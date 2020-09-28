Xbox has had its growth over the past years. With the new next-gen consoles, the company is winning the hearts of many.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are gaining a good response. And it seems that Microsy’s long term plans for Xbox are finally paying off. Since Xbox One, Microsoft has focused on branding Xbox as a “games first” gaming company. And, the company has worked continuously to provide facilities to its customers.

What do the next-gen Xbox consoles offer?

Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere are some of the schemes that Xbox released in the last few years. The backward compatibility feature on the console is amazing. It lets users play first and third-party games with ease. Xbox has done it’s level best to gain consumer trust. And it seems that the hard work has paid off.

Gamers appreciate the Xbox Game Pass service a lot. Since its launch, the service has gained a total of 15 million subscribers. With Microsoft’s continuous promotion, the number of interested players has peaked.

The Play Anywhere initiative has made gaming in Xbox better and accessible. Xbox has many first-party studios working with them like Initiative studio and Bethesda. This has revamped its portfolio of games. All first-party Xbox games are playable on Game Pass immediately and forever too. As soon as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Halo Infinite get released, they will be available on the Game Pass. This is a monthly subscription service with al incredible price tag of $9.99 each month. All of these features and services in the next-generation Xbox consoles are a boon.

The Xbox Game Pass an integral part of the upcoming Xbox Series S console. Paired with its comparatively affordable cost, this is an alluring offer. The premier Xbox Series X also has a list of attractive features. It seems that Microsoft is seeking a stronger market base with the next-gen consoles.

The new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles release on November 10, 2020.