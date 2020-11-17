Windows 10 20H2 update is causing problems in most of the systems. Users aren’t available to reset their systems. The reset option prompts the users to wipe the drive completely. It might not entirely negate every Windows owner, but owners looking to refresh their system to get a faster performance might suffer.

Windows 10’s reset feature allows the computer to be reverted to the previous fresh state. The reset function enables users to keep their files while reverting Windows. The feature not only refreshes the computer but loosens up the PC for faster performance. There are tons of apps that slow down the computer amassing tons of residual files. Each Windows Update or software update might leave residual files. Unused apps might even take some processing power in the background slowing down the computer.

Windows 10 20H2 has a bug regarding the Windows 10 reset feature. Chiphell first reported the bug. The bug has been officially identified as a major issue among Windows users. If you are looking to upgrade to the Windows 10 20H2 update, then we suggest stalling it.

The 20H2 update removes the option to save the user files. Now the reset option on Windows prompts you to wipe your hard drive. The hard drive gets completely wiped, which most of the users don’t usually opt to.

Microsoft is already working on the patch for the bug. But the problem persists and might take a month to be fixed. The fix might come in the monthly update package from Windows. For now, there aren’t many solutions for the bug. The best option is to revert the update to the previously known version. Uninstall the update from the update history.

The uninstall step is relatively easy; follow the steps down below:

Go To Windows Update Settings

Press on the “View Update History” button

Click Uninstall update

Look for the “KB4562830”

Select it and Uninstall

It is mandatory to restart the system after uninstalling the windows update from the system. Till now, Microsoft hasn’t released an update for the existing bug. The bug doesn’t phase most of the users. A handful of people uses the reset functionality on Windows, so this doesn’t pose a single problem for the average user.