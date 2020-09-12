Microsoft is gearing up for the release of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The release is in November. The retail packaging of the Xbox Series X surfaced on the internet last day.

The image seems to come from a Candian retailer, as far as we know. A listing for the Xbox Series X was spotted on a Canadian consumer electronics website. The box packaging seems as hefty as the console itself.

The main image on the box focuses on the vent at the top of the device. The signature black and green ventilation grill are given a good space on the packaging. The color combination is familiar. It is the trademark for Microsoft’s flagship Xbox consoles. In the corners of the box, some features of the console are mentioned. The front side of the box features a close-up shot of the console.

Some features noted on the packaging are the ones we’ve known previously. The Series X’s 4K 120 FPS capability and 1 TB SSD are highlighted on the box. The Xbox Velocity Architecture system is also mentioned on the packaging.

Xbox Series S is another system that Microsoft is launching with this device. We haven’t seen any images of the packaging for the device yet. But what we do know is that it is Microsoft’s other next-gen console. But based on the pictures we have seen so far, maybe the packaging of Xbox Series X will go with black and white colors. The console itself has a white color scheme.

The Series X console is priced at $499. The gaming console is an 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT). It has a 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Also, it gives Native 4K, 8K Support, Up to 120hz video output.

The smaller, more compact Xbox Series S is priced at $299. The console is fully digital – there are no disc drives on it. It supports up to 120fps at 1440p. There is a 512GB SSD on the device. Xbox Series S is an affordable, albeit less powerful alternative for customers.

The pre-orders for both consoles will start on September 22. And they will go on sale from November 10. On Xbox All Access, you can get the consoles in installments. The Series X console with cost US$34.99 a month over 24 months. And the Series S comes for US$24.99 a month. This includes a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The subscription can be canceled at the end of the 24 months.

The majority of announcements about these Microsoft gaming consoles are out now. But Sony’s announcements for Play Station 5 are still undisclosed yet. These two are the biggest names in gaming console designs. And many are anticipating the release of the consoles eagerly.

We will keep you updated on any news about the consoles.