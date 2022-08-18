Why is My XFINITY Router Blinking Orange? How to Fix It

When you see a blinking orange light on your XFINITY router, it means there’s a firmware upgrade processing. It could be downloading the update to the router or installing it. There’s no way to tell what point it’s at in the process while it’s happening. While you want to let a router firmware update complete, if the light lasts for a long time, it might mean something isn’t working.

Light Indicators on XFINITY Routers

Most XFINITY routers use a blink pattern to communicate information to users, but that doesn’t mean the lights aren’t necessary. The blinking orange light is designed to give you information about the status of your router and the connection. What matters is how long the light persists.

A blinking orange light that indicates a firmware update is designed to let you know that the router is currently busy. It’s also telling you not to turn it off because you don’t want to interrupt a firmware update.

What is Firmware on an XFINITY Router?

Firmware is a type of software designed to help hardware function and communicate with other devices. Your router comes installed with specific firmware already on it, but Comcast will occasionally change and upgrade the firmware they’re using. Since the router is connected to the internet, these upgrades can be pushed to you without interrupting or requiring your permission.

Can I Stop a Firmware Upgrade?

You should not stop a firmware upgrade if you’re using a router directly from Comcast. While many users use equipment they own, many use rental units provided during the duration of the service contract. These units are Comcast’s property and are responsible for updating the XFINITY router firmware.

One of the reasons the routers have these lights is that you shouldn’t turn off the router while the firmware is being updated. You want the updates to be installed, so your router will perform its duties to the best of its ability and communicate well with the Comcast network. Stopping the update could even damage your router, depending on its point in the process.

Updated firmware also helps protect against hackers.

Are There Other Reasons the Light Might Appear?

If the light stays for a long time, it could indicate that the XFINITY network is down. There are a few ways to check on this, which you should do as part of the troubleshooting process before resetting or disconnecting the router.

How to Fix a Blinking Orange Light on an XFINITY Router?

Once you’ve checked to see whether the network is working, you can try to force the router to restart the firmware process. If this isn’t successful, you may need to hard reset the router.

However, wait at least an hour after seeing the orange light before performing these steps. While it can get stuck during a firmware upgrade, it can also take a while. Give it a chance to finish before you start messing with the router.

Check For an Outage With Comcast

As long as you can access the website, you have access to one of the easiest ways to check whether Comcast is experiencing an outage.

Log in to your Comcast account. Once you’re in, click Support from the toolbar at the top. Scroll down and click View Status Center. You should see whether your connection is working or if a service issue is detected. However, you should still perform the next step to see whether anything near you was reported. Sometimes your address hasn’t been tagged yet because no one has reported an issue.

Click View Outage Map. Check to see whether anything near you is on the map.

You can scroll down and click to chat with an XFINITY assistant if your services aren’t working. They may be able to help you troubleshoot or answer questions if needed.

If there’s no outage, it’s time to work on your router and see whether you can get the light to go away.

Restart Your Router Via Comcast

As long as you can access the internet, you can restart your router from your Comcast account. It’s an excellent way to quickly reset before working with the machine.

Sign In to your Comcast account and click Support from the options at the top. Click Restart Modem. Click Restart Device. Your router will go offline while it resets and reconnects. Don’t use the internet during that time.



Once the reset is complete, check whether the orange light has disappeared. If you see it again, it could mean a router firmware upgrade has started again. Give it a little time to see whether it completes this time.

Soft Reset the Router

You can soft reset the router whether or not your internet is working. It will break the connection between the XFINITY router and the servers performing the upgrade. While you shouldn’t do this if you don’t think the upgrade is stuck, it’s one of your only options to reset the process.

Unplug the router and modem. Even though the problem is with the router, it’s better to soft reset both pieces of equipment.

Wait for a few minutes, then plug the modem back in. Watch the modem to see the lights come on that indicate its status. When the connection is fully active, plug in the router. Wait for the router to light up and check whether the orange light is gone.

It may return when the upgrade is started again, even if it disappears when the router restarts. It’s also possible the firmware upgrade is completed. Keep an eye on it and notify Comcast if it keeps recurring.

Hard Reset the Router

If the router stops working and the light is blinking orange without ceasing, you may need to reset the router completely. Luckily, you don’t have to access the internet to reset it. You may, however, need an unfolded paper clip or similar-sized item to push the button.

Some XFINITY routers have buttons, and others have pinholes. The important thing is that you press and hold the button down until the device resets. When it does, plug it back in and try to grab a connection. You’ll have to reset any customization you made to it in the past.

Talk to Comcast

At this point, you need to speak to Comcast if you are unable to get rid of the blinking orange light. There could be a problem with your hardware. You can call them at 1-800-XFINITY or talk to them via the chat option on your online account.