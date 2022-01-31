How To Enable FPS Boost On Xbox Series

tntadminBy
How To Enable FPS Boost On Xbox Series easy guide

Microsoft’s latest consoles can elevate older games with the FPS boost. It’s not an easy-to-see feature, though, so we’re explaining how to enable FPS boost on Xbox Series. 

Bear in mind the feature is only available for backward compatible games. Yet, almost every Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One game is available for the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. Moreover, the list keeps growing.

Either way, the FPS Boost tech is part of Microsoft’s effort to improve the performance of older games. This is their latest feature, and it represents a huge performance upgrade. Just a toggle can double the frames-per-second. 

Likewise, some games also have HDR10 or auto-HDR options; you’d need to enable the feature on select titles. Together with the FPS boost, it represents a new experience that doesn’t require any download, patches, or purchases.

On top of upgrading the frames and HDR, backward compatible games can also have 4K resolutions. However, this is a different option, as we’re talking about games with the Xbox Series X|S Optimized badge. You may already know the optimization process does require a download.

How to Enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series?

xbox series enable fps boost on xbox

FPS. Boost is an innovative feature the Xbox Series family automatically applies to a list of backward-compatible games. Across the options are fan-favorite titles like Alan Wake, Assassin’s Creed entries, older Forza series games, and the Fallout saga.

The console supports the feature for about a hundred games. We expect the number will continue to grow over time.

That said, the FPS boost options and HDR10 / auto-HDR option are nearby. You can enable these features on the Compatibility options or see if it’s available for your game:

  1. Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the Guidexbox series controller
    The Guide is the Xbox’s main menu. You can open it by pressing the Xbox button or going to the Dashboard.
  2. Go to My games & apps
    my games and apps 1
    The Compatibility options are inside My games & pass. Press “X” on this option.
  3. Check your game library
    find the game
    Inside the  Games menu on the left panel, go through your library on the right panel. Then, find the backward compatible title you want to boost. 
  4. Open the menu on a gamexbox menu button controller
    Head over to the game you want to boost with the controller, and press the menu button. If you press “A” instead, you will launch the game as is. 
  5. Manage the game
    manage game
    Select the Manage game option on the menu.
  6. Select the Compatibility optioncompatibility option
    On the left side of the Manage menu, press “X” on Compatibility options.
  7. Check the FPS Boost
    how to enable fps boost on xbox series
    To enable FPS boost, simply check the box. If you prefer to disable FPS boost and play the game in its original form, untick the box.

    To enable the FPS boost, check the box. You can also disable it if you want to play them in their original form.

    The HDR10 or Auto HDR features are below the FPS boost. You can tick its box to improve contrast and colors.

    If these options are grayed out, it means the features are not available for the game you’re checking.

    Lastly, you can’t tick these options while you play. You’d need to quit the game, engage the possibilities, and restart.

How to Verify if FPS Boost Is on?

You can always tab the Xbox menu button () or the Xbox button while in-game. Then, check the top right corner of the screen to verify.

fps boost enable

How to Enable 120 FPS Boost on Xbox?

Some games can boost to 120FPS on the Xbox Series X or the X and S versions. However, the option requires two things:

  • You need monitor, TV or display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • You need to enable 120 Hz support on the console

The FPS boost may be grayed out if you don’t fulfill these two options. But let’s say you have a 120Hz TV. If this is the case, here’re the steps to enable 120Hz on the console:

refresh rate
  1. Press the Xbox button to open the guideGo to Profile & system
  2. Go to Settings > System > Updates
  3. Apply the updates if you need
  4. Go back to Profile & system
  5. Go to Settings > General
  6. Select TV & display options
  7. Select Refresh rate  > 120 Hz.

You can press “X” on TV details on the same menu to see if your display supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

tv details

Now, you can enable the FPS boost on the Compatibility options, as I explained above. 

What Is the Xbox Series FPS Boost?

The Xbox Series X and Series S are powerful consoles. In particular, they introduced a system feature that boosts the performance of retro-compatible titles. Microsoft added the feature in February 2021.

This technology alters the locked frame rates without developer input, patches, or downloads. It’s an automatic option you sometimes have to enable on the UI. 

See, most older titles play at 30fps, but the FPS boost can take it to 60fps. In some cases, the FPS. Boost can deliver 120 fps performance. However, you’d need a 120Hz TV to make it work. Otherwise, the feature won’t be available for you. 

The thing is, the feature doesn’t support every game. Moreover, some games don’t have it by default, so you’d need to enable it.

In particular, the feature is not automatic on select graphic-intensive games. These were titles where the older consoles had to reduce to a resolution to ensure the 30fps minimum.

Moreover, a select few have an extra boost on the Xbox Series X compared to the budget option. Lastly, some of these titles only support the feature on the bigger console.

How to Enable an Xbox Series Optimized Title?

The Xbox Series X and Series S offer three ways to optimize retro-compatible titles:

  • FPS boost / HDR
  • Installing older games on an internal hard drive for faster load times
  • Optimized versions

To optimize a game for the Xbox Series, you need first to download the title to your library. In other words, the process doesn’t work with physical games. You’d need to purchase the game digitally, again, to upgrade it. 

Then, you will need to sign in to your Xbox account, open My games & apps, and scroll down to your library. If there’s a title with an available upgrade, it will display a badge title saying X|S. 

xbox series optimization

You can simply press “A” on the game and select Upgrade. The screen will showcase the upgrade size.

The X|S Upgrade option will download and install a performance patch. After the upgrade, the game will run with up to 4K resolutions, better graphics, and higher FPS.

xbox series optimized games

This only works for games on your internal storage or an external SSD. It doesn’t work on external HDDs. It means you’d have to move your older games from an external hard drive to an SSD storage.

Luckily, this process is very easy. Once you open a game from an external hard drive, the console will ask you to install it on your SSD.

Can the Xbox Series S Support 120 FPS Boost?

xbox series s 120fps

The Xbox Series X is the flagship console. The Xbox Series S is smaller, cheaper, and has less storage and a slightly less powerful GPU and CPU. Moreover, the Xbox Series S doesn’t have a tray disk reader.

Either way, both consoles share the same high-tech features, options, UI, games, and more. Despite that, the Series S has a lower resolution (1440p vs. 4K) and lower fps (60fps vs. 120fps) than the Series X).

Likewise, the Xbox Series S can rarely boost older titles to 120 fps. On some titles, both consoles can deliver 60fps. On a select list, the Xbox Series X offers 120fps, whereas the smaller version provides 60fps. On a handful of games, like platforming adventure Unravel 2, the Xbox Series S can have 120fps as well.

We have extended information on the chart below.

Related Question

Is a Higher Frame-rate Good?

Higher frame rates equal smoother gameplay and less display lag. There won’t be more pixels on the screen, but it can still be nicer to look at and play because there’s less motion blur, ghosting, and flicker.

What Does HDR10 / Auto-HDR Do?

If your TV supports HDR or HDR10, the option delivers richer visuals. Older-gen gems will run with brighter colors, better lighting, and wider contrasts.

Can I Fps Boost Xbox Series Optimized Games?

If you optimize a game for the Xbox Series family, it means the title will run as a native new-gen title. In other words, it won’t have the FPS boost or HDR options available. Yet, it comes with several improvements made by the developers.

Are All Older Games Compatible With Fps Boost?

You can’t enable FPS boost on Xbox on every game. Also, some games have the feature active by default. Here’s the full list of available older-gen games with FPS boost:

GameFPS BoostIs it automatically enabled?
Alan Wake60 FPS.Yes
Alien Isolation60 FPS.Yes
Anthem60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only)No
Assassin’s Creed60 FPS.Yes
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered60 FPS.No
Assassin’s Creed III Rogue Remastered60 FPS.Yes
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection60 FPS.Yes
Assassin’s Creed Unity60 FPS.Yes
Battle Chasers: Nightwar120 FPSYes
Battlefield 1120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) No
Battlefield 4120 FPSYes
Battlefield Hardline120 FPSYes
Battlefield V120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) No
Beholder Complete Edition60 FPS.Yes
Binary Domain60 FPS.Yes
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed60 FPS.Yes
Darksiders60 FPS.Yes
Dark Souls III60 FPS.Yes
Dead Island Definitive Edition60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes
Dead Space 260 FPS.Yes
Dead Space 360 FPS.Yes
Deus Ex Mankind Divided60 FPS.Yes
Disney’s Chicken Little60 FPS.Yes
DiRT 4120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider60 FPS.No
Dishonored: Definitive Edition60 FPS.Yes
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition120 FPSYes
Dragon Age: Origins60 FPS.Yes
Dragon Age 260 FPS.Yes
Dragon Age: Inquisition60 FPS.Yes
Dungeon Defenders II60 FPS.Yes
Dying Light60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes
Fable Anniversary60 FPS.Yes
Fable III60 FPS.Yes
Fallout 360 FPS.Yes
Fallout: New Vegas60 FPS.Yes
Fallout 460 FPS.No
Fallout 7660 FPS.No
Far Cry 360 FPS.Yes
Far Cry 460 FPS.Yes
Far Cry 560 FPS.No
Far Cry New Dawn60 FPS.No
Far Cry Primal60 FPS.Yes
FEAR.60 FPS.Yes
FEAR 360 FPS.Yes
Final Fantasy XIII-260 FPS.Yes
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII60 FPS.Yes
Gears of War60 FPS.Yes
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition60 FPS.Yes
Gears of War 260 FPS.Yes
Gears of War 360 FPS.No
Gears of War 460 FPS.No
Golf with your Friends120 FPSYes
Halo Wars 260 FPS.Yes
Halo: Spartan Assault120 FPSYes
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition120 FPSYes
Homefront: The Revolution60 FPS.No
Hyperscape120 FPSNo
Island Saver120 FPSYes
Kameo: Elements of Power60 FPS.Yes
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham60 FPS.Yes
LEGO Jurassic World60 FPS.Yes
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 260 FPS.Yes
LEGO Marvel Superheroes120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S)Yes
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens60 FPS.Yes
LEGO The Hobbit120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes
LEGO: The Lord of the Rings60 FPS.Yes
LEGO The Incredibles60 FPS.Yes
LEGO Worlds60 FPS (Xbox Series X Only)Yes
Life is Strange60 FPS.Yes
Life is Strange 260 FPS (Xbox Series X Only) Yes
Lords of the Fallen60 FPS.Yes
Mad Max120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes
Medal of Honor: Airborne60 FPS.Yes
Metro 2033 Redux120 FPSYes
Metro Last Light Redux120 FPSYes
Mirror’s Edge60 FPS.Yes
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only)Yes
Monster Energy Supercross 360 FPS.No
MotoGP 2060 FPS (Xbox Series S Only)Yes
Moving Out120 FPSYes
My Friend Pedro120 FPSYes
My Time at Portia60 FPS.Yes
New Super Lucky’s Tale120 FPSYes
NIER.60 FPS.Yes
Overcooked! 2120 FPSYes
Paladins120 FPSYes
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2120 FPSYes
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare120 FPSYes
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville120 FPSNo
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid120 FPSYes
Prey60 FPS.Yes
Realm Royale120 FPSYes
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City60 FPS.Yes
ReCore60 FPS.Yes
Rock of Ages60 FPS.Yes
Sea of Solitude60 FPS.Yes
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition60 FPS.Yes
Shadow Warrior 260 FPS (Xbox Series X Only)Yes
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition60 FPS.Yes
SMITE120 FPSNo
Sniper Elite 460 FPS.Yes
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed60 FPS.Yes
Sonic Generations60 FPS.Yes
Sonic Unleashed60 FPS.Yes
STAR WARS Battlefront120 FPSYes
STAR WARS Battlefront II120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only)No
STAR WARS: The Clone Wars60 FPS.Yes
STEEP60 FPS (Xbox Series S Only)Yes
Super Lucky’s Tale120 FPSYes
SUPERHOT120 FPSYes
The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion60 FPS.Yes
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition60 FPS.Yes
The Evil Within 260 FPS.No
The Gardens Between120 FPS (Xbox Series X), 60 FPS (Xbox Series S) Yes
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame60 FPS.Yes
The LEGO Movie Videogame120 FPSYes
Titanfall120 FPS (Xbox Series X Only)Yes
Titanfall 2120 FPSNo
Tom Clancy’s The Division60 FPS.Yes
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition60 FPS.Yes
Totally Reliable Delivery Service120 FPSYes
Two Point Hospital60 FPS.Yes
UFC 460 FPS.Yes
Unravel 2120 FPSNo
Unruly Heroes120 FPSYes
Untitled Goose Game120 FPSYes
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment60 FPS.Yes
Wasteland 360 FPS.No
Watch Dogs60 FPS.Yes
Watch Dogs 260 FPS.Yes
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life60 FPS.Yes

Will Xbox Add More Games to the FPS Boost List?

The backward-compatible catalog is growing steadily. At the same time, Microsoft will keep adding more older games to the list of visually improved titles.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Comments are closed.