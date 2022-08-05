As Snip & Sketch is a Windows pre-installed application, you can use the shortcut keys Windows + Shift + S to start taking screenshots of your device right after the get-go.

However, the screenshot shortcut key not working is a common error in Windows. The issue can be due to bugs, interfering software, and corrupted installations.

In this article, we have covered information on how to fix this issue.

How to Fix Windows + Shift + S Not Working

There are several methods to fix the issue of Windows + Shift + S not working. However, before jumping into any of the fixes, make sure to restart your pc first. Furthermore, you can also try enabling notifications for Snip & Sketch.

If the notification for Snip & Sketch is disabled, it may seem like the screenshot is not being saved. However, the screenshot is still copied to the clipboard, and you can try Ctrl + V to paste the image.

Also, check if gaming mode is enabled or if the windows key is disabled. Nevertheless, here are some other common fixes for the Windows + Shift + S shortcut not working.

Renew Explorer.Exe Task

When you screenshot with the shortcut keys, it runs the Snip & Sketch tool and shows a dark highlight to select your screenshot. In fact, the dark highlight is loaded by the explorer.exe task

Renewing the explorer.exe task refreshes the Snip & Sketch tool and helps fix the issue. Follow the steps below.

Right-click the taskbar and select Task Manager. Go to the Details tab. Locate explorer.exe and right-click it. Click on End task.

Confirm End process. Click on File from the top left corner and select Run new task. Type explorer.exe and press Enter.



If you accidentally close the Task Manager after deleting explorer.exe and can’t open it, press Ctrl + Alt + Delete to open the Task Manager.

Run Windows Store Apps Troubleshooter

The easiest fix in this list is to let the Windows system handle it. Windows has built-in troubleshooters that check for and fix any issues in specific system areas. Furthermore, Windows App Store troubleshooter is best for troubleshooting issues in windows store apps like Snip & Sketch.

Here’s how to run the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter.

Open Settings from the start menu. Click on Update & Security. Tap Troubleshoot from the sidebar and click on Additional troubleshooters.

Click on Windows Store Apps and tap Run the Troubleshooter.



Reset Snip & Sketch

Resetting your Snip & Sketch removes all user-made changes and restores default settings. It causes the application to clear out the error with everything else and starts the application in its initial state.

As Snip & Sketch doesn’t store any data (all screenshots only get saved temporarily in the clipboard), you can reset Snip & Sketch without any backup or sorts.

Follow the steps below to reset Snip & Sketch:

Search Apps and features in the search box and open it. Locate Snip & Sketch and click on it. Click on Advanced options.

Scroll down and click on Reset

Confirm Reset.

Reinstall Snip & Sketch

Windows + Shift + S shortcut may not work because of corrupted installation or updates of Snip & Sketch. Reinstalling the application solves these issues and fixes the error.

To reinstall Snip & Sketch, follow the steps below:

Search Apps and features in the search box and open it. Locate Snip & Sketch and click on it. Click on Uninstall. Confirm Uninstall.

Download Snip & Sketch from the Windows store.

Update Windows OS

Windows is the most popular operating system but is also very complicated, not for the user but for the developer. A lot of times, bugs and errors still show up in Windows. However, these bugs and errors are usually fixed in the newer updates after being discovered.

Windows + Shift + S can stop working in specific windows versions for these reasons. You should always update your windows to the latest version, which also fixes the issue.

Follow the steps below:

Open Settings from the start menu. Click on Update & Security. In Windows update, click on Check for updates.

Install the new update if there are any.

Perform a System Restore

System restore reverts the changes made to a computer back to a saved point in time where the issue was not present. Performing a system restore is one of the most common methods of fixing many issues, and it can also help solve the screenshot shortcut not working.

Follow the steps below to perform a system restore.

Type Control panel in the search bar and click on it In the control panel, search recovery and click on it. Click on Open System Restore, and then hit Next. Select a restore point and click on Next.



Check if Turn off Windows Key Hotkeys is Enabled

Windows + Shift + S shortcut will not work if Turn off Windows Key Hotkeys is enabled. To check and disable the Windows Key Hotkeys, follow the steps below.

Open the Run window and enter gpedit.msc Go to Administrative Templates > Windows Components > File Explorer Double-click Turn off Windows Keys Hotkey. Make sure the option Not configured or Disabled is selected. If the Enable option is selected, disable it.

Click OK and restart your PC.

Alternatives to Windows + Shift + S

If the above methods don’t work, you can try alternative methods to take a screenshot. You can also use a third-party screenshot application of your choice.

Use PrtScn Key

If the Windows + Shift + S is not working, you can try replacing the shortcut key with the PrtScn key. Furthermore, Windows also allows setting the PrtScn key in place of Windows + Shift + S .

To switch to the PrtScn key, follow the steps below.

Open Settings and click on Ease of Access. Select Keyboard from the left sidebar. In the right panel, scroll down and toggle on Use the PrtScn button to open screen snipping.



Use Third-party Software

There are several third-party software available to take the screenshot. Among them, Lightshot is an open-source screenshotting application that is free and easy to use. Furthermore, Lightshot also replaces the PrtScn key, and you only need to press the PrtScn key to take a screenshot.

You can download Lightshot from their official website and run the setup file to install Lightshot.