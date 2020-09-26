Microsoft is releasing a big Xbox App update for iOS mobile devices. It will include the ability to stream Xbox One games to iPhone. It doesn’t mean Microsoft’s xCloud is “working or iPhone or iPad, but there’s is some “advance.”

We’ll discuss the xCloud later on. In the meantime, let’s check on the Xbox App. Streaming Xbox games on iOS was previously impossible due to Apple’s restrictive policies. The company ensures its App Store is the only legal storefront for iPads, iPhones, and iPads.

Other apps can’t even offer micro-transactions without giving away a 30% fee to Apple. And that’s the reason why Epic is in such a mess against the biggest company in the world.

To circumvent the rules, Microsoft had to implement a new feature into the app. The upcoming add includes a remote play ability. It will allow Xbox One console owners to stream their own or Xbox Game Pass games to iOS devices.

Keep in mind Amazon already revealed its cloud gaming service, Luna, for iOS, Fire TVs, macOS, and Windows.

What is Xbox Remote Play?

The xCloud service is Microsoft’s take on cloud gaming when the Xbox Series consoles release, it will be part of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Hence, it will give members the ability to stream any of the games included in the service. Remote play is not the same, though. Whereas xCloud streams games from Microsoft’ servers, remote play streams games you own on your Xbox One console. Moreover, you need to have the title installed on your console to play it on iOS devices. That means Xbox Remote Play will connect to the Xbox instead of the xCloud. It’s the same as Sony’s PS4 Remote Play, also available on iOS and Android. Microsoft is testing the Xbox App updates with select users. It means it will reach the App Store soon for everyone to download on any part of the world.

Check our latest gaming news:

How to stream games on iPhone through the Xbox App?

When the release finally reaches your device, you’ll need to connect your Xbox console to the internet.

Then, your phone’s Xbox App will take control of the console. Here’s when the app will grant you the ability to start the console anywhere.

After you initiate the Xbox through the app, you’ll be able to play any of the games installed on the console. Additionally, it will allow you to share screenshots and game clips.

The feature will work on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

What will happen with Microsoft xCloud?

The Xbox App arrived to Android recently, whereas the iPhone version will add new features to make it functional. Moreover, it’s featuring a new design for both operating systems. Remember that Microsoft overhauled its Xbox Store UI recently.

These Xbox App updates won’t change how xCloud works. So far, xCloud is available for flagship Android devices and PC web browsers. However, it has found plenty of resistance from Apple.

Recently, Apple made some exceptions to accept both Google Stadia and xCloud. There’s a huge catch, though.

In essence, Apple is asking Microsoft to make them some money. They want them to submit hundreds of individual games as separate apps on the App Store, ready to stream from Microsoft’s servers with Microsoft’s tech. That way, Apple would still earn their fee.

xCloud on iOS?

Apple’s new rules allow services like Stadia or xCloud to exist on iPadOS and iOS. But there’s a trick, a hidden rule.

The thing is Apple wants streaming companies to submit their games as separate apps with the streaming tech they developed.

Whereas Google and Microsoft can create their catalogs within their apps, each item on the roster only contains a link to an individual app.

So, for example, when you touch a game within xCloud or Stadia, it will take you back to the App Store. Then, the phone will prompt you to download the game. Moreover, if you were to buy the game or a DLC, you would be giving part of the fee to Apple.

The whole thing renders cloud gaming useless. Instead of being a touch & play experience, users need to download each of the 150 different games Microsoft’s bundle to play.

What is Microsoft going to do?

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft is not following Apple’s plan. They don’t want users to download individual apps for games they should stream, let alone allow its proprietary xCloud subject to App Store monetization rules. That would take 30 percent of every in-game purchase, the same fee at the center of the legal feud between Epic and Apple.

Microsoft points Apple doesn’t ask streaming services like Disney+, Spotify, or Netflix to put their individual items as separate Apps. That’s because Appel treats games differently in their store. You see, a large sum of iOS’s earnings comes from in-app purchases on games. Video-games are the biggest segment on the App Store, and it’s also the most significant entertainment industry in America.

For now, Microsoft is not putting xCloud on Apple mobile devices. They are still launching the service for PC, Android, and smart TVs on September 22 for available Xbox Store countries.