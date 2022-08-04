Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on iPhone? Here’s How to Fix It

Wi-Fi calling is a useful feature to make a call if your network carrier signal is low or down. However, if your Wi-Fi is not working, this feature might struggle to function. Or, suppose your Network Carrier doesn’t support this feature, it won’t work on your device.

Moreover, if your Network carrier supports this feature but cannot use it, you can do a couple of things to make it workable on your iPhone. This article will show how you can troubleshoot and resolve it to start making Wi-Fi calls.

Why is Your Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on iPhone?

Here are some of the common reasons that may lead to such issue: Your device doesn’t support this features.

The Wi-Fi connection is not working.

Your network carrier has not upgraded to the Wi-Fi calling feature.

The device is running on the older iOS versions.

How to Fix Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on iPhone?

This feature supports on iPhone 6 and higher. Therefore, we assume that you are accessing this feature from those devices. Now let’s get into the fixes to solve the issue of Wi-Fi calling not working.

Check the Network Support

The first thing you need to do is check whether your Network carrier supports Wi-Fi calling or not. So, if you are using a network carrier or live in a region that doesn’t support this feature, it won’t work.

To check, you can simply research on the internet or directly contact your Network Carrier to confirm this feature. If your Network Carrier supports this feature, but you are still unable to access it from your device, you can move on to other fixes below.

Check Your Internet Connection

Another thing you need to check is your Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi calling requires a stable internet connection to use this feature. If you are connected to Wi-Fi that doesn’t have an internet connection, you might be unable to call anyone via Wi-Fi. To check your Wi-Fi connection, you can run some internet apps or use an internet speed tester to check your Wi-Fi speed.

Also, you can enable the Airplane Mode to disconnect your device from all the connections. Not just that, if your Wi-Fi is not working well, you can turn off the router, and turning it back can also resolve the connection issue.

Toggle Off and On Wi-Fi Calling

If the device supports Wi-Fi calling, but if you haven’t enabled it on your device, it won’t work. Or, if you have already enabled this feature and it suddenly stopped working, you can toggle off and on this feature to make it work back to normal.

Open Settings. Scroll down and Click on Phone. Tap on Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle on the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone.

Once you toggle on, you are required to click on Enable to confirm.



Disable LTE

If you have enabled the LTE, it might hinder the feature. Disabling the LTE will be good as it can force your device to use Wi-Fi calling instead of LTE. Therefore, disable it and see if it can work for your device.

Open Settings. Go to Cellular.

Tap on Cellular Data Options. Tap on Enable LTE. Then Select Off.



Check for Carrier Update

You should keep an eye on the update provided by your Carrier Network as they will improve cellular connectivity and might also enable Wi-Fi calling feature through the Over the Air (OTA) update. So, you should check for such updates to fix issues related to your network connection.

Open Settings. Go to General.

Click on About. Wait for a few seconds, and you will get the update menu if it is available. Once you get the menu, Tap on Update.



Re-insert the SIM

Although the Wi-Fi calling feature uses an internet connection to work, this still requires a SIM card to verify your number through the Network carrier to start using the feature. So, if your Wi-Fi calling is not working, you can simply take off the SIM and re-insert it to fix it. When you do that, it forces your device to disconnect and reconnect to the carrier network.

Reboot Your Device

You can consider rebooting your device if you cannot access this feature. But make sure you have enabled all the Wi-Fi calling settings, and your device and network carrier support this. Rebooting the device can fix most device issues, including the Wi-Fi calling not working if the glitches on your device hinder its features from functioning properly.

Here’re the steps:

Press and quickly release the Volume Up and do the same for Volume Down. Now, Press and hold the side button until the screen goes off. Usually, the iPhone will take 30-40 seconds to turn off in this mode.

Once the screen goes off, you need to keep on holding the side button until you see the Apple logo on the screen.

Reset Network Settings

This is another option you should try to fix the issue related to your network. Resetting these settings will specifically restore the Network settings to default. If the network glitches are causing the Wi-Fi calling from working correctly, resetting it would be a good choice. Resetting the Network settings will only remove the internet and network-related connections. It won’t remove any of your personal data.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Open Settings. Go to General. Scroll down and Click on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset. Hit Reset Network Settings.

You need to enter the iPhone’s passcode. Then, you need to click on Reset Network Settings to confirm.

Update Your Device

Your iPhone needs to have iOS 9 or higher to support Wi-Fi calling. So, if you are using a version lower than that, it will not work on your device. Or, if you are running the latest version of iOS and are still unable to use this feature, you should wait for a new update so that any bugs that are causing it to work can be fixed in the upcoming update.

Also, you need to download the latest update if your iPhone already has a new update recommendation.