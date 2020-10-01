As we get an inch closer to getting our hands on the new Xbox consoles, we are hearing more news from Xbox. The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account confirmed five new games on the subscription.

For October, the following titles will be available on the subscription:

Doom Eternal (Android & Console)

We were speculating that Bethesda games will take a while to appear on Xbox. But there is one releasing right at the start of October. This title: Doom Eternal, released earlier this year. And it is launching on Xbox Game Pass on October 1.

This game is honestly one of the best shooters in 2020. This game is set up in an alternate universe where there is an alien attack on Earth. It is a single-player game where you have to be the Slayer and conquer demons.

This launch is also slated for October 1.

It is a cooperation action village-building game. In the game, players can build and defend the villages of Drakes. You can play this solo or with your friends. The game is all about helping the Drakes restore their camp. You can follow the guidance of a mysterious crow and explore the world.

Brütal Legend (Console)

This game is by Double Fine Productions. It is a cult classic action-comedy. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass on October 8.

Here, you follow the adventure of Eddie Riggs into an alternate world. The game is full of gnarly demons, fire-breathing beasts, and heavy metal music. It is a strategic game filled with a vibrant voice cast and cameo appearances.

Forza Motorsport 7 (Android, Console & PC)

This thrilling motorsport game will also arrive on October 8 on the subscription. This game is where racers, drifters, drag racers, tuners, and creators come together.

There are more than 700 vehicles for you to chase in over 30 famous destinations.

Ikenfell (Console & PC)

This is a turn-based tactical RPG. There are magic students with time-based combat mechanics in it. You can cast spells and fight challenging monsters and bosses. You can also find tons of hidden treasure and uncover dark, deep secrets.

Also, a lot of EA games are coming soon on the Game Pass. Titles like FIFA, Battlefield, Mass Effect, and many more are likely to appear soon.