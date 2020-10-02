Windows 10 is bringing a new update, and gamers might be happy with this one.

Windows is bringing a new Task Manager widget to the Xbox Game Bar. A sneak peek at the last Windows 10 insider build gave us this info.

The widget will let you open a lightweight version of Task Manager via an in-game overlay. It has a traffic light system – red indicates processes that take up a lot of resources, green shows the opposite. And users can easily check on what apps are using the GPU, CPU, RAM, or disk resources and close them.

Users can also customize the widget between actual resources used and percentages if you want to keep an eye at the performance while gaming or using other programs, you can pin it to the screen.

If you notice a pesky program using a lot of your device’s resources, you can simply click on the X button and close it. Just be careful to check that it isn’t a Windows system background process.

This is definitely a handy little gadget added to the Xbox Game Bar. Currently, this feature is available for download at the Xbox Insider Hub on Windows 10.