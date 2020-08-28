Big news for the Windows 10 users!

Microsoft is rolling out updates for Windows 10 Remote Desktop App. The app in question is the Client side of the Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

What Are The Updates?

The latest version is 10.2.1519. The first significant change is the RDP core engine.

The tech giant has rewritten the client to use the engine. Interestingly, the RDP will be similar to android clients, iOS, and macOS.

Moreover, there is increased support for the Azure Resource Manager. It is a part of Azure or Microsoft Azure-cloud computing service. The new update is sure to improve the user’s experience on Azure.

The latest version also brings improvement in the processing department. There is an added support for x64 and ARM64.

Quick Glance Dark mode

Fullscreen

x64, ARM64

RDP core engine like iOS

Improved Azure Active Directory

Fixed issues

Display

The new version comes with the full screen, a change from the former side panel design. There is support for light and dark mode.

More Updates

The new version allows you to connect and subscribe to sovereign cloud deployments. One can easily create a back up of desktop environments. You can also restore them quickly.

Likewise, the update enables users to use Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) tokens during the subscription phase. The process reduces the need to sign in multiple times.

Moreover, you can detect whether you are using Windows Virtual Desktop or Windows Virtual Desktop (classic).

Fixed Issues

Along with improved features, Microsoft has also fixed issues in the app. There should be no hassle in copying files to remote computers. And the accessibility issues with buttons have also been resolved.

When Can You Get The Update?

You might have to wait a bit for the update. The new version of the Universal Windows Platform app is still in the testing phase. It is only available for the insiders as of now. (Insiders refer to the participants of the Windows insider program). If they do not receive significant issues from the testing, you might get the latest version soon.

We will inform you of any changes in the Universal Windows Platform app.