your electronics.

Here’re the general tips to follow:

Give your PlayStation room to breathe. That means placing it at least 4 inches away from the wall in an open space.

Use a marble, stone, or wooden platform underneath the PlayStation 5. Also, if you can , use its stand. Regardless if you put the PS5 horizontally or vertically, the base should keep it above ground, and the vents should point back.

use its stand. Regardless if you put the PS5 horizontally or vertically, the base should keep it above ground, and the vents should point back. When you play, try to turn the A/C or a fan. Alternatively, open the windows, or open the door to improve air.

Take out any extra items on top of the PS5, like clothes, cloth, toys, and similar.

Place the console as far away from the floor as possible. Dust is heavier than air, so it settles close to the floor. If you keep the PS5 raised, though, it won’t soak up the dirt.

Regularly clean the area around the PlayStation 5. Additionally, use a microfibre cloth to clean the PS5’s case. Shut it down before you clean it, though.

Use a low-powered vacuum cleaner to remove dust from the air vents in the back. This is what Sony recommends, and it’s an easy solution that doesn’t require opening the PS5.

Keep your pets from lying close to the console, as fur can easily clog the vents.

The PS5 is a top-tier and expensive gaming console. The best thing you can do is improve its setup to prevent overheating. It can ensure you play nicely for years.

How to Open Up Your PS5 to Clean the Fan?

Your setup may be correct, or you may correct your setup but still suffer from PS5 overheating.

In particular, you saw the signs, and you have heard or keep hearing the PS5 fan making loud noises.

The solution is opening the PlayStation 5 to clean the dust from the inside. However, the process can void your warranty, so we suggest using your warranty, contacting Sony’s customer support, or taking the console to service instead.

Either way, here’re the steps to clean the PlayStation 5 fan:

Assemble your tools

Opening the PlayStation 5 is easy, so don’t worry about that. Cleaning the console’s inside and taking out the fan requires the proper tools. Cleaning brush

A can of compressed air

A T8 or a T9 Security Torx screwdriver

Spudger

Plastic pry

Tweezers

If you don’t have all the tools, you can stop at step 4 and put the PS5’s pieces back again. These first steps are easy and quick and help a great deal at keeping your PS5 clean to avoid overheating. Open the lids



The PS5 is quite friendly, and it seems Sony wants you to clean the fan often. You can pop the top panel by sliding it aside. It reveals the M.2 SSD expansion bay, the fan, and the dust!

Also, similarly, remove the bottom lid. Clean the lids



Use a microfiber cloth, a paper towel, or similar, plus a bit of isopropyl alcohol, to clean both lids. Clean the bottom intakes



Use a cleaning brush to clean the air intake at the bottom. The goal is to clear any dust from the intakes.

Then, you can use your canned air to clean it further. Clean the top intakes



Similarly, clean the top vents with your cleaning brush and your can of compressed air. Remove the top intakes



Remove the plastic vents on the side with your hands. Unscrew the fan



Use a T8 Torx Security Driver to unscrew the four screws holding the 120mm fan plate. After you’re done, take out the plate with your hands. Remove the plastic nearby the fan



Use a plastic pry or a spudger to remove the plastic near the fan. It will reveal the fan pin connector. Remove the connection



Use your tweezers to unplug the fan gently. Pull the fan up



Now, pull the fan up to remove it. Clean the fan



Use your cleaning brush to clean any dust and rust from the fan. Use it at the top, the backside, and the sides. After a thorough cleaning, use a vacuum to finish the process. Clean the heatsinks



The heatsinks are inside the fan hole. Clean it similarly. Do it very gently to avoid bending the heatsink.

Also, use the vacuum to remove dust and debris. Assemble back the PlayStation 5

Put back the pieces in reverse order to restore your console to normal.

Hopefully, this is more than enough to clean the PS5. A more thorough cleaning requires a full disassemble of the PS5, and we don’t recommend it as it’s a rather new console.

However, if the cleaning wasn’t enough for you, we advise you to take it for service.

How to Check My PS5’s Temperature Easily?

Either way, the easiest way to find out your PS5’s temperature is with your hands. If you touch it and it feels like a volcano about to burst, turn off the console immediately.

Other times, it may feel cold, even after playing a AAA title like Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla or Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart.

However, the non-digital PS5 can feel warmer than usual, perhaps because the Blue-Ray tray keeps spinning as you play. Yet, if the feeling is just warmer-than-usual, don’t worry. It’s normal for your console to heat up after hours of heavy gameplay.

Not all games can trigger a temperature game. Often, it’s AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 that cause the issue. Moreover, the stress on your console is greater when you’re playing on 4K or when you enable Ray-Tracing.

As general advice, be aware of how many hours you play, the settings you use, and the games you play if you live in a warm city and your room has no A/C or cold ventilation.