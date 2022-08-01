Why is One AirPod Louder Than The Other? How to Fix It

When one AirPod is louder than the other, the whole audio experience goes off balance. The feel of AirPods is lost and the rich sound quality that they once offered is there no more.

You can put the blame on the dirt, especially earwax, accumulated on your AirPods. It clogs the speaker mesh thereby, blocking the audio flow. Similarly, unadjusted audio volume balance can also cause one AirPod to be relatively louder.

To fix this issue with the AirPods, you can take help from this article with a little effort on your part.

Why my One AirPod is Louder Than the Other

Your one AirPod may be louder than the other for many reasons. One highly probable reason is the buildup of dirt and debris on one AirPod. The accumulated dirt blocks the sound and hampers the audio clarity and frequency. Likewise, there’s a chance of the audio volume balance not being adjusted properly. More causes are listed beneath. Dirt and earwax stuck in the speaker meshes of AirPods reduce audio frequency.

Wrongly adjusted audio volume balance causes unequal distribution of sound between the AirPods.

Bugs or other internal glitches and issues within AirPods can affect its performance negatively.

Insufficient battery charge level can be one of the reasons.

The lagging performance of your device might handicap your AirPods’ audio quality.

If the settings on your device are configured incorrectly, that could be one reason too.

How to Fix One AirPod Louder Than the Other?

Cleaning the AirPods can be a good start to fixing this problem. We’re suggesting this particular fix first as it seems to have worked for most people.

If the problem still is not solved, adjust the audio volume balance. This will strike a balance of audio between the left and right channels so that the audio from one AirPod won’t be louder.

Clean the Quieter AirPod

The mesh on AirPods can have a buildup of earwax over the time of their use. Likewise, dirt and debris from the outer surrounding can degrade the audio quality too.

In case you use one AirPod more, the dirt accumulation on that particular AirPod deteriorates its performance. As a result, you have one AirPod louder than the other.

To fix this, you can clean the AirPod that is quieter. You can clean it by taking these steps.

Clean the outer surface using a slightly wet, soft, and lint-free cloth. To wet the cloth, you can use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 75 percent ethyl alcohol, etc. Then, take a dry, soft, and lint-free cloth to completely dry. Don’t make the mistake of letting moisture get in through the speaker mesh. If the earwax or debris is stuck, take a soft-bristled brush or cotton swabs to take them out.

Keep the Audio Volume Balanced

More often than not, the audio volume of your AirPods can lean toward the left or right. This causes one AirPod to be louder than the other.

You can, nonetheless, fix it if you follow the steps shown below. But, you can only tweak the audio volume through iPhone.

Navigate to Settings. Tap Accessibility.

Scroll down and select Audio/Visual. For iOS 12 or older versions, tap Hearing. Keep the audio volume slider right in the middle of the left and right channels.



Restart Devices

Just to be certain that it’s not your device that’s worsening the AirPod’s sound, restart your devices. It will only take a couple of minutes and fix most issues related to performance, compatibility, etc.

On iPhone

Keep pressing the side or volume button.

Once the power-off slider appears, toggle it and turn off the phone. Wait for about 30 seconds or so. Then, long-press the side button to turn on the iPhone.

On Android

Tap and hold the power button. From the power menu, choose Restart.



On Mac

Select the Apple menu. Click Restart.

On Windows

Choose the Start button. Click on the Power icon. Click Restart.



Charge the Battery Level of AirPods

At times, there is no sound in one of the AirPods at all. Or, if one of them has a lower battery level, it can be quieter compared to the other. In this case, recharge the battery level of AirPods immediately.

In a fully charged case, put both AirPods inside the charging case. After charging them for about 30 seconds, open the case in the vicinity of your iOS device. On your iOS device, look at the charge status of each AirPod.



Then, pop both AirPods into your ears to check the sound on both AirPods by playing audio.

Reset AirPods

Your AirPods, like any other device, are vulnerable to bugs and other internal glitches. If that’s the case, it may have caused your one AirPod to be louder than the other.

To fix this, you may have to reset AirPods. This will return all its settings to default back again. Another upside to that is the correction of misconfigured settings if any.

Here’s how you reset AirPods.

Close the lid after placing the AirPods in the case. Open the lid of the case after about 30 seconds.

On your device, open Settings. Select Bluetooth. Find the AirPods. Then, tap or click Forget This Device, Unpair, Remove Device, or Cross sign next to the AirPods, depending on your device.

Tap and hold the setup button for about 15 seconds. Find it on the back of the case. Thereafter, AirPods flashes amber and white, after a brief moment.

The lights flashing indicate that your AirPods are reset. You can, then, re-pair them with your device and check if the problem is fixed.

Reset All Settings on iPhone

If the fixes above didn’t ease your problem, the culprit could be your device. If some settings on your device are misconfigured, resetting all settings could do the trick.

When we say device, we mean only iPhones. If you reset settings on Android, Mac, or Windows, not only the settings but everything else is removed too.

But, on iPhones, as the name suggests, all settings like location, network, privacy, and Apple Pay are reset. But, your data and media will remain intact.

Launch Settings. Choose General. Select Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Choose Reset > Reset All Settings.

If asked, type in your password. Confirm by selecting Reset All Settings one more time.

Go for a Repair

If the suggested fixes were of no avail, you should take your AirPods in for a repair rather than waiting for a miracle. Depending on your preference, you can contact them by visiting the Apple genius bar. Or, take help from the online support team.