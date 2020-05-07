A few months back, Microsoft announced that they’re coming with a new Windows update for dual-screen devices, Windows 10X. But now, the company plans to refocus the biggest Windows update on single-screen devices.

Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Chief Product Officer Panos Panay shared a blog post announcing the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

Panay shares that the update is on its way and that the company is focusing on meeting their customers where they are.

Microsoft Reprioritizing Windows 10X for Single-Screen Devices

Windows 10X was initially intended for dual-screen hardware. But due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft now plans to reprioritize it. The company plans to release the Windows 10X update on single-screen devices to meet its customers’ demands.

In 2020, Microsoft saw a 75% year-on-year increase in the time spent in Windows 10. Windows 10 now has a billion active devices.

Microsoft invites users all over the world to join the company for a 48-hour digital experience from May 19-21.

But before dual-screen devices could utilize Windows 10X, as planned, the single-screen devices like laptops are getting to use it.

“We will continue to look for the right moment,” says Panay about the release of Windows 10X on dual-screen devices. He adds, “in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.”