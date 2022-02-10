How To Fix “Wi-Fi Doesn’t Have a Valid Configuration” Error

Although a computer may indicate that it is connected to the internet, sometimes we cannot access it. Then, on running the network adapter troubleshooter, we can get a Problem found a message that says, “Wi-Fi doesn’t have a valid IP configuration Not Fixed.“

Due to multiple reasons, the IP address that the computer uses to connect to the router can be incorrect or invalid. So, in this article, we have explained some solutions that can help you fix this issue.

However, before we start, let us look at what causes an IP Address to be invalid.

Why Does My Computer have an Invalid IP Address?

The IP Address can be invalid because multiple parameters need to function correctly for internet access. So, even a small issue can stop a computer from accessing the internet. Here, we have listed a few reasons your IP configuration is invalid or incorrect. An issue with the network adapter

Network services have not started

Outdated network adapter drivers

Wrong router configuration

Troubleshooting “Wi-Fi Doesn’t Have a Valid Configuration” Error

Now that we know some reasons that may cause an IP Address to be invalid, let’s see what we can do to fix the issue.

Provide Manual IP Address

The default IP Address provided by the network adapter does not always work. If this happens, we need to provide the IP Address manually through TCP/IP v4 (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) properties.

Providing a manual IP Address can be confusing for first-time users. So, you can follow this step-by-step guide to set the address.

Setting Up Manual IP Configuration

We first need to know the Default Gateway to fill the address list.

The Default Gateway

Before we start, we first need to know the Default Gateway. The Default Gateway is the IP Address of the router. You can follow these steps to get your router’s IP Address.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run Type “cmd” without the quotation mark and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Once Command Prompt is open, type “ipconfig” and press Enter. This command will display a list of Windows IP Configuration. Search for Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi. Here, note down the address of the Default Gateway.

Example: 192.168.1.1

Note: This address may be different for every router.

IP Address

Now that we know the Default Gateway, we need to figure out the IP address. Basically, the IP address is a route that the computer uses to send and receive its data with the router.

The IP Address will depend on your Default Gateway. If the Default Gateway is 192.168.x.y (x and y will be 1-254), you can set the IP Address with 192.168.x.z (x will be the same as the value of x from Default Gateway. However, the value of z will be 2-253 except y).

For example: If the Default Gateway is 192.168.1.1, we can set the IP Address as 192.168.1.4.

As for the other addresses, the Subnet mask will have the address 255.255.255.0. The network adapter can automatically take this value. We can set the Preferred DNS server as 8.8.8.8 and the Alternate DNS server as 8.8.4.4.

Now that we know the Default Gateway and IP Address, let’s see how to set a manual IP address.

Click on the Start menu and open Control Panel. Make sure that View by is set to Large icons. Then, click on Network and Sharing.

On the left side of the dialog box, click on Change adapter settings.

Right-click on Wi–Fi and click on Properties. Wi-Fi Properties Dialog box will open. Double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IP v4).

Then, Use the following IP address.



Start Network Services

We also need to make sure that all the network services are running. The network services ensure that the network adapter performs its task. Here is a list of all the network services that need to be running.

COM+ Event System

DHCP Client

DNS Client

Network Connections

Network Location Awareness

Remote Procedure Call (RPC)

Server

TCP/IP NetBIOS helper

Wired Autoconfig (manual only)

WLAN AutoConfig

Workstation

You can follow these steps to ensure that the services mentioned above are running.

Press the Windows key + R Type services.msc and press Enter. Here, we can see all the services that run in the background. Double-click on any one of the services that are mentioned above.

Here, the Startup type should be Automatic or Manual, and Service status should indicate Running.

If any services are not running, click on Start under Service status. All mentioned services should be running for the computer to have internet access.

Enable DHCP

DHCP or the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol automatically provides IP addresses to the devices that are connected to the router.

If this setting is changed to Static, the system administrator manually assigns IP addresses to connected devices. Router Configuration set to static may cause IP address conflicts is we use same IP addresses

We can change this setting from the router. Read the router’s user manual to access the router settings and configure it as required.

Reset Network Configuration

If the above process does not work, we can reset the TCP stack and DNS to fix the issue. Resetting the TCP/IP stack and DNS will clear default IP Address information and information about the DNS (Domain Name System) server.

We can reset the network adapter either using the Windows settings or the Command Prompt.

Using Windows Settings

To reset the network adapter from Windows settings, you can follow these steps.

Open Settings from the Start menu or press the Windows key + I. Go to Network & internet > Advanced network settings > Network reset. Then click on Reset now.

Using Command Prompt

To reset your network adapter, we need to run multiple commands. This command will affect both network adapters for Wi-Fi and LAN (Local Area Network). So, the command may display some error message. However, this is not a cause for concern.

The following steps will help you reset the network adapter and TCP/IP stack using Command Prompt.

Press the Windows key + R. Type “cmd” without the quotation and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Type the command that is listed below. Press the Enter key after each Command. netsh Winsock reset catalog: Resets the component that handles the network requests.

Resets the component that handles the network requests. netsh int ip reset: Resets the IP stack

This command will reset all Registry values inside:

SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Performance

SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\DHCP\Performance ipconfig /flushdns: Clears any DNS information

Clears any DNS information ipconfig /release: Clears current networking configuration

Clears current networking configuration ipconfig /renew: Reconfigures network adapter setting

Reconfigures network adapter setting ipcnfig /registerdns: Reregisters the DNS information



Once you run all these commands, restart your computer.

Enable and Disable the Wi-Fi Adapter

Due to memory issues, the network adapter may freeze, stopping your devices from accessing the internet. Disabling and re-enabling will unfreeze the Wi-Fi adapter. Follow these steps to disable and re-enable the adapter:

Press the Windows key Go to Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings > More network adapter options. Right-click on Wi-Fi and click Disable. Wait for a few minutes, right-click on Wi-Fi, and click on Enable.



Restart the Router

As we performed a restart for the Wi-Fi adapter to unfreeze it, the same goes for the router as well. When the router is connected to multiple devices simultaneously, it is known to freeze. This will block any users connected to the router to lose the internet connection and display an invalid IP address error.

In this case, please turn off your router for two to three minutes and turn it on again. This will solve any freezing issue and will cool down the router.

A device driver helps the OS (Operating System) to communicate with the network adapter. If the network adapter driver is outdated, it may face some difficulties communicating with the OS. So, if the network driver on the computer is outdated, we recommend updating it to the latest version.

To update the network driver, press the Windows key + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Network adapter and right-click and update all the drivers that are listed.

Sometimes, a driver update may have a few bugs that may cause issues with the network adapter. So, if you started having the problem after the driver update, try going back to the previous stable version. The following steps will help you revert a driver update.

Open Device Manager. Expand Network Adapter. Double-click on the driver you want to roll back. Select the Driver tab. Then, click on Roll Back Driver.



The OS and drivers both need to be up-to-date for them to communicate smoothly. So, there may be some issue with the device, even if one of them is outdated. To update Windows to the latest version, you can follow these steps.

Click on the Start menu. Go to Settings > Windows Update (Security & update > Windows Update for Windows 10). Then, click on Check for updates or Download Updates.

Once the download is complete, restart your computer to install the updates.

Check Connection from Ethernet Cable

If none of the above solutions work, try using the ethernet cable to see if you can access the internet. This will help you know where the problem starts. If you can access the internet using the cable, there is probably some routing issue with either the network adapter or the router.

However, if you still cannot access the internet, this issue is with the ISP (Internet Service Provider).

Try contacting your ISP to solve this issue.

Reset Router

Before starting this process, please remember that resetting the router will reset all your router settings. This is not recommended if you do not know how to reconfigure the router.

Therefore, if you can access the internet with an ethernet cable but not the Wi-Fi, you can reset the router and reconfigure it. However, let us notify you that this is not recommended unless you know the routing settings.

We need to press the reset switch for 15-20 seconds to reset the router. The router reset switch is usually located on the backside or under the router, which we can access using a small pin.

Related Questions

Why Does My Wi-Fi Keep Disconnecting?

When your laptop’s Wi-Fi keeps disconnecting and reconnecting, it is probably because of the issues with the network driver. Update your driver to see if it fixes this issue. If the problem still continues, check the strength of the Wi-Fi signal.

The location of your router will also affect the Wi-Fi strength. If you have a low Wi-Fi strength, the internet connection will not be stable and will keep disconnecting. Place your device closer to the router to fix this issue.

We can also use a LAN cable or add a repeater to fix this issue.

How to Stabilize Wi-Fi Connection?

If your device does not have a stable Wi-Fi connection, here are a few ways you can stabilize Wi-Fi connection: