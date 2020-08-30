Microsoft users are very familiar with the Control Panel. It has been a part of the past few iterations of Windows OS. Making it a popular choice in the mass.

But, Microsoft has added lots of features on the Settings app since Windows 8. The app offers a quicker and easier platform to the users. But, one can not deny that their features are pretty redundant. The Control Panel might discontinue sometime in the future. Microsoft’s steady updates on the app is a clear sign.

Updates on the Settings app

Take, for instance, the Status page on the apps Network and Internet section. It no longer contains the link to “Network and Sharing Center” in the Control Panel. Now, there is a button labeled “Show available networks”. This allows users to directly view available network options without getting a pop-up.

Apart from that, the latest update on the app also allows users to directly configure the DNS servers. Earlier, users have to access the Control Panel for this. But now, the feature is available under “Properties” inside “Wi-Fi” in the “Network and Internet” section.

The latest update also has some minor changes under “Sound”. Users have quick access to the volume control options. Users can also easily access backup options inside the “Storage” section of the app. Similarly, users can simply copy all the system configuration information on the clipboard by clicking a button.

The adaptive Control Panel

The Control Panel has also become a little more compatible with the Settings app. An example here would be the System details. Users get redirected to the “About” section in the Settings app from the Control Panel.

Verdict

The Control Panel has been around for generations of updates on Windows OS. There are still instances where the system redirects the users to the Panel from the app.

There is no denying that the Settings app still requires a lot of iterative changes and bigger tweaks. It will definitely take some time for the users and the system to completely switch to the new app. But visible, steady progress is happening.

What are your thoughts on the added features on the Settings app?