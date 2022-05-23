How to Set Up Port Forwarding for Xbox Series and Xbox One?

You can set up port forwarding for Xbox Series and Xbox One to open up your multiplayer experience. We’re guiding you step by step through the process.

This is a beginner’s guide, but it would be best for you to have some prior technical knowledge. Also, we do not recommend port forwarding the Xbox if you don’t need to. So, the initial step is verifying you actually need to do it.

To finish the introduction, we should say the tutorial works equally for Xbox Series and Xbox One.

But if you want a quick answer…

What Ports to Open for Xbox Series X?

Perhaps you already know the steps for port forwarding the Xbox, the PlayStation, a Windows PC, or other devices. It’s similñar for either option.

So, if you want to do it quickly, here’re the ports you can use for an Xbox port forwarding rule:

Port 3074 (UDP and TCP)

Port 53 (UDP and TCP)

Port 3544 (UDP)

Port 80 (TCP)

Port 500 (UDP)

Port 4500 (UDP)

Port 88 (UDP)

These are the ports you’d choose when adding a virtual server, port forwarding rules, or similar for your Xbox.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, follow the complete tutorial.

How to Set Up Port Forwarding for Xbox?

The Xbox port forwarding tutorial has five general steps:

Understanding NAT Type: The NAT Type configuration comes with the router. “Port forwarding” a device through the router’s admin page allows you to change the Type.

The NAT Type configuration comes with the router. “Port forwarding” a device through the router’s admin page allows you to change the Type. Adding a static IP to your Xbox: You need a static IP, an address that won’t change, to use on your port forwarding rules.

You need a static IP, an address that won’t change, to use on your port forwarding rules. Accessing your router or gateway admin page: Port forwarding the Xbox requires accessing the router or gateway admin page. In case you don’t know how to do it, we’re showing you how.

Port forwarding the Xbox requires accessing the router or gateway admin page. In case you don’t know how to do it, we’re showing you how. Enabling UPnP on the router: The Universal Plug and Play feature is required to open up the ports. Specifically, it allows network devices to create port forwarding rules.

The Universal Plug and Play feature is required to open up the ports. Specifically, it allows network devices to create port forwarding rules. Opening a port on your router: You redirect a specific device to specific ports. In this case, the Xbox console will use particular Microsoft network ports. It allows your console to communicate with the Xbox’s network servers.

Understanding NAT Type

Network Address Translation (NAT) is how a router or gateway translates public IPs into private IPs and vice-versa.

For example, it takes the private IP address of your Xbox and sends it as a public IP to the network so others can share it with you.

There’re three NAT categories, which are innate to the router/gateway and your internet service provider. The category determines how your devices can interact with other devices on other networks:

NAT Type Open Moderate Strict Open Yes Yes Yes Moderate Yes Yes No Strict Yes No No

For instance, if your NAT Type is Open, you’ll be able to play and share with any other Xbox, regardless of their NAT Type. But if your NAT is Strict, you’d only be able to communicate with Open configurations. That’s why it’s a limiting feature.

Port forwarding generally changes NAT Type to Open, as it’s the default configuration for Microsoft’s ports. It’s the option we recommend, as it can communicate with Open and Moderate settings, but not Strict.

Testing Your NAT Type Configuration

Let’s check your Xbox’s NAT Type configuration. Port forwarding the Xbox will change the NAT Type, but you don’t always need to change it.

Turn on your Xbox Press the Xbox button to open the guide Go to Profile & system Go to Settings Go to General Select Network Settings Under Current Network Status, check your NAT Type. You can also select Test NAT Type on the right to verify.

If the result is NAT Type 1 (Open) or NAT Type 2 (Moderate), you don’t need to do anything. If the result is NAT Type 3 (Strict), proceed with the tutorial.

The latter is a limiting option that will damage online features such as game chats, online gaming, and streaming.

Lastly, you’d see a related error on the Network screen: “Double NAT detected.” Ensure you’re not getting it before going through the following process.

Adding a Static IP to Your Xbox

Either via WiFi or ethernet cable, the gateway, modem, or router will assign a dynamic IP address to the console and any other device every time they log in.

Dynamic addresses change every time, so they don’t repeat each other. However, we need to add a static IP, as we need the specific number to use when we add port forwarding rules.

Here’s how to add a static IP address on your Xbox One or Xbox Series.

Turn on your console Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide Select Profile & system Go to Settings Go General tab Select Network Settings Go to Advanced Settings You’ll find IP Address, Subnet Mask, and Gateway Address on the right, under IPv4. Write down the information. On the left, select IP settings Select Manual Type the same IP address you wrote, but add 100 or 50 to the last digit.



For example, if the original is 197.170.0.1, it would look like this: 197.170.0.101. It is super important that you note down the static IP address you wrote, as you will use it later on. Continue and type the Subnet Mask number. Type the same one as before Continue and type the same Gateway number as before. Go back to Network settings and select Test network connection. Take notice of the NAT Type as well.

If the connection doesn’t work, ensure that you only changed the last number on the IP. You can set back the IP in automatic mode, write it down again, and try again.

But then, add 50 to the last digit rather than 100. You can add any number between 50 to 100 until it works. Typically, though, it will work the first time.

In any case, a static IP may improve your Xbox’s connection quality and download speeds.

Accessing Your Router or Gateway Admin Page

If your network has a custom name and password, you or someone else in your household has already accessed the router’s admin page.

You can change the network’s default name and password from the page and configure other sensitive options.

If you have already accessed it, you can skip this section. If you haven’t, but your network uses a custom password and name (rather than the default name and password), you have two options:

Ask the person who created the password for the admin password.

Reset the router or gateway. You can use a pin to push and hold the reset button for about 10 seconds. It’s typically on a small hole in the rear or sides of the device.

If the network uses default settings (like the brand’s name plus a long and convoluted password), here’s what you do:

Type the device’s IP address on your web browser and navigate the page.

The IP address you need is on the back of the router or gateway, alongside the default username and password for the admin page. Otherwise, you can try one of these two common addresses: 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1 Type these common usernames and passwords: Username: admin

admin Password: admin

If you push the device’s reset button, it will reset the device to default, which means you can access it with the default admin and password you’d find on the back of the router.

Regardless, once you navigate to the site, you’ll find a page like this one. You can press login to access the router.

Enabling UPnP on the Router

Every router brand has a different interface, options, and features for its admin page. It means I can’t guide you exactly on what you need to do or where to find the options you want.

However, every router has UPnP, as well as port forwarding rules. However, you may find the latter with a different name.

I will guide you while using my router’s interface, a Mercusys device. You will have to do it on your own, and if you can’t find the option, I advise you to search for a brand-specific tutorial.

However, you’d find the option on a very similar menu like this one:

Go to your router’s admin page Go to Advanced (it could be advanced settings, advanced user, settings, configurations, etc.) Select Advanced Users on the left Select UPnP Settings (you’ll always find the Universal Plug and Play section as UPnP) Turn on UPnP (it’s usually a slider, a button, or a checkbox)



Opening a Port on Your Router

The last step is the Xbox port forwarding itself. It’s also known as adding virtual servers or port forwarding rules. As you’d expect, it works within the router’s admin page.

Essentially, it changes the NAT Type configuration by allowing your console to bypass the router’s firewall. As a result, it will communicate with the Xbox server ports successfully.

The option is near the UPnP settings. You’d find it as:

Port Forwarding

Virtual Servers

Port Forwarding Rules

Virtual Server Rules

Applications

Advanced Applications

Apps & Gaming

Port Range Forwarding

NAT Forwarding

Port Triggering

Let’s see exactly how to do it. Remember, my tutorial follows my specific brand, but you’ll find very similar options:

On the Router’s admin page, go back to Advanced Select the Advanced Users tab Select Virtual Server (you’d see the option with other names, most commonly port forwarding or port triggering) Click on the Add button to add a virtual server (there’s commonly an “Add” button to place rules or virtual servers)

Check the table. It displays Common Server, External Port, Internal Port, IP Address, Protocol, and a Save / Cancel button. You’ll see the same options, except maybe “Common Server.”

Type the following data on the table: Common Server External Port Internal Port IP Address Protocol Don’t select anything 88 88 The static IP address you selected All You can use any of these ports as external or internal: Port 88 (UDP)

Port 3074 (UDP and TCP)

Port 53 (UDP and TCP)

Port 80 (TCP)

Port 500 (UDP)

Port 3544 (UDP)

Port 4500 (UDP)

These are the ones Microsoft recommends. You must choose the same number for both. Also, because some are UPD and others are TCP, we recommend leaving the Protocol as “All” to avoid issues.

Lastly, remember to Save after you type the information.

Afterward, you can exit the router’s admin page. You’re done with the tutorial.

What’s Next?

You can go back to your Xbox’s network settings and check your NAT Type, as I explained above. You successfully set up port forwarding for Xbox if it’s Open or Moderate rather than Strict.

Otherwise, erase the port forwarding rule / virtual server you added, and place a new one with another port. You can also change the Protocol to something that fits your selection for the new trial.