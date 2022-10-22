Xbox consoles are rising in popularity due to their hefty services, security features, and friendly options. One of its appealing features is being able to customize your online security. However, how to access and change Xbox privacy settings?

Microsoft’s Xbox ecosystem shares the privacy settings across its various devices. If you want to access the privacy settings, you can do so on a web browser, an Xbox Series, or an Xbox One console.

You won’t find the options within the Xbox app. Instead, finding the privacy menu will take you to the web page, so you can use your web browser instead.

Any change you make to the privacy settings, regardless of the platform you use, will affect your account across the globe.

The Xbox privacy settings allow you to customize online security features for your or your children’s accounts.

It includes a plethora of options that affect your Xbox Live service. The possibilities range from showcasing your profile details to turning on crossplay.

These security features allow you to interact and share your information with other players. For example, you would not be able to Twitch or use the voice chat without putting the proper settings.

How to Access and Change Xbox Privacy Settings?

There’re two general ways to access the Xbox privacy settings menu.

First, you can do so through the Xbox One or Xbox Series interface. These console families share UI and services, so the steps would be the same.

The second method is going to the privacy page on your web browser. Additionally, you can go to the page browser by finding the link on the Xbox App.

Lastly, the Xbox App has a single privacy option within its interface. You may want to check.

Let’s see these three methods in a detailed manner. In essence, changing these settings is quite easy. You’ll generally find two or three options on every privacy feature, and all you need to do is select one of these:

Block

Allow

Just friends

Use the Xbox One or Xbox Series Interface

You can access these configurations on the interface if you have a console. They are easy to find:

Now, you can do this on the Xbox One or Xbox Series as well:

Press the controller’s Xbox button. Select Profile & system. Select Settings. Select the first option, Account. On the right side, select Online Safe & Family. Select Privacy & online safety. Select Xbox Privacy. Here, you will see three presets. However, it would be best to select View Details & Customize. You’ll see all of the available options by scrolling to the right. Read them carefully. If you want to change anything, you can hover over one of the brackets, click on the drop-down menu, and either block, allow, or limit a privacy feature. The changes you make are saved automatically.

Use Your Web Browser to Access the Privacy Page

The next option is to go to the website with your favorite web browser. This is the option we recommend, as it makes it easier to see all of the options.

On your PC, open your web browser. Access the Xbox login page. That link will take you straight to where you want to go. Type your account credentials. If you must, verify your account with an email link. Check your privacy settings. There’re three tabs with separate options: Privacy.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices Online Safety.

Xbox 360 Online Safety. To make changes, tab the buttons. As I said, you can generally block, allow, or limit online security features. Select the option you want, and check all of the tabs to find all of the options. If you don’t have an Xbox 360, skip its category. Then, press the “Submit” button at the bottom to save your customizations. You have to do it on each tab if you make changes.

The changes you make on the webpage will affect your Xbox consoles and your Xbox app as long as you use the same console on all platforms.

Access the Privacy Settings via The Xbox App

Lastly, if you have the Xbox app, you can check its single setting and click a link on the app to go to the page.

Open the Xbox app. Click on your Profile icon. Select Settings. Select Accounts. Check the privacy setting of the Xbox app. You can either allow others to see your PC gaming activity through the app or not. Click on Manage to go to the privacy setting menu. That option will take you to the same web page we explained above. Select the options on each bracket and then press the Submit button at the bottom.

How to Manage the Privacy Settings of A Family Member?

If you’re the organizer of a family group, the children in the group can’t manage their privacy settings.

It would be best to manage these settings yourself. That way, you’ll be able to customize how they share, communicate, and play online.

To manage the children’s account, you need to add the account to the console. When users enter their birthdates, Microsoft brands the account as a “children” account.

So first, to add a child account to your console, do this:

Press the Xbox button controller. Go to Profile & system. Go to Settings. Go to Account. Select Family settings > Manage family members. Select Add to family. Select Add new. Type the account credentials of your family member.

Then, to manage the family member, we return to the same menu on Account > Family Settings > Manage family members.

Now, you can do this:

Select the family member. If there’re no members, you can add them by this point. Go to Privacy & online safety.

Go to Xbox privacy. Select View details & customize.



Here, you can make the changes just as we did before. Browse through the menu by scrolling to the right, select the drop-down menu on each bracket, and either limit or allow the online features.

What Are the Xbox Privacy Options?

Let’s review the options you can find on the privacy menu. I’ll display them as you’d find them on the web page.

First, let’s check the privacy tab. Each option has three choices: “Everyone,” “Block,” or “Friends.” These buttons are self-explanatory. So, you can block, allow, or limit any of the features.

Block or see others’ profiles and profile info.

Block or allow video on video chat to talk.

BLock or see others’ in-game creations.

Block or enable communication with other players via voice and chat if they are not on Xbox Live.

Allow others to see your profile and details.

Allow others to communicate via voice and text and send invitations.

Allow others to see your friend list.

Allow others to see if you’re online.

Allow others to check your app history and game history.

Allow others to see your Xbox Live captures.

Allow others to see your real name.

Allow friends of friends to see your real name.

Allow others to see your membership club.

Allow others to see your activity feed.

There’s a second tab that you need to check. On the “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices Online Safety” tab, you can find two buttons on each option: “Allow” or “Block.”