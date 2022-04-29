Ever faced issues where the taskbar stops displaying apps suddenly, freezes or is buggy?

These issues are reported by many users, mainly in Windows 10 or 11. Various problems can occur with the Taskbar, but the procedure to resolve these issues is more or less the same.

We have compiled a list of alternatives to try solving any issues with the Taskbar. Give them a try, and the Taskbar will start to work.

Common Reasons for Taskbar Not Working

Problems with file or windows explorer

Interference from other software

Issues in system files or images

Bugs from Windows itself

Malfunctions created by Built-in Windows apps

Iris Service creating the issue

Problems with particular security updates

Windows Taskbar Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

Apply the following fixes one at a time till Taskbar starts working normally.

Restart Windows

Start by restarting the PC. We know it’s a cliché solution, but often we find that it works. Do not worry; it doesn’t harm your computer.

Get this procedure out of the way before moving on to the next alternative.

Restart Windows Explorer via Task Manager

We have found that restarting windows explorer fixes this issue for most users. We recommend doing this with priority. This solution will most likely be the fix needed to resolve taskbar issues.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the task manager. Find Windows Explorer under the processes tab. Click on Windows Explorer and select restart at the bottom right corner.

Re-register Inbuilt Window Apps

This method is another effective solution that has worked for many users. It involves re-registering the windows apps that are inbuilt into the operating system. We recommend trying this solution also as a priority.

Press Windows+ X and select windows terminal (admin). Run the following command:

Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

You may see some red-colored errors while running this program. Do not worry, and let the command run.

Most of these errors are displayed because some of these apps are currently in use. Another common error is that the latest version of the app is already installed. It won’t harm your PC.

Update Windows to Latest Version

If a specific bug identified by Microsoft causes the problem, they will send a fix in the next update. We recommend updating the windows to its latest version.

Click on the start button and search Check for updates. Select Check for updates, download & install (whichever shows up).

Run SFC & DISM Scans

System File checker helps scan and restore system files, whereas DISM repairs window images from a particular source. If problems in the system files or images cause the taskbar issues, the commands stated below will repair it.

Click on the start button and search/find cmd or powershell. Right-click on it to select run as administrator. Run the following command:

SFC /scannow Run the following command:

Dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

Do a Malware scan

Virus or malware programs can create issues with the windows. Anytime a particular issue arises, we recommend doing a malware scan. You can run your third-party malware protection app or use windows defender to scan the Pc.

If you are using windows defender, follow the procedure below:

Press the start button and choose windows security. Select Virus & threat protection. Find Scan options. Select full scan and click on scan now. Let the scan complete.

For third-party software, try to find similar features in your particular software. Always have a working malware protection software in place. Your device will be left vulnerable to attacks if these programs or windows defender doesn’t work.

Check Forums for problems with Latest Security Updates

Microsoft has made public announcements regarding particular security updates creating problems in windows features in the past. These issues are normally addressed in their next update, but it does take time.

There is a chance that such updates cause the issue. We recommend checking Microsoft forums regarding the issue. Microsoft also sometimes publicly announces separate resolutions. Keep an eye out for that.

In case these updates need to be uninstalled, follow the procedure below:

1. Press Win + X and select settings.

2. In Windows 10, go to Update & Security. For Windows 11, go to Windows Update.

3. Select Update History.

4. Scroll down and choose Uninstall updates.

5. A pop-up will open, select the update and click on uninstall.

Create New User

Many users have created a new user account to tackle this issue. Creating a new user means the problems of the current user do not affect you directly. This alternative might help you, but the problem with the old user will remain.

Press the start button and search cmd. Right-click on to and choose run as administrator. Type net user Test (or any name that you want) /add . Go to control panel >user account. Select manage other accounts. Select the new user account. Create a password as well as change account type to an administrator. Press alt+ ctrl +delete. Choose Switch user and log in to a new account.

Iris service

This method works only for specific situations where the iris service is causing the problem. Microsoft has addressed this in the past to be true. Unfortunately, there is no other way to check if the issue is caused by it. Run the following command and check if the problem is fixed.

Press the start button and search cmd. Right-click on it and choose Run as administrator. Run the following command:

reg delete HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\IrisService /f && shutdown -r -t 0

The computer will restart after the command is run. Do not worry; this is supposed to happen.

Clean Boot

Clean boot means running the operating system (windows) with only the most essential files/ services needed to make the system work. Clean boot is primarily a troubleshooting technique to identify problematic software.

We first disable all non-Microsoft software/services startup applications and turn them on one by one to find out the conflicting software. This process may be time-consuming, so we recommend enabling/disabling software in groups.

Press Windows Key + R to open Run. Run the following text to open system configuration: msconfig. Go to the services tab. Click on Hide all Microsoft Services. Select Disable All. Go to Startup and select Open Task Manager. Select each item and click on Disable. Go back to system configuration and click on OK. Restart PC.

If Taskbar works, enable the previously disabled services or startup items in small groups of 3 or 4 at a time.

Once the problem is replicated, make sure you keep those problematic services or startup applications disabled. After that, go to msconfig again and enable all other services. Remember to enable other startup applications from the task manager.

Date and Time De Sync

Please understand that changing the system date and time has ramifications on software. Many of them might now work due to the wrong date and time.

However, getting the date and time a few days ahead has helped many users temporarily fix the issue. This solution cannot be considered a permanent fix.

Windows 10

Press Windows Key and search/select date & time settings. Go to the Internet time section and choose change setting. Uncheck Synchronize with an internet time server and click ok. Go back to date and time and select change date and time. Set the date and time a few days ahead.

Windows 11

Press Windows Key and search/select date & time settings. Toggle off Set time automatically, Set time zone automatically. Select change on Set date and time manually section. Chose a date and time that is a few days ahead.

System Restore or Recovery

This alternative is the last resort option. We can use system restore points to get the PC back to a previous state with no issues. With System recovery, we can use a backup created in an external drive to get the PC to an earlier state.

Please note these features won’t work if you haven’t created a restore point or external backup.

Press Windows +X and select settings. Go to system> Recovery. Select Advanced Startup > restart. Choose either System recovery or System Restore.

Follow instructions given by these features. Under System restore, you will get options to keep my file or remove everything. We recommend the first option; only select the remove everything option if the first one does not solve your issue. It will remove all files on the PC.

Frequently Asked Questions?

How to Customize Taskbar?

Customizing your Taskbar is easily possible through settings >personalization > Taskbar. Alternatively, you can right-click on Taskbar and choose taskbar settings. You get the following options to customize Taskbar.

Toggling off the search, task view, widgets, and chat features for Microsoft teams

Adding pen menu, virtual touchpad, and touch keyboard

Managing what features are displayed in the corner of the Taskbar

Managing taskbar behaviors like auto-hide options, displaying unread messages, taskbar alignment, etc.

Play around with these features and enable them according to your liking.

How to Pin Apps to Taskbar?

If you want a certain app to be pinned on the Taskbar, do the following things

Press Windows Key and search the intended app to Pin to Taskbar. Right-click on the intended app. Choose pin to Taskbar.

How to Unpin Apps From Taskbar?

Right-click on the intended app pinned to Taskbar & select unpin from Taskbar.