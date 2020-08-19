Just a few days ago, Microsoft stirred the gaming community with its details on the Xbox series X at the Hot Chips Conference. But a recent screengrab leak has set off a bigger alarm for the fans. Get your wallets ready, and the consoles might be more expensive than you thought.

The Xbox Series X is due out this November, and we still don’t know to price for the console. However, if true, we might have at least a rough idea. Recently Alanah Pearce was on the Xcast, a podcast that discusses all things Xbox. She mentions that a retailer sent her a DM with a picture of the series X. And the console had a hefty tag of 599$ on it!

Discussed in the over an hour podcast, the leak also mentions the release date of November 6. People who work in gaming retail do get sent product listings with occasional pricings. So there might be some truth to the leak. With the picture of the work screen also published, it does sound compelling. However, this is not concrete, and nothing has been heard from either Sony or Microsoft.

Analyst predictions have tipped the price of the PS5 at 500$. Ever since then, there had been many rumors floating that the series X would be cut down by a 100$ and range around the 400$ mark. If the cost does hit almost 600$, it will be a big disappointment for those who were wishing for something cheaper.

Could the Rumor Hold Water?

Before moving on, it is necessary to reiterate that these are just allegations, and we cannot be entirely sure until the official announcement. However, with only around three months left for the release, the 600$ cannot be merely a holding price. The official price should be fixed by now, as retailers and business owners will want to start stocking up, depending on the cost.

Further, Sony and Microsoft have both been hinting at the 600-mark for their next-gen gaming consoles. Going by the Hot Chips Conference reveal that Microsoft had just a few days ago, the series X is going to be extremely powerful. Additionally, there is a significant power gap from the PS5 (10.28) with a massive12 teraflops in the series X.

To sum it up, does the rumored cost make sense? Yes. Might we end up blowing out more than half a grand on this console? Probably, yes.

The X-box X: What We Know So Far

Microsoft has revealed that there will be significant changes in the X series. There are some considerable design and ergonomic adjustments, including the much-needed share button. The touchpad also looks very promising. With the PS5 launching at a similar time this year, there will be neck-to-neck competition and some severe reputation to hold up.

If you were planning a tighter budget, don’t lose hope yet. We still can hold on to the rumor of Xbox, releasing a more budget-friendly alternative as well. The prices should be confirmed soon, and hopefully, we can all keep our running minds to rest finally.

What are your predictions? Would you be satisfied with the 500$ price? Let us know below!