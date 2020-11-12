Does the name “Hidetaka Miyazaki” mean something to you? He’s the creator of Dark Souls and Bloodbourne. For a couple of years, he’s been working with none other than George RR Martin on Elden Ring.

Geroge Martin, though, seems to be a commanding presence. Not because we know what he’s doing, exactly. But because, like his books, Elden Ring’s production cycle has been quiet since the very beginning.

But it does exist. Xbox head Phil Spencer says he has played FromSoftware’s game.

Info: If you’re looking for popular games, check our latest guide on If you’re looking for popular games, check our latest guide on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The Elden Rings is an ambitious open-world RPG

According to the brand’s leader, The Elden Rings is the most ambitious RPG game he’s seen.

George Martin and Miyazaki are co-creating the game together. They announced the game back in E3 2019 but, since then, FromSoftware has shared nothing.

Are there any specifics?

Spencer can’t say much about the matter, which is why he didn’t share specifics.

Yet, he said:

“As somebody who’s played all of Miyazaki’s games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he’s done,” – Phil Spencer, GameSpot’s interview.

He continued by explaining the gameplay and the story are both exciting. Thanks to George Martin’s help, it seems The Elder Rings will have a storyline with all of the ingredients that make fans hype.

Game of Thrones / A Song of Ice and Fire creator George Martin works on the plot, characters, lore, and storytelling. Miyazaki, on the other hand, is working on gameplay mechanics and worldbuilding.

The result, as Spencer hinted, is an open-world scenario with branching paths. In typical FromSoftware fashion, there’re going to be blocked-passages you can open-up later on with new abilities or items. It’s a way for the studio to guide progress without streamlining the story.

Moreover, Spencer claims Miyazaki is “expanding his horizons” with the upcoming RPG.

“He’s so passionate about what he does. It’s one of the things I just love about getting to work with him on some of these games and seeing them come to our platform.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Phil Spencer talked about Xbox buying small and big Japanese game studios.

Check our latest gaming news:

Elden Rings release date

There’s not a release date for Elden Ring just yet. Microsoft’s 2019 E3 press conference first announced the game, but that doesn’t mean it will be an Xbox exclusive.

When the game first appeared, FromSoftware announced it would reach the Xbox One and the PS4. We can only assume it will be a cross-gen title, reaching the Xbox Series X/S as well as the PlayStation 5.

Let me remind you that Dark Souls 2 had a similar treatment. FromSfotware announced it in 2012, a year before the PS4 and the Xbox One. Still, it launched for both the Xbox 360 and the PS3, as well as the passing console generation.