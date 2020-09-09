Amidst many leaks, Microsoft finally officially announced the release date for Xbox Series S. The new console by Microsoft will arrive on November 10 in the US. The company claims that this would be the “smallest Xbox ever”.

Some details of the device were leaked on Monday night. Following the leak, Microsoft swiftly confirmed the release date on the console.

Leaks had surfaced on the internet via YouTube. Brad Sams leaked images of the console on his YouTube channel. Microsoft’s confirmation came via Twitter. They revealed an image of the console along with a promise to reveal more details soon. Brad also tweeted footage of comparison between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In another tweet, leakster WalkingCat shared a promotional video of Series S. The tweet even revealed some specifications of the console.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

Some of the leaked specifications on the trailer suggest that the console is entirely digital. It supports up to 120fps at 1440p. There is a 512GB SSD on the device. And it also allows ray tracing.

Xbox Series X to drop on the same date

The Xbox Series X will also launch on the same date as the Series S. This is a powerful console with 12TF. It will boast 4K resolution with 60 FPS as standard, with some games like Halo Infinite. The frame rate can go up to 120 fps in multiplayer settings. The Series X promises to deliver great power with optimized GPU performance.

Director of Product Management on Xbox Series X shares:

“It will continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware-accelerated raytracing.”

The Xbox Series X also takes a huge leap of SoC and API design. It has 8x Cores that clock at 3.8GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU. It has 16 GB GDDR6 memory and expandable internal storage of 1TB. One of the most powerful features of the console is Gears 5. It is powered by Unreal Engine. And it provides a smooth transition between real-time cutscenes to the gameplay. This console is expected to be priced at $500.

More on Xbox Series S

It has been over a year since the rumors about a smaller, low-cost console by Microsoft. There were many speculations about a less powerful, digital-only version of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft itself hasn’t confirmed all of the specifications on the console yet. But the console, designed for next-gen gaming. And it is speculated to allow gaming at about 4 teraflops of performance. Many aren’t happy with the 512GB storage promised by it as most modern games easily exceed 100GB. The console is fully digital – there are no disc drives on it. The 512GB storage is likely to fill up too soon. While external expansion cards are an option for the customer, it will be costly for them. Microsoft might counter the storage issue with smaller assets at game download.

The Xbox Series X also doesn’t have a fully powerful graphics card. It will be unable to run some games at higher resolutions and also to show off some lighting effects.

Adam Campbell, founder of POC in Play shared that this console could prove to be a valuable point for Microsoft.

The Xbox Series S in my view, represents a great value compromise in a world of ever-increasing costs for cutting-edge technology. It could be a real winner for the average gamer and an advantage against Xbox’s main rival.

Like Campbell, the affordability of the console has been applauded by many. It is definitely one of the biggest upper hand that Xbox has over other competitors.

The upcoming console promises speed and compatibility across generations. Microsoft says that it has the “power to create deeper experiences”.

The Xbox Series S is priced at $299. And many would agree that storage is most likely the only compromise on the device so far. There is also a $25 per month financing option on the console via Xbox All Access financing option.

All in all, Xbox Series S is an affordable, albeit less powerful alternative for customers. Full specifications are yet to be announced by Microsoft. But the buzz among Series S and Series X seems to be stealing the spotlight from Sony’s PS5. And Series S is definitely a great option for next-generation gaming at a very tempting price.

We will keep you updated on more news on this once specifications are revealed by Microsoft.