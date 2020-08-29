The Windows 10 got a major update on May 2020 with a number of features and useful additions. However, along with it came several bugs as well. One, in particular, might cause permanent damage to your SSDS.

Bleeping Computer reported last June of a bug that broke down the Drive Optimize tool. This issue could permanently damage the Windows 10 user’s SSD. Thankfully, the team is building on a fix and is already available to the Windows Insiders now.

The Insiders are currently getting the beta version. Until the fix is testes, regular users need to wait a while. It shouldn’t take long. However, users are advised to turn off automatic defragging to prevent damage to SSDs.

The problem with the Update

Windows 10’s May 2020 caused a variety of problems, with many issues reported soon after its release. The operating system’s big May update (version 2004) and the smaller security updates KB4560960 and KB4557957 were not as good as people expected.

The biggest and most problematic issue that the Update brought with itself is that drive optimization. When optimizing, the windows would not record correctly. As a result, after each time users restarted their devices, the Drive Optimize tool would continue to run.

That level of defragging of the SSDs could potentially lead to slow and permanent damage, dwindling with the longevity and speed. Defragging is known to cause wear and tear to your SSD drive by writing and erasing. This process would benefit the hard disk drive, but to an SSD, it only brings damage.

These defrags are best when kept at a minimum. In most cases, they are typically done monthly. Many even claim that it should never be done to maintain the longevity of the drive.

The Temporary and Permanent Fix After the problem was first identified in June, multiple users called out the Update. Thankfully and Finally, Microsoft has announced an update coming that should address this problem. We’re hoping that this Update will be a permanent solution. However, this Update is currently available to Windows Users. As it is a beta version, other users need to wait before they get it too. There is a temporary solution to it, though. You need to turn off the automatic defragging on your system. Here is how you can do it: Go to Settings > Storage.

Select “Optimize Drives” from the scrolled-down options

Choose “Change settings.”

Look for the “Run on a schedule” box and deselect it. Doing this should solve the problem for now. Let’s hope that Microsoft pushes their Update so that it’s available at the earliest to all users.

Other Problems With The Update

Drive optimization was a matter of worry for many users, but that isn’t where their concerns ended. As more people used the latest versions of the OS, newer problems resurfaced.

Firstly, users on Reddit and Microsoft forums reported difficulties in printing documents. This issue was found in printers of many brands. Further, there were some issues in saving the files in the form od PDFs as well.

TechRadar also reported that sometimes the devices automatically switched to tablet mode. This happened even when their devices did not support touch sensitivity. Though not a matter of security or safety, this is an annoying problem.

Storage issues also seemed to have jumped along with the Update. According to user reports, there is an error while creating new spaces. Users were again finding it challenging to manage the existing ones due to the interface. Some have even complained of data loss and file corruption, which is concerning.

Additionally, Windows Latest has discovered that the Update is causing issues with Google Chrome as well. A major problem is that users got logged out every time they restarted their systems.

The severity, as well as the frequency of the bugs that came with the Update, are alarming. We hope that Microsoft addresses each concern at the earliest. Whereas for users, if you haven’t upgraded to the Windows 10 May 2020 update yet, it’s probably best that you wait for a while.