Windows 10 Update Taking Forever – How to Fix [7 Ways]

Occasionally, a major update to Windows may take longer to install. You simply need to be patient and wait for it to complete. However, if it takes significantly longer than usual, something is wrong. Even boosting your internet speed could make little difference.

But if the trouble lies within, you may need to respond swiftly without crashing BIOS. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the reasons why Windows 10 updates take so long and how to resolve them.

How Long Do Windows Updates Take?

Normally, the Windows updates process peoceeds as follows :

Here, the third step is the most time-consuming and inefficient part of the whole process. Downloading the update takes place in the background and doesn’t disturb the user. But, the installation part outright prevents you from using your PC.

You can estimate how long each windows update takes place by gathering information.

Go to the Start Menu and type About Your PC. Make note of the following things. Windows Edition and Version.

System type(64 bit or 32 bit) Next, go to the Start Menu and type Windows Update. Make note of the update number of the following format KB followed by numeric digits. E.g. KB5006670. Go to the Microsoft Update Catalog website. On the search bar, type the update number and press Enter. On the search list, find the record matching the version and system type from Step 1. Make note of the installation size. If it’s anywhere less than 200MB, then the update should complete within a few minutes. With bigger file sizes, the applied update is bigger and takes longer.

Note that estimating the update time is not an exact science. Other factors besides update size also play a major role in determining the update time.

Storage type : Traditional hard drives are slower and take longer for installing updates than SSDs

: Traditional hard drives are slower and take longer for installing updates than SSDs CPU type : Faster and newer processors take less time to process and apply updates.

: Faster and newer processors take less time to process and apply updates. RAM: Bigger RAM size plays an important role in determining update performance.

How to Fix Windows 10 Update Taking Forever?

Here we have compiled a few different methods you can apply to fix your Windows update taking forever.

Before you begin, if your PC is stuck on the applying updates screen, you need to force a shutdown and start Windows in safe mode. Then, start from the first method provided below and make your way down to each one.

Run the Troubleshooter

Press Win + I together to open the Settings menu. Select Update & Security. On the left navigation pane, select Troubleshoot. Select Additional troubleshooters. Select Windows Update. Select Run the troubleshooter. Wait until the troubleshooter completes identifying and fixing the problem.

Run Disk Defragmentation

Go to the Start Menu and type ‘defragment’. Select Defragment and optimize Drives to bring up a new window. Click on a Drive, say Local Disk C. Select Optimize. Wait until the process is complete.

Free Up Storage Using Storage Sense

Press Win+I together to open the Settings window. Select System. Select Storage from the left navigation pane. Click on the toggle button to turn on Storage sense. If you want to free up space right away, scroll down and select a category to start freeing storage.

Restart Windows Update From Services

Click on the Start Menu and type Services to bring up a new window. Scroll down to find and locate the process named Windows Update. Do a right-click on it and select Restart.

Run System File Checker Utility

Right-click on the Start Menu and select Windows Powershell(Admin). Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Launches system file checker utility with the scan and fix flag.

Scans and fixes corrupt system files with a cached copy of it.

Run Deployment Image Servicing and Management Utility

Right-click on the Start Menu and select Windows Powershell(Admin). Type dism.exe /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth and press Enter. Starts DISM tool

/online Specifies currently running operating system

/cleanup-image cleans the OS

/restorehealth attempts to repair corrupted files

Use Selective Startup in System Configuration

Click on the Start Menu and type System Config to bring up a new window. In the General section, select Selective startup. Uncheck the following options Load system services

Load startup items Press Apply then OK. Restart your PC to finish applying updates in selective startup mode.

Conclusion

To sum up, we saw how we can fix Windows updates taking forever to complete. Most of the time the issue is due to corrupted files on the system itself. With various utilities provided by Microsoft, we can troubleshoot and fix the issue ourselves before trying again.