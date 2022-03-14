Xbox Keeps Disconnecting From Controller – 10 Easy Solutions

Many users of Microsoft’s consoles report the Xbox keeps disconnecting from controller. However, it’s not a serious issue, as solutions rely on updaters, batteries, and distance.

The issue may happen to Series S, Series X, and Xbox One controllers. Regardless, the controller may randomly disconnect as you play or move around the dashboard.

Afterward, the issue keeps repeating, so you may think it is a bigger issue than it is. But even if it’s a glitch or a bug, it’s probably easy to fix.

Xbox Keeps Disconnecting From Controller Causes

These are the possible reasons why your Xbox controllers keep disconnecting. In essence, you’re experiencing syncing problems or power issues.

Your controller ran out of batteries

Your controller’s firmware is out of date

The controller is too far away from your Xbox

There’re too many devices plugged into your console

There’s a random bug preventing the proper connection between your controller and your Xbox console

How To Fix Xbox Keeps Disconnecting From Controller

We’re starting with the most logical solution to solve Xbox controller sync issues. If it doesn’t work, keep trying our fixes, one by one, until you find the one that works for you.

Change the Batteries

Your Xbox controller has a battery indicator on the home screen. You can verify it at any time on your dashboard.

If the battery indicator showcases critical power, you should replace the batteries or recharge the controller.

To charge the Xbox controllers, you can simply plug them on the console as you play or while the console is off. You can also let them charge as the console is on standby, or while the console is off (as long as it’s plugged).

Alternatively, there’s an Xbox controller charging station.

Power Cycle the Console

If the battery is okay, you may be dealing with a random bug preventing the proper connection.

The solution is power cycling the console, a type of reboot that erases random bugs. It could allow you to restore the connection by eliminating technical glitches.

Press and hold the console’s power button for 10 seconds to turn it off Unplug all of its cables for 30 seconds Press and hold the power button to drain the remaining power Plug back all of the cables Press the power button again to power the console back

After you reboot the console, try connecting your controller back again.

Move the Controller Closer

After you reboot the console, try moving closer to the Xbox. Obviously, it’s a solution if you’re using a wireless controller rather than a USB connection.

So, get closer to the console to decrease distance and interference. Additionally, ensure your peripheral is facing the console’s front.

Re-pair the Controller

Next up, you should re-pair the connection between your controller and the console.

The following steps are the same for Xbox One and Xbox Series:

Turn on your console by pressing its power button Press the Xbox button on your controller to turn on the peripheral Press and hold the Pair button on the console until its light begins to flash Press and hold the controller’s Pair button until the Xbox button begins to flash When the lights begin blinking in sync, it means the console and the peripheral made a connection

The pair button is on different sides on each console:

On the Xbox Series S, it’s at the front



On the Xbox Series X, the Pair button is at the front bottom



On the Xbox One, the Pair button is on the side



If the Pair button is not working, you should power cycle the console, check the batteries, and remove other peripherals.

Lastly, the controller’s Pair button is at the back of either the Xbox One or the Xbox Series controller.

Use the Controller With a Cable

Using your controller with a USB cable may bypass your issue rather than solve it.

If the controller works through a cable, please continue towards the next step.

Update the Controller’s Firmware

Another common cause of Xbox keeps disconnecting from controllers is outdated firmware.

In particular, your controller becomes unstable and glitchy when it needs an update. After some time without an update, it may also fail to sync with the Xbox.

That said, if your connection is unreliable, the console may fail to update the controller’s firmware automatically. So, you may have to do it yourself:

Turn on the console Connect your controller to the console via USB Sign in to Xbox Live Press the controller’s Xbox button

Go to Profile & system Go to Settings Select Devices & accessories On the right panel, select Accessories

Select your controller and update Select Continue

After the console updates the controller, power cycle the console, turn it on again and re-pair your controller.

The system may tell you “No updates needed” if the controller is up to date.

However, if you can’t use the controller with a cable on the console, you may try to update it with your Windows PC.

Update Your Controller’s Firmware on Windows

To update an Xbox controller on a Windows Pc, you need to download the free Xbox Accessories app from the Windows Store.

Plug your controller to your Windows 10 or 11 PC via USB cable. You can also use the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows Open the Xbox Accessories app. The app will identify the controller automatically. Press the three dots below the controller Click on the Update button at the left Wait until the controller completes its update Click on Close

Bear in mind you can use the Xbox controller on PC to play games on Steam, the Xbox app, or elsewhere.

Update the Console

Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles should update automatically. However, as I said, if your connection is unstable, you may need to manually update the console.

Either way, after updating the controller, you should check if there’s an update available for your console:

Press the Xbox button on your controller Go to Profile & System Select Settings Go to System Select Updates If an update is available, select Update, and wait for the process to finish

After updating both the console and the controller, you should be up to go.

Factory Reset the Console

Suppose the Xbox keeps disconnecting from the controller after trying all of the solutions above. In that case, you could be dealing with one of two problems.

One of those is that your console has a random bug preventing the connection. The other is a hardware problem with the controller itself.

We can try fixing the random bug by factory resetting the console. The process won’t erase your data like games, apps, screenshots, videos, or save files.

Here’s how to factory reset your Xbox:

Press the Xbox button on your controller Go to Profile & system Go to Settings Select System Select Console info on the right panel Select Reset console

At this point, the console will ask you to Reset and remove everything or Reset and keep my games & apps.

Replace or Repair the Controller

If all else fails, you may try taking your controller for service or replacing the controller.

Microsoft claims their controllers last for 10 years or more of regular use. However, users report issues like controller drift and bumper issues much earlier.

For example, if you have dropped your controller a few times or suffer from dust, grease, and moisture, it may malfunction over time.