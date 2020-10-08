Windows will watch over your SSDs and notify you in case of any potential failure.

Users have noticed a brand new feature in the Windows 10 insider build. This new feature will dedicatedly monitor the health of your SSD drive. And in case of potential failure, it will notify users based on the information stored in the drive. In fact, the new update can estimate how much lifespan is remaining based on your general usage.

To test this feature, you can head to the Storage section inside the Settings option. Head to “Properties” under “Manage disks and volumes”. If there are any faults in your disk drive, your SSD will be listed as unreliable. And in that case, Windows will advise you to back up everything.

In their blog post, Microsoft says:

This feature is designed to detect hardware abnormalities for NVMe SSDs and notify users with enough time to act. It is strongly recommended that users immediately back up their data after receiving a notification.

Needless to say, SSD storage is excellent. It offers a surprisingly fast speed that will make you want to stick to this storage device. But with time, like any other storage, SSD wears out. So it is definitely better to be safe than sorry in case you don’t have back-up files.

The new feature is a part of Windows 10 Insider Build 20226 for the Dev Channel. Dev Channel is Microsoft’s laboratory for future features. You will have to wait for a public release of this update.