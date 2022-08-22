Windows Media Player Not Responding? Try These Fixes

Although Windows Media Player is not the default media player anymore, it’s still loved for its user-friendly design. But despite being quick and simple, it can occasionally run into some trouble.

When opening a video or an audio file, the media player can freeze and show an error message like “the application is not responding.” Usually, apps become unresponsive when there is a bug in the system, but there are other reasons as well.

This article will help you learn why Windows Media Player is not responding and how you can fix it.

Why is Windows Media Player Not Responding?

When Windows apps suddenly stop responding, it is usually because the system resources are overloaded. But, it can also happen due to some malfunctions in software. Some of them are given below. Media Player Service stopped

Missing codec

Corrupted DLL files

Video /Audio file corrupted

How to Fix Windows Media Player Not Responding?

The first thing that you can do when this happens is to restart your PC. If you’re still facing this issue, then you can try the other fixes.

Windows Troubleshooter

Windows provides a built-in troubleshooter for all its system apps. You can use this to solve your issue.

To do so, follow these steps.

Go to the Start Menu and type in Control Panel. Open it and click on the dropdown menu next to View By. Set it to Small icons or Large icons. Go to Troubleshooting. From the left sidebar, click on View all. Then look for Windows Media Player Library and double-click on it.

Select Next and follow the instructions on the screen.

You can also download the troubleshooter by Microsoft and run it. After running the troubleshooter, you can apply all the recommended fixes.

Enable the Windows Media Player Feature Again

If the Windows Media Player is turned off From the Windows feature, it won’t work. Even if it is turned on, it’s better to turn it off and on again. Doing this usually fixes this issue. To do so, follow these steps.

Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard Type, Control panel in the Run box and press Enter. Go to Programs and click on Turn Windows Features On or Off. Double-click on Media Features. Turn off Windows Media Player and click on OK. Now, follow the same steps to turn it on.

Download and Install the Codec File

You won’t be able to play video or audio files if the codec is missing. A codec compresses and decompresses the media file so it can be played. You can search for the Windows Media Player codec pack on the web. Download the one for your system and install it. Some popular codec packs are listed below.

Matroska Pack

Media Player Codec Pack

K-Lite Codec Pack

Register Some DLL Files

There are certain .dll files that need to be in proper condition for the Windows Media Player to run. You can manually register some .dll files to fix this issue.

Click on the search menu Type, cmd and press Enter. Type the following commands and press Enter after each command: regsvr32 vbscript.dll



regsvr32 jscript.dll

regsvr32 wmp.dll

Note: You have to run Command Prompt as an Administrator for this to work.

Run an SFC Scan

You may also face this issue if your system files are corrupted. The correct version of all .dll files is backed up. An SFC scan will repair the corrupted files by replacing them with a backed-up version. To repair them, you can simply run an sfc scan.

To do so, follow these steps:

Press Windows logo + R on your keyboard to open the Run box. Type in cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter on your keyboard. Click on the yes button to confirm. Type in sfc /scannow and press Enter.

After the scan is completed, restart your PC.

Clear Windows Media Player Library Database

When the Windows Media Player Library Database is corrupted, you won’t be able to view, add, or delete items from the library. Because of this, you won’t be able to run the Windows media player. This issue can be solved by clearing the Windows Media Player Library Database. These files have a .wmdb extension.

To delete these files, you can follow these steps.

Open the File Explorer and click on the View tab. Check the box for Hidden Files and Show Filename Extensions. Now, go to this location.

C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Media Player Select the files with the extension .wmdb .

Right-click on them and select Delete. Restart your PC.

Perform a System Restore

If you’ve made a Restore Point in the past, you can go back to the same exact settings by using System Restore. If the issue with Windows Media Player started recently, you can fix it by performing a system restore.

To do so, follow these steps:

Go to the Start menu and search for Control Panel. Open it and search for Recovery. Click on Recovery and then select Open System Restore.

Select Recommended restore and click Next.

Then click on Finish.

Use an Alternative

If these fixes are not working, you can always try an alternative to the Windows Media Player. If you’re using Windows 10 or 11, you have another built-in media app called Movies & TV. If you don’t have this app, there are plenty of other free-to-use apps that you can take advantage of. Some third-party alternatives are listed below.