We saw the reveal of the Xbox Series X retail box last week. And now, Microsoft has revealed the retail box of the Xbox Series S. The retail box of the Xbox Series S is smaller than that of the Series X. The size of the Series S is small, so this was expected. The Xbox Series X packaging has a black and green color scheme, whereas the Series S is a stark white box with a large, circular vent on the front. There is an image of the Xbox Series S console on the box and a bold green band at the box’s bottom. The color scheme on the box reflects the Xbox brand.

On the bottom of the box, some important features of the console are highlighted. There are some symbols and numbers on the box for the denotation. 120 FPS shows the console’s ability to play games at 120 frames per second. There is a V-shaped symbol that shows the Xbox’s velocity architecture. This shows the ability to load games extremely fast. The console is fully digital – it doesn’t play discs. There is a disc icon with a line through it to denote this.

It is equipped with an 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi antenna. The spec sheet also confirms that the Series S has three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. For storage, the Series S console comes with 512GB SSD. The games these days already require a lot of space, so the given storage capacity is pretty small. However, there is an option for expandable storage.

Let’s take a look at the full specifications of the Xbox Series S:

Specs CPU: 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz with SMT Enabled) GPU: AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz, 4 TFLOPS RAM: 10GB GDDR6 RAM Performance Target: 1440p @ 60 FPS. Up to 120 FPS Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (2.4GB/sec uncompressed, 4.8GB/sec compressed) Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card Backward Compatibility: “Thousands” of Xbox One, Xbox 360, original Xbox games. Xbox One accessories. Display Out: HDMI 2.1

Microsoft revealed the price and release date of the Xbox Series X and S last week. We had seen a few specs of both the consoles through some leaks. But now, knowing the full specifications of the devices makes a choice easier for many. Now, gamers know what to expect from the consoles and easily pick their pick among the two. The entry-level Xbox Series S will cost $299, and fans can finance the console for $25 per month. The Xbox Series X costs $499, and fans can finance the system for $35 per month. Both consoles will launch on November 10th, 2020.

Microsoft has branded the Xbox Series S as the world’s smallest gaming console. It is a budget alternative to the Series X. The Series S console is targetted to appeal to a wider audience. Sony’s PlayStation 5 is also in line for a launch soon. It will be interesting to see how the consoles from these two manufacturers fare in the market.