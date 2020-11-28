If you’re not living in Japan or the United States, Xbox Series stock is going to be hard to beat.

We’re here to help you sort things out. However, the only thing we can do is share the current Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 listings.

The most popular stores to find new-gen console stock are GameStop, Target, and Best Buy. These places are not present in every corner of the world, though, so you may have to sort the shipping yourself.

We’re focusing on the Xbox Series stock for this article. We’re covering where to find the PlayStation 5 on a follow-up piece.

If you're empty-handed, we covered the launch impressions of the PS5 and the Xbox Series. Check those out if you're unsure on which console to buy.

Another thing we should note is the Xbox Series launch titles:

Where to find Xbox Series stock?

I’m assuming you’re not a bot, so you’re a real person. Your only hope is to keep pressing the refresh button.

Ultimately, a console will become available, and so you’ll be able it online.

Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy are currently the best places to buy an Xbox Series X/S in North America and the UK.

The consoles flew off the shelves rather quickly on launch day, though. Moreover, the stores are not sharing any information regarding re-stocks.

In particular, Walmart has offered plenty of discounts on Xbox Series controllers. On the other side, GameStop has offered high-value new-gen console bundles.

Keep in mind you can get the Xbox Series X via Microsoft’s All Access plan. It allows you to pay the console over 24 months, $39.99 per month. The plan includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass and Xbox Gold

Remember to sign into the different retailers so you can checkout the order. Otherwise, you can share your email address with the store to receive news on further ava

Xobx Series USA retailers

That said, here’re the retailers you should keep in mind.

By the time of the article, the Xbox Series is not available at Best Buy USA. However, it also supports Microsoft’s All Access financing plan.

Here’s what Best Buy indicates when you press the “Add to Cart” button:

“Every few minutes, we’re going to release more inventory. Shortly, the button below will turn back to yellow (unless we sell out). At that point, try adding it to your cart again. Pro Tip: If that works, checkout as fast as you can. It won’t be reserved until you are in checkout. Good luck!”

That means the best idea Best Buy has is for you to keep pressing the button all day long.

The Xbox Series consoles are not available at Best Buy Mexico.

You should know Walmart also supports Xbox All Access plans, although only in the USA store.

The store lists the articles as “coming soon.” Xbox Series stock is arriving at Walmart USA before any other Walmart international store. That’s why it’s best to keep tabs on those links.

Target is a USA-only store. They support Xbox All Access plans. Moreover, they’ve been selling the consoles alongside bundles that include games or extra controllers.

There’s no word on Target regarding new-console stock or re-stock. I should note that there’s no delivery. You would need to pick up the item at the store. Here’re the Target store locations.

By the time of the article, GameStop’s link to the Xbox Series console was broken. Sadly, I can’t share any further details on the matter.

However, do remember that GameStop also supports Xbox All Access financing plan.

Third-party Xbox Series retailers

Nw, we’re past the main Microsoft allies. There’re other retailers you can check to find the Xbox Series X/S, though.

Here’s the rundown:

Amazon GO Amazon is turning out to be one of the worst retailers for PC parts and consoles. Often, Amazon retailers increase the retail prices of the items. Still, be aware of the offers. B&H Photo GO Other than camera gear, B&H Photo also sells PC parts like Nvidia GPUs, as well as consoles. However, the stock is not going to be as significant. You can ask the store to notify you when the consoles become available. Newegg GO Newegg is the go-to online store for electronic parts and devices. The store’s initial Xbox Series pre-orders were limited. As they had Xbox Series stock before, the console might become available again. StockX GO StockX is a marketplace retailer where users can post a buying price for the items they want. Prices will be higher but, unlike eBay, StockX ships their products to a warehouse for inspection. We don’t recommend going to scalpers as it will only justify shady behavior. If money is not a problem, though, go ahead. Very (UK) GO Very has offered a few chances to buy the Xbox Series X this week and last week. Also, they are selling the console with top-value bundles. These bundles include Game Pass subscriptions and extra controllers.

Now, because the prices are a little higher, you might have an easier time with this store. Currys (UK) GO Currys added Xbox Series stock recently. It was a quick flash only, though, and we don’t know if it’s coming back. Still, you would be wise to keep tabs in the store as it will probably re-stock once the dust settles. Argos (UK) GO Argos promised to have Xbox Series X stock by the end of November. Yet, with everything video-game related running out so fast, we don’t know how much it could last. All we can say is: keep your eyes peeled!

Additional options to find Xbox Series stock (UK)

Before you give up, here’s a few more stores that have had Xbox Series stock before:

If everything else fails, you can always go check eBay for a sure way of finding an Xbox Series X/S. Prices won’t be friendly or fair, though. I advise you to wait a few months instead of paying 3X times the price for the console. Moreover, the seller might not even have the Xbox Series X/S.

In Summary

Stock issues won’t last forever, so you may be able to buy an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S next year for retail price.

The question is when, and that we don’t know. We all thought the pandemic would end before the year, and there’s no end in sight.

With current stock problems and sold-out consoles worldwide, we’re lucky that Microsoft isn’t inflating the Xbox Series price. And Sony, for that matter.

For example, AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs are increasing seemingly every week. Nvidia RTX 20 series is also selling for higher prices on most retailers. And the new parts are nowhere to be seeing.

You might be lucky and grab a console before the end of the year. If not, the Xbox Series X is not going anywhere. Be patient.