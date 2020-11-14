Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S launch day was a success. The company revealed they just had the “biggest Xbox launch ever.”

Xbox head Phil Spencer said they sold more units on Xbox launch day than any other previous console of the company.

Xbox is not sharing the numbers, though. However, they added something else: 7 out of 10 new Xbox Series S/X buyers are using either a new or an existing Xbox Game Pass account.

Xbox Series X/S launch sales are a success

Phil Spencer announced on his Twitter account. He added the Xbox Series X/S is reaching more countries than ever before:

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

The Xbox Series X/S launched on November 10, globally. Retailers quickly sold their hole stock, and, currently, availability is an issue.

The PlayStation 5 is going through a similar situation. Potential buyers of both consoles are empty-handed because of bots buying online and scalpers re-selling for crazy prices.

Be that as it may, the Xbox Series X sold a lot of units on pre-orders. When stock became available, both the S and the X versions ran out on most stores.

Microsoft’s team is working on re-stocking the shelves by next week.

“Thanks to you, the launch of Xbox Series X|S is now the most successful debut in our history” – Xbox Blog.

“We know that not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X|S immediately and are working tirelessly with our partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many of you as possible” – Xbox Blog.

How many Xbox Series X/S has Microsoft sold?

It seems the Xbox Series lineup has reached about 1 million customers in day one. Per Spencer’s comments, it’s the largest Xbox launch number in the company’s history.

That’s huge news given that the Xbox 360 was a huge commercial success. It reached about 84 million total units sold after selling about 800 thousand units in its first 24 hours. For reference, the PS3 sold nearly 87 million, whereas the Nintendo Wii reached over 107 million.

The Xbox One reached about 1 million units sold on day one, so we assume the number is a little higher right now.

However, Microsoft’s previous console fell behind the PS4 in terms of overall sales. About 120 million customers bought a PS4, and 50 million users purchased an Xbox One. It was the clear loser of the generation.

It all hints at many new Xbox users testing budget gaming.

Honestly, setting up a new console is its own kind of exhilarating Get your Xbox Series X|S up and running: https://t.co/30uQqJFTdy pic.twitter.com/HDHCntfUyr — Xbox (@Xbox) November 13, 2020

Games Pass is the true statistic

Xbox execs revealed further info about the Xbox Series X/S launch numbers:

Microsoft sold more Xbox Series X/S consoles than any previous generation launch.

The Xbox Series S has the highest percentage of new users coming to the Xbox platform at launch.

The Xbox Series X/S launch had more games played in total than previous generation release days.

Players enjoyed 3,954 games in total, four generations of titles. It’s a record-breaking number for an Xbox launch day.

Seventy percent of Xbox Series X/S owners have a new or existing Xbox Game Pass account.

These are just the numbers for the first 24 hours. It seems the consoles are serving their purpose. In particular, the budget Series S is a natural companion of casual gamers looking to test as many titles as possible.

Naturally, with an Xbox Game Pass account, the accessibility to almost 4,000 different games across four console generations becomes easier. Let us stop saying that the Xbox launched without any games to play.

That said, news are pointing towards another number. Game Pass has about 16 million subscribers. By the start of the years, it had about 10 million members, so we’re looking at a 60% increase in less than 12 months.

Most probably, the number is only going to increase. More so, instead of sales numbers, Microsoft will rather share Xbox Game Pass statistics.

Check our latest gaming news:

What are people playing on the Xbox Series X/S?

Speaking about the nearly 4,000 titles, Xbox has named a few of the most popular titles for their newer consoles, including new and Optimized.

The list includes Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion by Ubisoft. Then, The Falconeer is becoming a hidden launch title jewel. There’s also Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC, Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and the Xbox timed-exclusive Tetris Effect: Connected.

Overall, the Xbox Series X/S launched with 40 different titles. Thirty of them support Smart Delivery, which means you can buy them for the Xbox One/ One X and then ask for the free upgrade.