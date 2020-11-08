You will now be witnessing Microsoft Windows 10 interconnecting with different Android Apps. Microsoft Your Phone App is providing the platform for several Android Apps to stream concurrently within the Windows 10 Operating System. Note that we won’t see the apps simply replicated or streamed, but they will also obtain the native-live experience.

It had been a while since Microsoft Your Phone app let the Windows 10 users run Android apps on their PCs. But, this functionality only allowed a single app to be used at once. Nonetheless, now the additional feature will let different Android apps to operate simultaneously on Windows 10 OS.

How Does the Microsoft Your Phone App Allow to Run Multiple Apps Concurrently?

#WindowsInsiders cool new #YourPhone feature headed your way on select Samsung devices. Keep in mind it is rolling out gradually so it may take a few days to be enabled. https://t.co/hnFF2oadlR — Analy Otero Diaz (@AnalyMsft) November 6, 2020

Previously, this year, Microsoft posted an update to Your Phone app with support for Android apps streaming feature. Amusingly, the ‘streaming’ comes with additional functionalities and does not merely mean imaging a user’s mobile’s screen to desktop.

Coming to the point, Microsoft had assured its users to provide them with this functionality to use multiple mobile apps at once. With the new feature, you will get to run Android apps and access Windows APIs. Hence, Android Apps can now let you enjoy multiple functionalities that Windows 10 OS has to offer. This creates a more native-like experience for Android Apps.

Well, now the users will be able to open WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Calls, Messages, etc. all simultaneously. This was declared by Analy Ptero Diaz, Microsoft’s Principal Program Manager. He also stated that this feature would eventually opt for Samsung devices.

So, for quick access, Samsung Smartphone users will get to pin their mobile apps to the Windows 10 taskbar. At present, this feature is available to a limited list of Samsung Phones. You can find the names here. Moreover, you could also expect Microsoft embedding this feature in other Android smartphones in the coming days. For this, the smartphone companies will have to integrate with Microsoft and install custom drivers in their firmware.

How Can You Enable Android Multi-App Access On Microsoft Your Phone App?

Reportedly, the Windows Insiders with supported Samsung devices receiving the updates of the feature in Beta, Release Preview, and Dev Channels. According to Microsoft, a high number of variants of existing Samsung Phones will support the feature.

The users with a supported Samsung Android smartphone are advised to update the latest version of the Your Phone app and Link to Windows. They must connect the phone and the Windows 10 PC to the same Wi-Fi network. After the app is updated and launched, the users will be able to pin the apps to the taskbar or the Start Menu. Then they can go to the links to launch the apps in their own window without the need for opening the Your Phone app again.

As per the sources, Microsoft is also testing another update for enhancing the performance of Your Phone app with support for Startup programs. The upgrade will also focus on cleaning your smartphones’ storage from a Windows 10 PC connected to the phone. All in all, we see where the Company is heading towards. Microsoft is going for creating a seamless multitasking experience between and PC apps.