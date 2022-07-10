Why Won’t My iPhone Charge? How Can I Fix it

When it comes to a problem like the iPhone not charging, there can be many scenarios at play. Firstly, the iPhone cable connector is known for being fragile as Apple gave more focus to the design aspect than functionality. Besides that, there can be issues with the iOS itself as well as many other causes.

So, let’s quickly begin learning this vast topic of iPhone not charging, including the causes and the many possible fixes.

Why Won’t My iPhone Charge?

Charging issues on the iPhone can have a variety of reasons. Fundamentally, there can be either hardware-related issues or software-related issues. Let’s have a look. Faulty Cable

Uncertified Charger

Hardware Damage

Water Damage

iPhone Settings

Outdated IOS Version

Dirt Particles in the Charging Port

How to Fix iPhone Not Charging?

Before we apply the below fixes, let’s check a few things first. Check if the iPhone cable is plugged in properly to the adapter. Then, check if the adapter fits properly in the socket. If you’re using a computer to charge your iPhone via a cable, but the PC is on Sleep mode, your iPhone will not charge.

It’s also a good idea to check if there’s any damage to your iPhone cable or the AC adapter.

However, if you’re still having issues with charging your iPhone, here are some solutions you can try:

Turn Off Optimized Battery Charging

If your iPhone is already 80% and it’s not charging, this means that the Optimized Battery Charging feature on your is enabled. During it, your phone automatically stops charging at 80% to preserve battery health.

So, there are no issues with your phone or the charging cable. If you want to charge your phone to 100%, you can turn this feature off by following these steps:

Go to Settings > Battery.

Tap on Battery Health and turn off Optimized Battery Charging.



But, if the Optimized Battery Charging feature is already disabled and your phone is not charging, you can check other solutions below.

Force Restart iPhone

Another simple solution you can try is force restarting your phone. Sometimes your phone may lag and stop charging due to software glitches. So, in such cases, here’s how you can hard reset your phone. It’s worth noting that the methods to force restart your phone vary depending on your iPhone model.

For iPhone 8, X, and Above

Hold and let go of the volume up button. Do the same for the volume down button. Then, hold down the side button until you can see the Apple logo on the screen.



For iPhone 7

Press and hold down both the volume down button and the Power button at once until you can notice the Apple logo.



For iPhone 6s

Press and hold down the Power button and the Home button at once. You can let go of the buttons once you can see the Apple logo.



Check for Damage in the Charging Port

If the data cable and the AC adapter have no issues but your phone is not charging, chances are there is damage to the charging port. Check if there are visible dirt particles around or inside the charging port. You can use a cotton swab or a toothpick and ever so gently take out the debris from the port.

If your phone had recently dropped in water, your phone might be suffering water damage. Even after drying the phone, water damage can cause harm to the internal hardware components of the phone. So, your iPhone may stop charging. Water damage can also lead to a state called Corrosion, which eventually degrades all internal parts of your phone.

To fix an iPhone with corrosion effects, we recommend taking your phone to the nearest Apple store or visiting their online Support page.

Check for Damage to the Cable

Besides the charging port, check if your data cable is damaged. Since these cables are fragile, they can easily break and may not supply power to your iPhone. Check if the outer layer of the cable is torn or if some wires are poking out.

Even if any damage is not visible, chances are the wires are broken inside the outer sheath. To verify if the cable is faulty, simply try another cable and see if the charging process is now successful.

Update/Downgrade iOS

Sometimes your iPhone can act abnormal and stop charging due to your iOS glitching or malfunctioning. This can happen more often if it’s been a long time since you last updated your phone. So, the easy solution for this is to update your device to the latest iOS version.

Not only does doing this refresh your phone but also fixes any software glitches.

To update your phone, go to Settings > General and then go to Software Update. Tap on Download and Install.



On the other hand, if you only recently updated your phone and you’re now having charging issues, the new software could be faulty. This is a common problem as sometimes the new software files can also have bugs, causing your phone to lag or not charge. In such cases, you can downgrade to an older iOS version.

Reset All Settings

If most solutions aren’t working for you, you can try factory resetting your iPhone. Resetting all settings will fix any software bugs and hopefully fix the charging issue. However, playing around with these settings might cause data loss. So, we recommend only performing it after you’ve backed up your data.

Here are the steps to factory reset your iPhone:

Go to Settings > General.

Scroll down and tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap on Reset and then select Reset All Settings.



How to Fix iPhone Wireless Charging Not Working?

If you’re having issues with wirelessly charging your phone, the first thing to verify is if your iPhone model is compatible with wireless charging. Apple only introduced wireless charging for iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017. All new models after that fully support wireless charging.

So, if you have an iPhone model that’s older than iPhone 8, wireless charging won’t work with your device. Besides the compatibility factor, here are some other solutions you can apply:

Take Out Your iPhone Case

Since your iPhone and the wireless charging pad need to be in close contact to charge, any bulky phone cases can act as an obstacle. Especially if your case has a comprehensive design or has a pop socket as well, it’s a good idea to take the case out.

Now, you can try charging your phone again.

Check if the Wireless Charging Pad Is QI-enabled

If the wireless charging pad you’re using doesn’t meet the Qi standard, your phone might not charge. So, a simple way to check if the charging pad is Qi-enabled is to look for the Qi logo on the product. You can also search the product online and gather more information on its integrity.

Reposition Your iPhone

How you place your phone on the charging pad actually matters. If your phone is only covering half of the charging pad, the charging coils of the charger may not reach your phone. So, check and place your phone straight in the center, making sure your phone is accurately positioned.

Besides these solutions, you can also try updating your iOS, restarting your phone, and checking for any damage to the charging pad.

How to Fix the “Accessory Not Supported” Error?

When charging your phone or connecting any other accessories, like headphones, you might get the occasional “accessory not supported error.” It can denote a few things. For instance, it can mean the following:

The accessory is damaged.

The accessory is not certified by Apple.

Your iPhone does not support the accessory.

The charging port is damaged or has dirt particles.

That being said, here are a few fixes you can try to solve this error.