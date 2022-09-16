How to Fix win32kfull.sys BSOD in Windows?

Being a Windows user, you should know that getting a blue screen is never a good sign. You lose all your unsaved tasks, and the PC will restart once it is done collecting error info.

Win32kfull.sys ensures a secure communication between a hardware and the Windows OS. If communication between these core component are compromised, the system may run into BSOD error. Although the issue is something else, the system may suggest that a system file named win32kfull.sys has failed.

What Causes win32kfull.sys Failed BSOD Error?

Before we get into the fixes, let us look at a the reasons that may cause win32kfull system file to fail. As discussed above, there are several reasons this happens. Some basic and common things that may happen in any PCs are outdated or incompatible drivers.

Bad memory module

Corrupted system files

Malware affected the file

Failed Windows Update Besides this. here are some other reason win32kfull system file fails.

All win32kfull.sys Blue Screen Stop Code

Once the win32kfull.sys system file fails, it only causes more critical processes in Windows to fail. This will result in the PC giving a BSOD error with a wide range of STOP CODE. Here are some of the stop codes you may get when a win32kfull.sys fails.

How to Fix win32kfull.sys Failed BSOD Error?

Before we start with the solution, we have mentioned a method to determine the cause of the blue screen using event viewer. You can skip the first step if you have already checked the Event Viewer.

Check Event Viewer

The event viewer records all the events the system runs into. It also keeps tabs on all the errors in the system. With this said, it is only ideal to assume that you can check events that occurred near the blue screen to determine the exact cause of the issue.

To check the event viewer,

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type eventvwr and press Enter to open Event Viewer.

On the leftmost panel, go to Windows Logs > System. Now on the middle panel, you can see all the events in your system.

Check the Source column. Source column that says BugCheck or the Event ID column that says 1001 is the code for the blue screen. Check events occurred around the blue screen to determine the actual cause of the error.

If it indicates any application causing the issue, it is best that you remove said application. You can also use dump files to determine the exact cause of the error message.

Disable Driver Verifier

According to Microsoft official documentation, Driver Verifier checks Windows graphics drivers and drivers that operate at the kernel level for illegal function calls that might corrupt the system. This can subject Windows drivers to various stress tests to find any irregular behavior, resulting in a blue screen error.

Try disabling Driver Verifier to check if it fixes the BSOD error.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type verifier.exe to open Driver Verifier Manager. Check Delete existing settings.

Click on Finish. Now, restart your PC.

Alternatively, you can use the command prompt to disable the driver verifier.

Run Command Prompt as admin. Type verifier /reset and press Enter. Restart your system.

Check Memory Module

The OS, or the system files, must be loaded into your RAM for the processor to access them. And if you have faulty RAM, the files responsible for running Windows may not work, resulting in the blue screen error.

You need to test your memory module to check if this is true. You can run the Memory Diagnostic Tool to see if you have a faulty memory.

Press the Window + R key to open Run. Type MdSched and press Enter. Click on Restart now and check for problems (recommended).



The PC will now run a series of tests to check your memory. If the PC reports any issues, the issue is likely with the RAM sticks. To check this, try using one RAM stick at a time. If you are using a single memory stick, replace it with a functioning RAM and see if the issue persists. To access RAM in your system, follow the steps mentioned below.

Remove all the screws that connect the side panel to access your motherboard.

RAM slots are usually near the CPU socket. RAM sockets are long with locks on either side.

Pull the lock outwards to remove one RAM stick from your system. Now turn on the system to see if the PC runs without entering BSOD.

Warning: Removing one RAM stick will hamper the system’s performance.

Run SFC and DISM

Since wun32kfull.sys is a system file, you can try running the SFC command. The SFC, or the System file checker command, checks the integrity and repairs all the system files. Similarly, the DISM, or the Deployment Image Servicing and Management, allows the admin to scan and fix Windows Image.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open Command Prompt as Administrator. Type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and press Enter to repair the system image.

Now, type sfc /scannow and press enter to run the SFC command. Wait for the command to finish processing.



Check Storage Device

The Storage device may suffer from random bad sectors or corrupted data. A storage device containing OS suffering from these issues may cause random and frequent BSOD. To check if the storage device is not faulty, you can try running the Check Disk command.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open Command Prompt as Administrator. Type chkdsk c: /f /r and press Enter.

Press y and then press Enter.

The PC will now run the CheckDisk command on C drive once the PC restarts.

/f fixes any errors on the disk.

fixes any errors on the disk. /r locates bad sectors and tries to recover data from the sector.

Perform Clean Boot

Third-party applications can run their own services, which may conflict with Windows services. The system will display a blue screen error if Windows runs into a complication that stops critical processes. Try performing a clean boot to check if service from a third-party application is causing the issue.

To perform a clean boot,

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type msconfig and press enter to open System Configuration. Go to the Services tab. Check Hide all Microsoft services and select Disable All.

Click on Apply. Now, go to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager. Here, click on an application and select Disable.

Disable all the applications running on startup. Restart your PC and check if the system boots smoothly.

Update/Reinstall Driver

Corrupted or outdated drivers may not communicate with the OS efficiently. When this happens, its device will face issues transferring data with Windows. The OS, in turn, may not be able to manage memory when using devices with corrupted drivers. To fix this, try updating your device drives.