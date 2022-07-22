Let’s say your Xbox One is not showing signs of life. On top of that, the power brick’s light blinks orange. It means you’re facing a hardware problem, as the Xbox One power supply won’t turn on.

The original Xbox One console, as well as the power supply, comes from third-party manufacturers. Microsoft no longer fabricates these items. Thus, you can’t rely on warranty support anymore.

Sadly, the orange light on the power supply means the console is on “standby.” It can’t receive enough power, so it can’t turn on. Fixing the problem goes from a soft reset to changing the faulty part.

Xbox One Power Supply Won’t Turn

There're a couple of common causes to explain the issue: The power supply is faulty. Damage often comes from power surges, power outages, or physical damage. If you have pets, and your pets bite the cable, that's also a sure way to say goodbye to the power surge.

The console doesn't have proper ventilation, or it's overheating. This would be the cause if the Xbox One powers up but then shuts off by itself. Similarly, you could see an orange light on the power brick.

The power brick has a random bug, or it's not connected properly. This is a less serious issue, so it's easier to fix.

The console is not getting enough power. Various issues may cause this problem. For example, lack of proper voltage on the power supply, random bugs, or overheating. Regardless of the case, remember you can always purchase a new power supply for the Xbox One. Plenty of official and third-party alternatives won't damage your console. Rather, they will work immediately.

How to Fix Xbox One Power Supply Won’t Turn on?

The power surge refers to the power brick. It has a cable that plugs into a power outlet on one end. On the other end, it has a cable that goes into the back of the Xbox console.

When it works properly, the light remains steady white or green. The temperature is warm, but not too much, and the Xbox runs without issues.

Its job is to convert the current from the outlet into voltage power that the Xbox can use. Moreover, it protects the console from surges and downs in power.

You’ll notice the brick is not working when the light blinks orange. It’s common on first-generation Xbox One consoles, so the fixes are also common.

Either way, let’s revise the troubleshooting until we find the solution that works for you.

Reset the Power Brick

The first solution to fix your Xbox One power supply is resetting the brick. It works for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S.

Turn off your Xbox console by pressing and holding its power button until it shuts down. Unplug all of its cables. Unplug the power bridge from the outlet. Wait 10 seconds to one minute. It lets the power supply reset. If the power supply feels hot on your hand, leave it alone for about 25 minutes. Then, try to move your console to a colder place, somewhere fresh atop a cold surface (like wood or stone) and nearby ventilation (like windows or an A/C). Press and hold the power button on the console while it has no power to drain the remaining power. Plug the cable back into the outlet and the power supply. Don’t plug it into the console yet. Check the LED light on the power brick. It may be on, off, or blinking.

Press the Xbox button on the console to power the device. If it powers up without issue, you can use it safely. If the LED is not on or blinking, continue with the troubleshooter.3

If the LED light is on, continue with:

Plug the cables back into the Xbox One. Check the power supply’s LED light again. It should be on and white. If the light is okay, press and hold the Xbox button on the console to turn it on.

Try Another Power Outlet

Perhaps the outlet you’re using is not giving enough power to the Xbox. It may happen if too many cables are connected to the same slot.

Let’s try connecting the power supply to another outlet. Alternatively, you can try connecting another device to the same outlet and test it.

Buy a Voltage Adapter

Another common issue is the console is not getting the voltage it needs. It happens in various countries outside of the USA, as the voltage is not the same.

If this is the case, you can get a voltage adapter. The Xbox One works with 110V and 220V. In particular, some Asian countries, like India, deliver more voltage, about 230V. If this is the case, you’d need to buy an adapter that “steps down” the power.

Here’re some examples:

Prevent Your Console From Overheating

The Xbox One can overheat when it doesn’t receive enough ventilation. It also overheats when the vents are full of dust.

When this happens, the power supply heats up and shuts down.

So, it would help if you changed the position of your Xbox. Here’re some general tips:

Unplug all of the console’s cables before changing position. Unplug the supply as well from the AC.

Let the console cool off for a couple of hours.

Put the console in an open space, atop cold surfaces like wood, stone, or marble.

Give enough space between the console’s back and the walls. Similarly, don’t put the console in closed spaces, like a cabinet.

Put the console closer to your windows or A/C systems.

Dust the side and back vents with a brush and a microfiber cloth.

Buy a fan if your room is too hot.

You’d realize the Xbox is heating up if it feels warm on the touch. Similarly, games tend to crash, or the screen crashes to blank colors.

Soft Reset the Xbox One

Another option is soft resetting the console with a button combination. It allows the device to erase random bugs that may prevent its proper functionality.

Here’s the trick:

Ensure there’re no discs inside the Xbox One Press and hold the Pair, Eject, and Power buttons simultaneously. The Xbox One digital editions don’t have an Eject button, so you’d have to press the Power and Pair button simultaneously, plus the Xbox button on the controller. Hold the three buttons for 10 seconds until you see the power button flashing. Then the button flashes; release the Eject button (or the Xbox button on the controller). Then, keep holding Pair and Power for 15 seconds.

Afterward, see if the power brick light is still orange or if the issue is now fixed.

Buy Another Power Supply

We ran out of options, sadly. The power supply is probably not working anymore due to physical damage, power damage, or the passing of time.

Your only option is to replace it, but you can’t do it via Microsoft’s warranty. That’s why we initially mentioned how these items come from third-party manufacturers.

So, here’re some alternatives you can buy: