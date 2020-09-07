It’s been five years since the launch of the Witcher 3. The team at CD Projekt RED created a masterpiece. Even though the game is five years old, it has better graphics and a great story to play through.

Along with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Witcher 3 is also getting a massive update.

Witcher 3 is getting an engine overhaul and added expansion packs for the game. The graphics are getting ray-tracing upgrades and faster load times. The developers announced the update is for free regardless of the system that you use.

The previous owner of the game gets the update for free and will transfer to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. To support the latest Ray-tracing upgrades and the faster loading times, you will need the SSD and RTX enabled GPUs in your system.

The jump to the next generation does improve the graphics and the gameplay experience.

It is great to see a fan-favorite game like Witcher 3 is getting an update. The game still remains as one of the best game titles 5 years after its release. There is no information about the expansion pack and what new adventure and features that will be added to the game.

CD Projekt RED is releasing their latest game title CyberPunk 2077, this year. The developer team might be giving some hints on their engine’s ray-tracing capability and how it shapes the future of gaming.