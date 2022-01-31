Microsoft’s latest consoles can elevate older games with the FPS boost. It’s not an easy-to-see feature, though, so we’re explaining how to enable FPS boost on Xbox Series.

Bear in mind the feature is only available for backward compatible games. Yet, almost every Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One game is available for the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. Moreover, the list keeps growing.

Either way, the FPS Boost tech is part of Microsoft’s effort to improve the performance of older games. This is their latest feature, and it represents a huge performance upgrade. Just a toggle can double the frames-per-second.

Likewise, some games also have HDR10 or auto-HDR options; you’d need to enable the feature on select titles. Together with the FPS boost, it represents a new experience that doesn’t require any download, patches, or purchases.

On top of upgrading the frames and HDR, backward compatible games can also have 4K resolutions. However, this is a different option, as we’re talking about games with the Xbox Series X|S Optimized badge. You may already know the optimization process does require a download.

How to Enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series?

FPS. Boost is an innovative feature the Xbox Series family automatically applies to a list of backward-compatible games. Across the options are fan-favorite titles like Alan Wake, Assassin’s Creed entries, older Forza series games, and the Fallout saga.

The console supports the feature for about a hundred games. We expect the number will continue to grow over time.

That said, the FPS boost options and HDR10 / auto-HDR option are nearby. You can enable these features on the Compatibility options or see if it’s available for your game:

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the Guide

The Guide is the Xbox’s main menu. You can open it by pressing the Xbox button or going to the Dashboard. Go to My games & apps



The Compatibility options are inside My games & pass. Press “X” on this option. Check your game library



Inside the Games menu on the left panel, go through your library on the right panel. Then, find the backward compatible title you want to boost. Open the menu on a game

Head over to the game you want to boost with the controller, and press the menu button. If you press “A” instead, you will launch the game as is. Manage the game



Select the Manage game option on the menu. Select the Compatibility option

On the left side of the Manage menu, press “X” on Compatibility options. Check the FPS Boost



To enable FPS boost, simply check the box. If you prefer to disable FPS boost and play the game in its original form, untick the box.



To enable the FPS boost, check the box. You can also disable it if you want to play them in their original form.



The HDR10 or Auto HDR features are below the FPS boost. You can tick its box to improve contrast and colors.



If these options are grayed out, it means the features are not available for the game you’re checking.



Lastly, you can’t tick these options while you play. You’d need to quit the game, engage the possibilities, and restart.

How to Verify if FPS Boost Is on?

You can always tab the Xbox menu button () or the Xbox button while in-game. Then, check the top right corner of the screen to verify.

How to Enable 120 FPS Boost on Xbox?

Some games can boost to 120FPS on the Xbox Series X or the X and S versions. However, the option requires two things:

You need monitor, TV or display with a 120Hz refresh rate

You need to enable 120 Hz support on the console

The FPS boost may be grayed out if you don’t fulfill these two options. But let’s say you have a 120Hz TV. If this is the case, here’re the steps to enable 120Hz on the console:

Press the Xbox button to open the guideGo to Profile & system Go to Settings > System > Updates Apply the updates if you need Go back to Profile & system Go to Settings > General Select TV & display options Select Refresh rate > 120 Hz.

You can press “X” on TV details on the same menu to see if your display supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Now, you can enable the FPS boost on the Compatibility options, as I explained above.

What Is the Xbox Series FPS Boost?

The Xbox Series X and Series S are powerful consoles. In particular, they introduced a system feature that boosts the performance of retro-compatible titles. Microsoft added the feature in February 2021.

This technology alters the locked frame rates without developer input, patches, or downloads. It’s an automatic option you sometimes have to enable on the UI.

See, most older titles play at 30fps, but the FPS boost can take it to 60fps. In some cases, the FPS. Boost can deliver 120 fps performance. However, you’d need a 120Hz TV to make it work. Otherwise, the feature won’t be available for you.

The thing is, the feature doesn’t support every game. Moreover, some games don’t have it by default, so you’d need to enable it.

In particular, the feature is not automatic on select graphic-intensive games. These were titles where the older consoles had to reduce to a resolution to ensure the 30fps minimum.

Moreover, a select few have an extra boost on the Xbox Series X compared to the budget option. Lastly, some of these titles only support the feature on the bigger console.

How to Enable an Xbox Series Optimized Title?

The Xbox Series X and Series S offer three ways to optimize retro-compatible titles:

FPS boost / HDR

Installing older games on an internal hard drive for faster load times

Optimized versions

To optimize a game for the Xbox Series, you need first to download the title to your library. In other words, the process doesn’t work with physical games. You’d need to purchase the game digitally, again, to upgrade it.

Then, you will need to sign in to your Xbox account, open My games & apps, and scroll down to your library. If there’s a title with an available upgrade, it will display a badge title saying X|S.

You can simply press “A” on the game and select Upgrade. The screen will showcase the upgrade size.

The X|S Upgrade option will download and install a performance patch. After the upgrade, the game will run with up to 4K resolutions, better graphics, and higher FPS.

This only works for games on your internal storage or an external SSD. It doesn’t work on external HDDs. It means you’d have to move your older games from an external hard drive to an SSD storage.

Luckily, this process is very easy. Once you open a game from an external hard drive, the console will ask you to install it on your SSD.

Can the Xbox Series S Support 120 FPS Boost?

The Xbox Series X is the flagship console. The Xbox Series S is smaller, cheaper, and has less storage and a slightly less powerful GPU and CPU. Moreover, the Xbox Series S doesn’t have a tray disk reader.

Either way, both consoles share the same high-tech features, options, UI, games, and more. Despite that, the Series S has a lower resolution (1440p vs. 4K) and lower fps (60fps vs. 120fps) than the Series X).

Likewise, the Xbox Series S can rarely boost older titles to 120 fps. On some titles, both consoles can deliver 60fps. On a select list, the Xbox Series X offers 120fps, whereas the smaller version provides 60fps. On a handful of games, like platforming adventure Unravel 2, the Xbox Series S can have 120fps as well.

We have extended information on the chart below.

Is a Higher Frame-rate Good?

Higher frame rates equal smoother gameplay and less display lag. There won’t be more pixels on the screen, but it can still be nicer to look at and play because there’s less motion blur, ghosting, and flicker.

What Does HDR10 / Auto-HDR Do?

If your TV supports HDR or HDR10, the option delivers richer visuals. Older-gen gems will run with brighter colors, better lighting, and wider contrasts.

Can I Fps Boost Xbox Series Optimized Games?

If you optimize a game for the Xbox Series family, it means the title will run as a native new-gen title. In other words, it won’t have the FPS boost or HDR options available. Yet, it comes with several improvements made by the developers.

Are All Older Games Compatible With Fps Boost?

You can’t enable FPS boost on Xbox on every game. Also, some games have the feature active by default. Here’s the full list of available older-gen games with FPS boost:

Game FPS Boost Is it automatically enabled? Alan Wake 60 FPS. Yes Alien Isolation 60 FPS. Yes Anthem 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) No Assassin’s Creed 60 FPS. Yes Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 60 FPS. No Assassin’s Creed III Rogue Remastered 60 FPS. Yes Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 60 FPS. Yes Assassin’s Creed Unity 60 FPS. Yes Battle Chasers: Nightwar 120 FPS Yes Battlefield 1 120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) No Battlefield 4 120 FPS Yes Battlefield Hardline 120 FPS Yes Battlefield V 120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) No Beholder Complete Edition 60 FPS. Yes Binary Domain 60 FPS. Yes Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed 60 FPS. Yes Darksiders 60 FPS. Yes Dark Souls III 60 FPS. Yes Dead Island Definitive Edition 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Dead Space 2 60 FPS. Yes Dead Space 3 60 FPS. Yes Deus Ex Mankind Divided 60 FPS. Yes Disney’s Chicken Little 60 FPS. Yes DiRT 4 120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 60 FPS. No Dishonored: Definitive Edition 60 FPS. Yes Don’t Starve: Giant Edition 120 FPS Yes Dragon Age: Origins 60 FPS. Yes Dragon Age 2 60 FPS. Yes Dragon Age: Inquisition 60 FPS. Yes Dungeon Defenders II 60 FPS. Yes Dying Light 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Fable Anniversary 60 FPS. Yes Fable III 60 FPS. Yes Fallout 3 60 FPS. Yes Fallout: New Vegas 60 FPS. Yes Fallout 4 60 FPS. No Fallout 76 60 FPS. No Far Cry 3 60 FPS. Yes Far Cry 4 60 FPS. Yes Far Cry 5 60 FPS. No Far Cry New Dawn 60 FPS. No Far Cry Primal 60 FPS. Yes FEAR. 60 FPS. Yes FEAR 3 60 FPS. Yes Final Fantasy XIII-2 60 FPS. Yes Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII 60 FPS. Yes Gears of War 60 FPS. Yes Gears of War: Ultimate Edition 60 FPS. Yes Gears of War 2 60 FPS. Yes Gears of War 3 60 FPS. No Gears of War 4 60 FPS. No Golf with your Friends 120 FPS Yes Halo Wars 2 60 FPS. Yes Halo: Spartan Assault 120 FPS Yes Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition 120 FPS Yes Homefront: The Revolution 60 FPS. No Hyperscape 120 FPS No Island Saver 120 FPS Yes Kameo: Elements of Power 60 FPS. Yes LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 60 FPS. Yes LEGO Jurassic World 60 FPS. Yes LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 60 FPS. Yes LEGO Marvel Superheroes 120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes LEGO Marvel’s Avengers 120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens 60 FPS. Yes LEGO The Hobbit 120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes LEGO: The Lord of the Rings 60 FPS. Yes LEGO The Incredibles 60 FPS. Yes LEGO Worlds 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Life is Strange 60 FPS. Yes Life is Strange 2 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Lords of the Fallen 60 FPS. Yes Mad Max 120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes Medal of Honor: Airborne 60 FPS. Yes Metro 2033 Redux 120 FPS Yes Metro Last Light Redux 120 FPS Yes Mirror’s Edge 60 FPS. Yes Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Monster Energy Supercross 3 60 FPS. No MotoGP 20 60 FPS (Xbox Series S Only) Yes Moving Out 120 FPS Yes My Friend Pedro 120 FPS Yes My Time at Portia 60 FPS. Yes New Super Lucky’s Tale 120 FPS Yes NIER. 60 FPS. Yes Overcooked! 2 120 FPS Yes Paladins 120 FPS Yes Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 120 FPS Yes Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 120 FPS Yes Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 120 FPS No Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 120 FPS Yes Prey 60 FPS. Yes Realm Royale 120 FPS Yes Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City 60 FPS. Yes ReCore 60 FPS. Yes Rock of Ages 60 FPS. Yes Sea of Solitude 60 FPS. Yes Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 60 FPS. Yes Shadow Warrior 2 60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition 60 FPS. Yes SMITE 120 FPS No Sniper Elite 4 60 FPS. Yes Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed 60 FPS. Yes Sonic Generations 60 FPS. Yes Sonic Unleashed 60 FPS. Yes STAR WARS Battlefront 120 FPS Yes STAR WARS Battlefront II 120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) No STAR WARS: The Clone Wars 60 FPS. Yes STEEP 60 FPS (Xbox Series S Only) Yes Super Lucky’s Tale 120 FPS Yes SUPERHOT 120 FPS Yes The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion 60 FPS. Yes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 60 FPS. Yes The Evil Within 2 60 FPS. No The Gardens Between 120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame 60 FPS. Yes The LEGO Movie Videogame 120 FPS Yes Titanfall 120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes Titanfall 2 120 FPS No Tom Clancy’s The Division 60 FPS. Yes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 60 FPS. Yes Totally Reliable Delivery Service 120 FPS Yes Two Point Hospital 60 FPS. Yes UFC 4 60 FPS. Yes Unravel 2 120 FPS No Unruly Heroes 120 FPS Yes Untitled Goose Game 120 FPS Yes Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment 60 FPS. Yes Wasteland 3 60 FPS. No Watch Dogs 60 FPS. Yes Watch Dogs 2 60 FPS. Yes Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 60 FPS. Yes

Will Xbox Add More Games to the FPS Boost List?

The backward-compatible catalog is growing steadily. At the same time, Microsoft will keep adding more older games to the list of visually improved titles.