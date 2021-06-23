Windows Running Slow After Update [Fix]

Since it was released in 2015, Windows 10 has been sustaining itself through regular mandatory updates. Normally, these updates help improve the operating system’s overall security and performance. But this doesn’t always happen as smoothly as one might expect. A lot of users complain about Windows running slow after an update.

There are many possible reasons behind Windows running slow after an update. Perhaps there are a lot of background apps running. Or maybe some system files got corrupted or damaged during the update. Let us troubleshoot the issue.

Fixes For Windows Running Slow After Update

Turn off Background Apps

Background apps are a common reason behind Windows running slow. While some of these apps are vital to the security and overall performance of your Operating System, others aren’t really that vital. Third-party apps that run in the background in particular take a toll on the CPU, Memory or Disk Usage of a computer.

Shutting down these apps could potentially speed up your Windows. To do this, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Settings and click on the Settings app. In the Settings app, click on “Privacy” and then scroll down the list on the left to find “Background apps”. Click on it. From the list titled “Choose which apps can run in the background” toggle off all the applications that you do not need.

In most cases, this simple fix will speed up your Windows again. But if this doesn’t help, try the next solution.

Perform a Clean Boot

The second thing you should try is performing a clean boot. A clean boot will start up your computer with the least possible amount of startup applications and drivers. If the reason behind your Windows slowing down is a recently updated driver or application, this will help you recognize it.

Simply head on to System Configuration. Uncheck “Load startup items” and check “Hide all Microsoft services“. And restart your computer.

Repair Damaged or Corrupt Files

If your update was interrupted in some way, you might end up with damaged or corrupt system files. This could in turn lead your computer to behave erratically and even slow down.

There are two tools you can use to resolve this issue. The first one is called the System File Checker (SFC) and the second one is called Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM). Try your luck with the SFC first. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Command Prompt, right-click on the Command Prompt app and click on “Run as administrator”. Allow permissions. In the command prompt console,, type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. Once this happens, restart your computer.

If the SFC scan does not resolve the issue of your Windows running slow, move on to the DISM tool. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Command Prompt, right click on the Command Prompt App and click on “Run as administrator”. Allow permissions. In the command prompt console, type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth and press Enter. If this primary scan does not find any corruptions, you can run a second more advanced scan. In Command Prompt, type Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth If either of the commands in Step 2 or 3 show damaged/corrupted files, you will need to replace them with healthy files. To download healthy files and use them to replace the corrupt and damaged files, type Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Restart your computer. Hopefully this resolves your issue.

Rollback the recent windows update

The second thing you could try is uninstalling the most recent updates. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Settings and click on the Settings app. In the Settings app, click on “Update & Security” and then “Windows Update” from the list on the left. Scroll down the Windows Update window and click on “View update history”. In the update history window, click on “Uninstall updates” at the top. This will take you to a list consisting of all the Windows updates installed in your computer. If they’re not listed in the order of the date of installation, click on “Installed on” Find and uninstall one update at a time. Reboot. If Windows is still slow, repeat step 5 for the other recent updates. Do this till your Windows is running fast again.

Do a Windows System Restore

If the solutions presented above did not work for you, as a last resort, you could try restoring your Windows system to a previous version that didn’t run slow. Follow these steps to perform a Windows System Restoration:

Click on Start, type Create a restore point and click on it. In System Properties, click on “System Restore”. A System Restore dialogue will appear. Click “Next”. From the list of restore points, choose one where you’re sure everything worked fine. Click “Next” and then click “Finish”.

This will restore your Windows to the selected previous point. And hopefully that will speed up your Windows again.

FAQs

Why is Windows freezing randomly after update?

If Windows 10 keeps freezing randomly after a recent update, then the cause is most likely some damaged or corrupt system files. You can diagnose and fix this error using SFC or DISM. We’ve already covered this above.

Why is Google Chrome running slow after Windows 10 update?

There could be multiple reasons behind Google Chrome running slow after a Windows 10 update. The first thing you should do is turn off hardware acceleration.

To do this:

Open Chrome, click on the three dots at the top right corner, and click on Settings .



. On the settings page, scroll down to find the System section.



There toggle off the option that says “ Use hardware acceleration when available “.

“. Finally, close and relaunch Google chrome.

If this doesn’t do it another thing you could try is disabling the browser extensions. Once again, go to “Settings”. On the right hand side of the Settings page, find and click on “Extensions“. Disable all the extensions that you don’t need at the moment. Relaunch Google chrome.