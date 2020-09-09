We’re late on this news, but we still have to share it. As World of Warcraft is the biggest MMORPG in the world (also the priciest), what we have to say is a good thing. Blizzard lowered the SSD requirements of its upcoming WoW Shadowlands expansion.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands no longer requires an SSD to play. As a game that’s been around for over 15 years, it was a weird requirement for a game with somehow outdated graphics. In particular, fans who have been playing the title since launch are probably going to be happy to know Shadowlands can run on a standard HDD drive.

SDD requirements on WoW Shadowlands?

WoW Shadowlands represented the first time the game presents PC specs that are difficult to meet for the average and budget gamer. Keep in mind Blizzard has released many expansions for Wow, and they have kept the game running like a modern PC game for years.

The trend broke a couple of weeks ago when Blizzard broke its own path. Instead of average requirements, they released Shadowlands needed an SSD drive to work. However, the studio changed the tune after a lot of fan backlash.

Keep in mind the original requirements called for 100GB storage on an SDD drive. Considering most SDD owners are running on small 250GB boot SDD drives, it was a weird call from Starcraft creators.

The change is not necessary anymore, though. Even so, it would help if you still had a hefty 100GB of space on your HDD drive.

Here’re the full system requirements for WoW Shadowlands:

The game probably runs better on an SDD drive, especially if it’s a gaming SDD card. Yet, an HDD option is still available. That can save gamers some money for other pieces, like a new GPU.

Still, WoW players should consider Blizzard is taking the game forward with resource-hungry system requirements.

Shadowlands plot

The plot starts with Sylvanas Windrunner. She’s a fallen high-elf turned Banshee by the sword of Arthas during the original Warcraft III undead campaing.

She then became the fallen leader of the Horde. With her dark magic, she pierced the veil between the realm of the dead and Azeroth. Hence, she set in motion events that threaten the cosmic balance.

Because of her actions, the Shadowlands realms are out of balance. You must join a side in the new MMO campaing and help either the living or the dead.