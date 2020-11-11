Windows 10 operating system has been disappointing its users since the updates’ popping. Users have reported new issues every time they receive a major revision for the OS. These issues arise from minor to major. Let’s say, a year back, a new Windows 10 update created a big problem with Cortana. The update almost used up all of the CPU’s usage.

According to a report from CNBeta, recently, the issue has come to rise yet again. A new Windows 10 optional update has the prospective to slow down your system severely. Not just that – in harsh cases, the update could also lead to hard crashes!

Windows 10 Update Causes Slow Down or Hard Crashes!

According to the users, they are facing problems with the slowdown caused by the update of the Operating System. The update does not even look that major but has quite significantly reduced the processing speed at times. This mostly includes gaming. The PC wholly locks up with not even with a BSOD. In situations like these, the only remedy recommended is to physically restart your computer and expect it to not happen again.

Is there a Solution?

This may seem like a minor problem to many of you, but to the ones going through it, might have been quite exasperated. Effecting your workflow, disturbing your patterns, sucking the fun out of your gaming sessions – all of these sound quite bothersome. However, the good news is out there. Microsoft has accepted its mistake and agreed on the issue. Hence, today the Company just released a new update (Windows 10 KB4580364). We are hopeful that this new update will permanently fix the error.

What do you think? Do you think this new update will bug you again? Or would it remove all the issues and lead to a problem-free operation? Write down your thoughts. Leave your comments in the comment section.