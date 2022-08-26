What is Windows Administrator Password? How to Set or Reset it

A password can secure your administrator account and prevent unwanted activities on your PC. However, you can also reset the Windows administrator password if you forget it or you want to make your admin account more secure.

You can use either a Microsoft account or a local account as an administrator. However, they have different means of resetting their password. In this article, we have listed several ways to reset or set a password for both Microsoft and local accounts.

What is Windows Administrator Password?

Every Windows computer has an administrator account that has special privileges. Some actions like installing a new program, or making system changes require administrator privileges. You can also give administrator privileges to other user accounts as well.

You can add a password to the Administrator account. Adding an admin password will require you to input a password whenever an app asks for administrator privileges.

We recommend that you add a password if you haven’t already. It will make your PC more secure from other users adding malicious software to your computer.

How to Set Windows User Account Password?

You can set an administrator password in different ways. However, you can easily set it through the Windows settings and the local user and group policy editor. You can also use other forms of security like a pin, fingerprint scanning, or using a physical key to log into your account.

Through Settings

Here’s how you set up a password on your user account through settings:

Press Windows key + I to open settings. Go to Accounts. Click on the Sign-in options from the left tab. Click on Password > Add and input New password.



Through Local Users and Groups

The computer management tool allows you to manage the passwords of all local user accounts on that computer in case you forget it. This function may or may not be available on your PC depending on the version of Windows you’re using.

Press Windows key + X and click on Computer management. Navigate to Local Users and Groups > Users from the left tab.

Right click on the User account that you want to reset the password of and press Set Password.

Click on Proceed. Set a new password and Press OK to save it.

How to Reset Administrator Password?

Usually, when setting up a user account, you can choose to use either a Microsoft account or a local account. There are two ways you can log on to your computer. You can use your Microsoft account or create a local account. An advantage of using a Microsoft account over a local account is that it allows you to sync the same account settings across multiple devices.

Here are a few ways to reset your administrator password:

From Settings

Regardless of whether you used a Microsoft or a local account to log into your user account, you change the password for either of them from the Windows settings.

Press Windows + I and open settings. Go to Accounts > Sign-in options. Click on Passwords > Change.

Input your current password and click Next. Input a new password.

Change Microsoft Account Password Online

You can create a local account on your Windows PC without needing a Microsoft account. But as the name suggests, you can only use that account on the same computer.

However, if you use your Microsoft account, you can sync user account data across multiple devices. Changing the Microsoft account password will also change the user account password.

Go to the official Microsoft website to reset the password. Input your email and click Next. Click on Email <your_email> option and press Get code.

This will send a security code to your email address.

Type or copy the code into the website and click Next. Input a new password.

From the Control Panel

You can change the passwords of your local account from the control panel. Here are the steps to do it.

Press Windows key + R, type control panel , and press Enter. Click on User Accounts > User Accounts. Click on Manage another account.

Click on your account and press Change the password. Input new password and press Change password.

Using the Netplwiz Utility

The netplwiz utility which lets you manage multiple user accounts except for the one you are currently logged on to. You can use it to add, remove or manage all the user accounts currently on your PC.

Press Windows + R, type netplwiz and press Enter. Click on the account you want to change the password of, and click on Reset Password.

Input a new password and press OK.

Reset Using an Installation Drive

In case you forgot your Windows login password, you can also reset it using an installation disk. You will first need to create a Windows installation media for this method to work. These steps will guide you on how to reset it using the installation media.

Boot into your UEFI/BIOS and change the boot order to boot from the installation media. Boot your pc from the installation media. When the Windows setup screen appears, press Shift + F10 simultaneously to open the command prompt.

Type copy C:\windows\system32\sethc.exe C:\ and press enter.

this will backup the sethc.exe file. And be sure to use the drive letter that currently stores your operating system files. Type copy /y C:\windows\system32\cmd. exe C:\windows\system32\sethc. exe

This command will replace the cmd. exe file with sethc. exe file, which will allow us to use the command prompt later on.

Close the command prompt window and cancel the installation. Shut down your PC and remove the installation disk. Boot into the Windows login screen and press the Shift key 5 times. This will launch the command prompt with administrator privileges. Type net user Administrator [/active:yes] into the command prompt. This will enable the hidden administrator account.

Log into the hidden admin account and reset the password using netplwiz utility method mentioned above.

Reset Using a Password Reset Disk

If you’ve created a password reset disk before-hand, you can use it to reset the password of your PC. Here’s how you do it:

Insert the password reset disk into your computer. Boot your PC into the User login screen. Input random characters into the password box and press enter. Click on the Reset password option. Press Next once the Password reset wizard will pop up. Select the Password Reset Disk from the drop-down menu and click Next.

Input new password and click Next. Click Finish to complete the process.

How to Remove User Administrator Password?

Although removing a user password is ill-advised, it should not be an issue if only you use the PC. But if you want to remove it anyways, you can use the User Accounts utility to manage all accounts at once. These steps will guide you on how to use it:

Press Windows + R, type netplwiz and press Enter. Untick Users must enter a user name and password to use this computer.

Press OK to save the settings.

If this option does not exist for you, follow these steps.

Press Windows + R, type regedit and press Enter. Copy and paste the following line on the registry path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\PasswordLess\Device Double-click on the DevicePasswordlessBuildVersion and change the value data to 0.



Note: Make sure you back up the registry before making any changes to the registry values.

Another method to remove the current User password is to change the password and leave the new password section blank.