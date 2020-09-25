As November is inching closer, we are learning a lot of details about the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

On Thursday, Microsoft announced that the 1TB storage expansion card for the consoles. The extension storage by Seagate costs $219.99. Microsoft has not identified any other competing vendor. So this might be an investment you need to make.

The new Microsoft consoles come with high-performance SSD. The Series X has 1TB SSD, and the Series S comes with a 500GB SSD. Both of these use Xbox Velocity Architecture and deliver 2.4GB/s of raw I/O throughput.

Earlier in March, Microsoft said that Seagate would manufacture the drives. They are “the only available expansion cards that replicate the Xbox Velocity Architecture.” Microsoft claimed that they deliver faster load times and richer environments. These expansion cards promise more immersive gameplay on the new consoles.

All accessories that work on Xbox One will work on Xbox Series X. This includes the external hard drive with USB 3.1 or 3.2. One can store the games optimized for Xbox Series X in the external USB drive. But to play the games, one needs to load them in the console’s internal SSD or the new expansion card. The Seagate card uses the latest PCIe 4.0 standard.

XBOX SERIES X EXTERNAL STORAGE OPTIONS, COMPARED

Let’s take a look at the storage options available for Xbox Series X:

Next-gen games require a bulky space on the Xbox Series X. But on the Series S, they will take less space. It is so because the console allows gaming up to 1440p, not 4K. $219.99 is a hefty price tag on an external storage unit. But, this is a custom-built SSD designed for Xbox Series X and Series S.

Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald justifies the cost as a necessity. He explains that Xbox Velocity Architecture is a key innovation of their consoles. The price justifies top-notch speed and performance for the quality gaming experience.

“This level of consistent, sustained performance requires advanced components which comes at a higher cost than traditional hard drives or SSDs often found in PCs.”

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release on November 10th, 2020. And the Seagate 1TB storage expansion card will also release on the same day.