Is your hotspot connection glitching every time you set it up on your PC? Does it work for a while and then keep turning off? Or does it not connect at all?

A hotspot network not working is usually due to common causes like incorrect configurations, a weak internet connection, a crowded network, and more. Thankfully, there are solutions you can apply using the built-in settings on Windows. In this way, you won’t have to take help from any external third-party apps or software.

So, let’s move on to discover how to fix the hotspot not working on Windows.

How to Fix Hotspot Not Working on Windows?

Firstly, it always helps to disconnect and re-connect or set up your hotspot network. But, if you’re still having issues with it, below are many effective fixes. So, let’s take a closer look.

Disable Bluetooth Temporarily

A crowded network can naturally cause the involved networks to glitch or be slow. Since Bluetooth is also another form of network, it can also cause interferences with other networks, like your mobile hotspot. So, it’s a good idea to turn it off for the time being.

On Windows 11

Press the Win + I keys and open Settings. From the options on the left sidebar, click on Bluetooth and devices. Slide the toggle on the first option to turn off Bluetooth.



On Windows 10

Go to Settings and click on Devices. Go to Bluetooth and other devices. Slide the toggle to turn off Bluetooth.



Troubleshoot Network Adapter

One of the first easy fixes is running the Network Adapter Troubleshooter. Such features on Windows are helpful in quickly diagnosing any active errors and searching for any possible solutions. Here’s how you can do it:

On Windows 11

Press the Win + S keys to launch the Windows Search. Enter Troubleshoot settings and click on it. Click on Other Troubleshooters. From the long list, scroll down and find Network Adapter. Beside it, click on Run. Doing so will begin the troubleshooting process.

You can now follow the on-screen instructions.

On Windows 10

Press the Win + X keys to access the settings quickly. Click on Network Connections. This will lead you to the settings page for the network adapter. Click on Network troubleshooter from the Advanced network settings section. Select Wi-Fi and click on Next. Now, follow the on-screen instructions.

Refresh/Start Windows Mobile Hotspot Service

Among the many services on your Windows, there’s also a dedicated one for the hotspot feature. It’s important to make sure this service is running in the background to make your hotspot network run smoothly. You can check and refresh or start this service yourself by following these steps:

From the Start menu, enter Services to access it quickly. Scroll down to the bottom as the services are sorted alphabetically. Look for Windows Mobile Hotspot Services. Hit right-click on the service and click on Start.

From the same options, you can also click on Refresh.

Check Network Adapter settings

Similar to the services, you can also check additional settings related to the hotspot network. You can do so by checking Network Adapter in the following steps:

Open Settings. Click on Network and Internet. Now, go to Advanced Network Settings.

From the Related Settings, click on More Network Adapter Options. On Windows 10, click on Change adapter options. Hit right-click on the mobile hotspot network adapter. Click on Properties. Click on the Sharing tab. Untick the box that says Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection.

Now, restart your computer and turn on the hotspot again.

Update or Reinstall Wi-Fi Driver

It’s normal for the Wi-Fi driver to act abnormal and cause glitches if it’s already outdated. So to fix such minor issues, it’s best to update or reinstall the driver. Doing so will install new files and eliminate any potential bugs or corrupted files that are causing the error.

Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Device Manager by quickly typing it in the Windows Search bar. Double-click on Network adapters. Now, right-click on the Wi-Fi driver and then click on Update driver.

You can also click on Uninstall device. Then, restart your computer. Your PC will now start reinstalling the driver automatically.

Another easy way to update all your existing drivers is to update your Windows OS directly. Doing so will replace outdated drivers and their files by replacing with new ones.

Reset Network Settings

One easy fix is to reset all network settings altogether. This includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VPN, Ethernet, Network adapters, and more, which can be a good time-saving option as well. This option primarily removes and reinstalls all such network adapters and fixes any corrupted files or bugs.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

On Windows 11

Go to Settings and then click on Network & Internet tab. Go to Advanced Network Settings. From the More Settings section, select the Network Reset option.

Click on Reset Now.

On Windows 10

Go to Settings and then go to Network & Internet. Click on Status. Scroll down and click on the Network Reset option.

Click on Reset Now.

Through Windows Registry Editor

The Windows Registry Editor tool is another way of fixing errors on your PC. But, it’s better if you make it a last resort since the files are of high priority, and any accidental mistakes can harm your computer. So, it’s highly important that you backup the registry files prior to following the steps below.

Open the Run dialog box by pressing the Win key + R key. Then, enter regedit and open the Registry tool. Windows will ask you for your permission. At the top of the window, copy and paste the given path below:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\WlanSvc\Parameters\HostedNetworkSettings\

On the right side of the window, you’ll see a Binary data named HostedNetworkSettings. Right-click on it and then click on Delete.

Restart your computer.

Clean Boot your PC

The apps that launch at startup can sometimes cause some changes to the Windows services. This can lead to issues with the hotspot network as well. In such cases, you can perform a clean boot in these steps:

Open the Run dialog box by pressing Win + R keys. Type in msconfig and press Enter. In the new pop-up window, go to the Service tab. At the bottom-left corner of the window, tick the box that says Hide all Microsoft services. Now, check the Disable All box. Then, click on OK.

Restart your computer.

If your hotspot is still not working after applying these fixes, chances are there are issues with the other device. Similarly, you can apply additional simple solutions like: improving the strength of your Wi-Fi connection, turning off any antivirus software, and updating your Windows OS.