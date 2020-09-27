The upcoming Microsoft consoles sold out within a few hours on the pre-order day. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S went out of stock within a few hours on September 22.

Following the successful pre-order, Xbox shared an official statement via Twitter.

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏 If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

For those who were not able to place an order will have to wait till November 10. The gaming consoles will be available for grab at retail on November 10.

Japan is becoming one of Xbox’s fastest-growing regions. And this statement got a strong foothold when the pre-order of new consoles started. The Xbox Series X sold out in less than 20 minutes on Amazon Japan. The less priced Xbox Series S sold out an hour later. Given the records, Xbox has had a fair share of struggle in Japan. But this time, the consoles have started on the right foot.

Microsoft is preparing to manufacture more of the gaming consoles. And the devices might be available for pre-order at the select few sites again. You can keep an eye out for the XboxSeries X and Series S on

If you could not place your pre-order earlier this week, you can watch out for the consoles on these links. There is a slight possibility that the consoles will be available here again. You might still be able to get the console at your doorstep by November 11.

Financing

The more powerful – Xbox Series X costs $499. And Microsoft’s smallest console – Xbox Series S costs $299. The company offers monthly payment options for both of the consoles. The Series X is available at $34.99 per month on Xbox All Access. And the Series S costs $24.99 per month. This deal includes an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.