Budget gamers are going to be happy with what we learned today. A rumor might have confirmed the Xbox Series S is real and coming soon.

After months of rumors and speculation, we probably found an affordable next-gen console. A Twitter user assures he found the Xbox Series X controller on retail.

The user @zack_exxe even posted various pictures plus a video of the peripheral. It looks like the official Microsoft package.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

On the side of the package, the controller states both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are compatible. The box also reads Windows 10 PCs, iOS phones, and Android devices are compatible as well.

About the Xbox Series S controller

On a long thread with over 400 comments, user feedback about the controller’s photos is very positive. According to the user, the Xbox Series S controller is a bit smaller than the current Xbox One peripheral.

This new controller is smoother, lighter, and shorter than what we’ve seen so far. It’s also got an extra button in the middle that looks like PlayStation’s “share” button.

Furthermore, he says the stick tension is lower compared to old peripherals. That’s the usual complaint about the Xbox One wireless controller. The new version is also a wireless device with a couple of AA rechargeable batteries.

The Twitter user explained he got the controller from OfferUp, a mobile person-to-person commerce site.

Microsoft has yet to confirm the Xbox Series S leak

DISC-LESS, AFFORDABLE, SMALLER.

There’s no official word about the Xbox Series S yet. Still, rumors and leaks are putting the Series S as the most affordable next-gen console.

However, we don’t have a price for the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. Analyst expects their prices will go over $500.

Microsofts expects its cheaper alternative will attract more gamers to the Xbox family. As it is, their rooster is quickly expanding with a whole lot of new games.

The Digital PlayStation 5

Sony is taking a similar step with its digital PlayStation 5. But, this is only a disc-less version. Taking the Blue-Ray out is probably not going to mean much for the price.

More than that, it doesn’t make it smaller. It seems like the Xbox Series S is going to be cheaper, smaller, and lighter. That’s a great plus for people looking to ship the console overseas.

These consoles are launching in “Holiday 2020.” We’re receiving the final price and release date of both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 by September or October.

Still, the Digital PS5 doesn’t sacrifice anything. Upcoming PS4 and PS5 games would look as good as on its pricier brother.

What is the Xbox Series S?

BUDGED 1080P GAMING CONSOLE

The XSS promises to be the cheapest next-gen console. It’s an affordable, disc-less version of the mighty Xbox Series X Tower.

Likely, it will target up to 1440p/1080p resolutions at 60 frames per second. It’s also likely to reflect the Xbox One S in terms of aesthetics with the same “Robot White” color.

In the hardware department, as per rumors, it will pack the same CPU with a lower-tier GPU. The current Xbox Series X specs make it 4X more potent than the current Xbox One X, this generation’s most impressive console.

All in all, budget next-gen 1080p gaming sounds excellent. That’s exactly what I want. What do you think?

Keep in mind, though, that the XSX wouldn’t feature Ray Tracing as the XSX. You would be missing out on this kind of visuals:

1080p Full HD gaming

The Series X packs a GPU powerful enough to run games at 8K with up to 120 Hz refresh rates. Sony is making similar promises with the PS5, but we consumers might not be looking to buy a super-expensive 8K TV.

In truth, 1080/1440p is still the consumer standard. Its affordability makes it friendly and available, especially for people outside of the USA.

So, with a lower-spec GPU, Microsoft is aiming for the general consumer. 8K gaming seems like a utopian-fantasy. Video-game studios are not even ready to build games that hit 8K/60fps/120 Hz refresh rate.

Xbox Series S release date and price

With that said, we expect the Xbox Series S will release alongside the Series X around November 2020. Its price tag could go around $300 with a bundle that includes one game and one controller.

I can also imagine the XSS selling alongside Xbox Game Pass bundles. Via this service, you can pay a $10 monthly fee to enjoy over 100 games. That includes Xbox exclusives on release day.

Going for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service activates the multiplayer features. Moreover, the membership will include xCloud, Microsoft’s game streaming service. For $14 a month, downloading a game would be a thing of the past, given that you have a strong enough broadband.

Here’s one of the top-rated games on the Xbox Game Pass. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass PC.

Xbox Series S retro-compatibility

FOUR GENERATIONS OF RETRO COMPATIBILIY

If you’ve already invested in the Xbox platform, don’t worry. You can carry over your peripherals and digital games to the Xbox Series S.

Furthermore, both Microsoft’s next-gen consoles can “enhance” old-gen game visuals. They promise it can upscale graphics to HDR. It seems like a perfect feature for 1080p/1440p gaming.

Most probably, Microsoft is also going to offer a way to translate the digital version of the Blue Rays you own. Via its “Smart Delivery” system, the tech company ensures you can play “the best possible version” of the titles you’ve purchased.

For example, you can buy Cyberpunk 2007 or Outriders for the Xbox One and feel safe. You’ll get the beefed-up Xbox Series version at no additional cost.

That means four generations of video-games on a single console, on release day. That’s a hefty promise, and I hope you didn’t sell your Alan Wake copy.

In summary

As I said at the top, the rumored console makes budget gamers happy. Better yet, the Series S makes regular consumers happy. It’s an “entry-level” next-gen console that’s at least twice as powerful as the Xbox One X.

But despite speculation, the Xbox Series S might not happen. Given the global pandemic, manufacturers are struggling to keep hardware cheap.

Microsoft is already hands-full with the Series X as they wage war against the PlayStation 5. At the same time, because Xbox services are now available on PC, Microsoft is looking to sell games and services more than consoles itself.

Last but not least, there’s no real insight on what kind of hardware is the Xbox Series S packing.