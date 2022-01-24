[Fixed] Windows Update Cannot Currently Check for Updates Because the Service Is Not Running

Many Windows 7 users have reported running into the “Windows Update cannot currently check for updates...” error on their computers. The error message pops up when trying to check for updates in the Control Panel and suggests users to restart their computer to fix the issue.

However, rarely does restarting the computer actually solve the problem. The error almost always occurs due to some sort of issue with the system files. Misconfigured settings or outdated software can also trigger Windows Update to act finicky.

Here are multiple solutions that can help you get rid of the “Windows Update cannot currently check for updates, because the service is not running. You may need to restart your computer” error to fix Windows Update.

Possible Causes

By far the most common reason why this error message pops up is due to misconfigured system files. Over time, any system file, including registries and DLLs can become corrupt, broken, or simply outdated. This causes issues with Windows Update as these system files are imperative to its function.

On the other hand, more peculiar circumstances can also affect Windows Update. Things like outdated drivers, infected system files, or strict firewall settings, among others are common offenders here.

Of course, there are countless processes behind the scenes that can interfere with Windows Update that we can’t even conceive of, but it’s more than likely that your solution resides within these causes.

Troubleshooting Windows Update Cannot Currently Check for Updates

Change Windows Update Settings

In some instances, changing your Windows Update settings to never check for updates can fix this issue. It doesn’t sound logical but it has reportedly worked for a few users and is by far the easiest method.

This process essentially resets Windows Update settings which can work if there were any inconsistent settings in the mix.

Press the Windows key

key Type and search “ Windows Update ”

” Select the first option to open Windows Update settings in Control Panel

settings in On the left, you’ll see an option to “ Change settings ”, select it

”, select it Click the dropdown box under “ Important updates ”

” Select “ Never check for updates (Not recommended) ”



” Click OK and grant administrator access to save this change

and grant administrator access to save this change Restart your computer

After the device restarts, go back to Windows Update settings and check for updates. The error should now be gone. After the new update has been installed, change back the “Important Updates” setting to either of the other three.

Reset Windows Update Service

The “SoftwareDistribution” folder inside the Windows directory houses critical system files for Windows, in particular, important DLLs pertaining to Windows Update. These DLLs essentially contain the update history of your OS that can become corrupt and cause issues.

You can fix this by either deleting or renaming the folder, but before that, you need to stop the Windows Update service. To do so:

Press Windows + R to open Run

to open Run Type “ services.msc ” and press Enter

” and press Enter Scroll down until you find “ Windows Update ”

” Right-click it and select “Stop”



Now, locate the SoftwareDistribution folder:

Press Windows + E to open File Explorer

to open File Explorer Go to Local Disk (C:)

Select Windows

Scroll down until you find the “ SoftwareDistribution ” folder

” folder Open the folder and press Ctrl + A to select all files. Then, Press Shift + Delete

to select all files. Then, Press Grant administrator access to rename (or delete)



administrator access to rename (or delete) Go back and Start the Windows Update service the same way you just turned it off following the steps given above.



the Windows Update service the same way you just turned it off following the steps given above. Restart your computer

You’ve essentially reset the Windows Update service by doing this. Try checking for updates now to see if the issue still persists.

Check Your Firewall / Antivirus Settings

Your antivirus or firewall settings can also interfere with Windows Update causing it to malfunction. Windows Defender, Windows Firewall, or any other third-party antivirus software on your computer can all cause issues.

Temporarily disable all firewalls, restart your computer and check for updates. You can turn the firewalls back on once the updates have been installed.

Run the Windows Update Troubleshooter

Windows has a built-in troubleshooter for Windows Updates that can help identify issues from an extensive database, and provide adequate solutions. If none of the previous steps yielded favorably for you, try this:

Press the Windows key

key Type “ Troubleshoot ” and select the first option to open Troubleshooting in Control Panel

“ ” and select the first option to open in Panel At the bottom, click on “ Fix problems with Windows Update ” under System and Security



” under Click “Next”



The troubleshooter will run for a while. Once completed, it’ll display a list of the issues it found and the subsequent fixes applied to them. Hit “Next” and follow on-screen instructions to finish the process.

Update Intel RST Driver

This solution only applies to users with computers that are equipped with an Intel processor. The Intel Rapid Storage Technology helps improve the speed and performance of SATA drives. However, the RST driver can sometimes become corrupt or simply go outdated which can cause issues with Windows Update in many cases.

To update your RST driver, you need to visit your device’s specific support page and download the latest release from there. It’s encouraged that you don’t download the generic RST driver from Intel as manufacturers often customize these drivers to suit the device’s needs.

Register Windows Update DLLs

Over time, the DLLs associated with Windows Update can become corrupt or misconfigured due to repeated upgrades. This can, as a result, unregister them so you need to re-register them to restart the Windows Update service.

Turn off the Windows Update service following the above steps.

following the above steps. Press the Windows key

key Type “ cmd ” and right-click on Command Prompt

” and right-click on Select “Run as administrator”

Type each of the following commands one by one, pressing Enter after each (select “OK” upon each confirmation pop-up):

regsvr32 wuaueng.dll

regsvr32 wups2.dll

regsvr32 wucltux.dll

regsvr32 wuwebv.dll

regsvr32 wups.dll

regsvr32 wuapi.dll

Note: If you keep getting error messages upon each entry then your DLLs are already correctly registered.

Close Command Prompt and restart the Windows Update service by tracing back your steps to how you turned it off. Restart your computer and check for updates now.

Repair Windows Update Database

For this solution, you will need access to a separate Windows 7 computer whose Windows Update is running fine, along with a flash drive. So, consider this as an absolute last resort.

Stop the Windows Update service using the steps above.

Press the Windows key

key Type “ cmd ” and right-click on Command Prompt

” and right-click on Select “ Run as Administrator ”



” Type cd /d %windir%\SoftwareDistribution\DataStore\Logs and press Enter

and press Type esentutl /mh ..\DataStore.edb | findstr /i /c:”State:” and press Enter

If Command Prompt displays “State: Clean Shutdown” after the last command then your Windows Update database is fine and doesn’t need repairing. However, if you don’t see that exact message then:

Type mkdir c:\fixedfiles within the same command line

This will create a new folder in Local Disk (C:) which we’ll get back to later. Now, get your flash drive ready, open the other Windows computer, and on it:

Press Windows + R

Type “ system32 ” and press Enter

” and press Type “ esent.dll ” in the search box



” in the search box Once the esent.dll file has been located, copy and paste it on the flash drive

file has been located, copy and paste it on the flash drive Now, plug the flash drive into your (target) computer

Paste the esent.dll file in the newly-created fixedfiles folder in Local Disk (C:)

the file in the newly-created folder in Local Disk (C:) Turn on Windows Update service

Run Command Prompt as an Administrator

as an Administrator Type in the following command: copy %windir%\system32\esentutl.exe c:\fixedfiles\ c:\fixedfiles\esentutl.exe /r edb

Press Enter

Restart your computer

This whole procedure should’ve repaired your Windows Update database if it was broken. Check for updates now and, hopefully, the error should be gone for good.

If Nothing Works…

An oddball solution reported by one user pertains to Windows Defender. Open Windows Defender in Control Panel. Check for new definitions and install any updates necessary. Run Windows Defender; it shouldn’t find any issues. Now, go back and check for updates in Windows Update.

If this works for you then it’s your lucky day. If not, then your only option is a fresh installation of Windows.

Can I Fix This Error Without Changing My Computer’s Settings?

There are various system repair tools and utilities out there that can help you solve Windows Update issues. If you don’t want to fiddle around with your device’s settings then this is your best bet.

Restoro is an incredibly popular option used and recommended by many. Another great option is System Mechanic Ultimate Defense.