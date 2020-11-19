What could you play on the Series consoles you could not already play on the Xbox One? We’re here to take a look into the Xbox Series launch titles to check what you could be playing right now.

The Xbox Series X/S sold more units during its first 24 hours than any other Xbox console. Furthermore, the Xbox Series S brought more new players to Microsoft’s platform than any other Xbox at launch.

Xbox Series launch titles include new games, optimized versions of Xbox One titles, Microsoft exclusives, and cross-gen.

We’re not here to name them all, though. Instead, we’re taking a look at the games you can only play on the Xbox Series X/S (or PC) but not on the PlayStation 5.

We’ll cover cross-gen titles for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S up next.

Info: Our last article talked about Our last article talked about PS5 launch titles , the games you can only play on Sony’s new console lineup.

We already covered the launch days of both the Xbox Series and the PlayStation 5. Much like this article, we aim to help you choose what would suit you best.

Xbox Series launch titles

Our selection of Xbox Series launch titles details Microsoft Studios exclusives, mostly. Nevertheless, we’re sharing a quick rundown on the third-party titles you can play on the X and S consoles.

We’re also talking about price, gameplay, overview, and the general reception of Xbox Series launch titles. We want to help you decide if you’d like the Series consoles right now or wait until there’s something you want to play.

Mind you, Xbox exclusives are available for Windows PC as well. Some titles are even present on Steam or Epic.

About Xbox Series game prices

PlayStation is hauling a $70 price mark on its AAA titles (or more, depending on your currency). Microsoft, on the other side, has not said anything about raising their game prices yet.

However, other studios like Ubisoft, EA, or Activision will take note of the new trend. Some of their more recent and upcoming titles come out with the “next-gen” price tag.

Other game developers, like CD Projekt Red, are staying away from that decision. The biggest game of the year -may be of all time- will retain its $59.99 price tag.

That said, I must note Microsoft offers a financing plan for the Xbox. The All-Access membership allows you to pay the consoles in 24 quotas, and it comes loaded with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

Xbox Game pass budget solution

Speaking of which, the $9.99 Xbox Game Pass gives you over 150 games you can download and play. That means all Xbox exclusive titles, like the Ori Saga, Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, the Halo saga, the Gears of Wars saga, etc. The Ultimate version adds EA Play games, multiplayer features, and special discounts.

It’s a current and future investment as it will bring any Microsoft Exclusive on the release date. That includes Bethesda’s upcoming titles or, for example, Halo Infinite.

Bear in mind that Microsoft is working alongside studios like Bethesda (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls), Arkane (Dishonored), InExile (Wasteland saga), Obsidian (The Outer Worlds, Fallout: New Vegas), Rare (Donkey Kong franchise), and more.

Taking all of that into consideration, playing on Xbox might be “cheaper” than on PS5. Seven months of Xbox Game Pass equals the price of Demon’s Souls: Remake.

Here’s a video showcasing Minecraft updates, available on the service:

Disclosure: Online-only games require a separate Xbox Live Gold account to work via Xbox Game Pass (console). PC members don’t need to pay extra to play online.

What is “Optimized for Series X/S”?

“Games built using the Xbox Series X|S development kit are designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S. They will showcase unparalleled load-times, visuals, responsiveness, and framerates up to 120FPS.” – Xbox

Microsoft is using the term “Optimized” to refer to Xbox Series X/S ports. The “Optimized for Series X/S” label denotes a significant upgrade from its Xbox One S / Xbox One X versions.

The generational update includes resolution boosts (up to 120 frames per second), auto-HDR (high-dynamic range) for better colors and contrast, and ray tracing support for lighting, shadows, and reflections. Most importantly, Optimized games feature faster load times and support the Quick Resume feature.

These titles also pack the Xbox Smart Delivery feature. It ensures you can upgrade from the old-gen to the new-gen version whenever you can, for free.

Unfortunately, the exclusive selection of Xbox Series launch titles is mostly optimized games.

Here’s the full list of Xbox Series Optimized games:

OFFICIAL INFO

We understand Cyberpunk 2077 is the most awaited game of 2020. We also know Assasin’s Creed Valhalla has gotten massive attention, both good and bad. That said, we have covered both games extensively:

Tetris Effect: Connected

Retail price: $39.99 Xbox Game Pass: Yes Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: Enhance Developer: Monstars, Inc. OFFICIAL SITE

The ultimate Tetris game.

X/S

The previous entry of the long-running series was a PlayStation 4 exclusive. It was a captivating single-player experience that re-imagines the addictive game with gorgeous visuals and music. The result is merely mesmerizing.

Connected follows the same path and adds new multiplayer modes. We had competitive online multiplayer, and, now, Connected introduces co-op and competitive online or local multiplayer features.

And, just like before, it’s equally breathtaking.

It’s not the most robust launch title. It might be the weakest launch title of all time. But it is what it is, and we don’t want to take anything away from Tetris. Credit is due for this family-friendly experience.

It’s also the kind of game you could play forever, whit anyone, and at any time.

Gears of War 5 (Optimized)

Retail price: $39.99 Xbox Game Pass: Yes Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: The Coalition Developer: Xbox Game Studios OFFICIAL SITE

One of the best shooters of the last generation.

X/SMicrosoft re-launched their hit 2019 game Gears of War 5 for the Seris X/S console. The optimized version can run at 4K / 120fps plus ray-tracing on the Series X or 1080p on the Series S.

The update also includes faster load times, Quick Resume support, variable-rate shading, and variable refresh rates.

Given that the multiplayer scene for GoW5 is quite big, playing multiplayer with 120fps is a huge plus. The Xbox One lineup could achieve about 30fps.

The graphic overhaul is apparent during the cinematic scenes as well. The game renders every cut in real-time, so you’d get to see even your custom weapon skins.

Another upgrade is the Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), which reduces latency while playing online -a 60% difference.

Other than that, it’s the same game. The third-person shooter follows four characters on a short, 11-hour campaign. There are some additions, though, like a new playable character and new skins for the multiplayer.

If you’re looking for great games on the Xbox Game Pass service, Gears of War 5 is a super-fun shooter. It’s known as one of the Xbox One generation’s best titles, and I’m happy it will live on the Series X/S.

Keep in mind that you’d need the Ultimate membership to play online, though. Or, at least, Xbox Live Gold.

Gears Tactic (Optimized)

Retail price: $69.99 Xbox Game Pass: Yes Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Developer: The Coalition OFFICIAL SITE

A challenging strategy game.

X/S/One

Gears Tactics is the classic RPG take on the Gears’ universe. It was a Windows PC-only title until recently; strategy games are not typical for consoles.

Tactics is a turn-based strategy game. You get to play as a squad against powerful aliens, step by step. You are outnumbered and thrive for survival, so your goal should be outsmarting your enemies before it’s too late. Also,

Think of the Wasteland saga, Divinity: Original Sin II, or even Baldur’s Gate III. However, there’s way more blood and gore on Gears Tactic.

It’s also one of the franchise’s best games, highly praised by both fans and reviewers. And, by all means, it’s a superb turn-based strategy game.

The console version is including more characters, smarter AI, and better graphics (optimized version)

Gears Tactics reached the Xbox on November 10.

The Falconeer

Retail price: $29.99 Xbox Game Pass: No Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: Wired Productions Ltd Developer: Tomas Sala (indie developer) OFFICIAL SITE

An indie title with real potential.

X/S/One

The Falconeer is an open-world fantasy aerial combat with hand-drawn backgrounds, smooth 60fps, and 4K graphics on the Series X.

The trailer alone speaks loudly about the quality of the game. Full with gameplay footage, it shows smooth animations, challenging combat, and fantastic sound and graphical design.

It follows a plot where various factions are at war on The Great Ursee.

You take on your Warbird, choose a Falconeer class, and level up by winning battles, questing, exploring, and finding Chants or Mutagens.

The combat is fluid and fun, the control is engaging, and the lore is extensive. The world is also huge, gorgeous, and rich with secrets to explore.

As an indie title, though, it doesn’t boost AAA gaming. It won’t be at the level of, say, SuperGiant’s titles like Hades or Bastion.

Another downside is its repetitive questing. Whereas aerial combat is fun, most quests revolve around the same activities. That makes the 10-hour single-player campaign lack some depth.

There’s a lot of potential here. It just needs a few patches to reach its maximum level. It already has the best aerial combat of the year.

For the price, though, you could give it a try. Otherwise, you could skip it until a sale comes.

Ori and The Will of The Wisps (Optimized)

Retail price: $29.99 Xbox Game Pass: Yes Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Developer: Moon Studios OFFICIAL SITE

A stunning 2D platformer.

X/S/One

Ori and The Will of Wisps is one of the best 2D platformers of the generation. It’s also one of the best games of 2020. By all means, Ori and The Will of The Wisps is a perfect game.

The Xbox Series X/S versions boast the enhancements you’d expect. It’s a free upgrade, much welcomed for the game owners or Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

It’s the second installment of the franchise, but you don’t need to play the first game to understand or enjoy the new entry.

Ori, a spirit, must journey through the forest to unravel his destiny. You move on a non-linear map and get to unlock new areas of the world as you learn new abilities.

Moreover, the gameplay gets progressively faster, more complex, and more flashy as you plow through.

The 20hours-plus experience only gets better with the top-tier soundtrack, graphical design, and playability the game offers.

Overall, Ori and The Will of Wisps is a game that competes against the PlayStation’s best IPs -if that’s what you’re craving.

Sea of Thieves (Optimized)

Retail price: $39.99 Xbox Game Pass: (only Ultimate – requires Xbox Live Gold) Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Developer: Rare OFFICIAL SITE

That multiplayer pirate game…

X/S/One

Sea of Thieves has never been a loved game, to be honest. Still, it deserves praise for the amount of hard work developers have done.

Since its release in 2018, the game has recieved five significant updates, many bug fixes, and various quality of live improvements. Now, it’s getting the Series X/S treatment.

The game offers a pirate experience, sailing, fighting, plundering, exploring, and hunting treasures.

There’s a caveat, though. Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer-only game without a class system. Being multipñayer, though, opens the possibilities of raiding other player’s ships as well as fighting sea monsters together.

As an online game, you’ll always share a persistent world with other 19 players.

It’s the kind of game you either hate or love. It’s a rare title that may feel empty due to its multiplayer state, or joy for others due to massive liberty to explore and plunder.

I’m leaving you with a gameplay video this time:

Forza Horizon (Optimized)

Retail price: $59.99 Xbox Game Pass: Yes Smart Delivery: Yes Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Developer: Playground Games OFFICIAL SITE

The high-octane racing game.

X/S/One

These games don’t need an introduction. The Forza series is one of the strongest names under the Xbox umbrella. Let’s play it again while we wait for Forza Motorsport.

Forza 4 is now coming with gorgeous 4K graphics -actually up to 8K graphics – 60fps, faster load times, and better performance.

The racing game is also getting ray tracing performance to improve an already great game.

Forza 4 is one of the best racing games in history. Reviewers and fans alike give perfect scores to the title thanks to its smooth performance, complete display of scenarios, and seasonal changes online and offline.

It’s currently the best and biggest arcade racer in the world.

One of its definite highlights is the number of options you get to customize your experience. For example, you can turn automatic breaks on or off, crafting more effortless or more immersive driving experiences.

Furthermore, the driving physics are impressive and realistic. With so many improvements over its predecessors, playing the campaing is as meaningful as playing with your friends online.

Overall, Forza 4 it’s a definite must for all Xbox users.

Previously, we detailed the most awaited console games coming in 2020, 2021, and beyond (without a release date). Some of those games are already out -like Assasin’sAssasin’s Creed: Valhalla. Yet, you may find most of those titles interesting.

You may then select your console depending on the games you want to play.

However, there’s not much exclusive selection for either, albeit Demon’s Souls: Remake can make anyone think about the PlayStation 5. Spider-Man: Remastered also holds the same power, although the pricing is a bit shady.

Xbox Series launch titles (cross-gen)

Cross-gen titles are the meat of new-gen consoles’ catalog. Here’s the list of third-party games optimized for the Xbox Series console:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Assassin’sAssassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Dirt 5

Watch Dogs Legion

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Three Days After Launch)

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition

Observer System Redux

NBA 2K21

Fortnite

Borderlands 3

Maneater

Mortal Kombat 11

Enlisted

Evergate

Dead by Daylight

Cuisine Royale

Bright Memory 1.0

Yes, Your Grace

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

The Touryst

Tony Hawk: Pro Skater

Manifold Garden

King Oddball On top of that, the Series X/S console has compatibility with nearly every Xbox game (all generations).

Check our latest gaming news:

Info: As I was writing this article, I realized the PlayStation timed-exclusive As I was writing this article, I realized the PlayStation timed-exclusive Final Fantasy VIII reached the Xbox . It’s available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

In Summary

As I said in the beginning, there’s not a significant amount of Xbox Series X/S exclusives right now. We see something else, though: Xbox Studios developers are putting great efforts to improve their games and take them to the new generation.

Most of these titles are top-tier offerings in their respective categories. Forza 4 is a racing game stand-off; Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platformer jewel; so on and so forth.

I think we shouldn’t keep saying the Xbox Series X launched without games. Moreover, some promising exclusives titles like The Medium are coming soon to Xbox Game Pass as well.